Tivity Health And The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers: A Profitable Relationship

Tivity Health Incorporated (TVTY) is a unique player in the healthcare sector. It focuses on disease management and prevention through its portfolio of fitness and health improvement programs. It allows individuals to take a proactive stance towards their health.

The bottom-line fundamental performance of the company over the past few years has deteriorated, leading to a subsequent decline in the stock. The trailing 12-month normalized EPS has declined from 1.719 in the 3rd quarter of 2017 to 1.537 in the 3rd quarter of 2019, a decline of 10.58%. While the fundamentals of the business may not be ideal, it could provide an entry point into the healthcare sector where most companies have high relative valuations.

This is also supported by the fundamentals above the bottom-line: Revenue has grown by 70.60% and gross profit has increased by 110.80%, and EBITDA has grown by 25% over the past 12-months. The biggest overhang on profitability has been the debt burden, with interest income skyrocketing by 383% over the past 12-months. This is mostly due to a $1.275 billion debt issuance in the 1st quarter of 2019 to purchase Nutrisystem. Interest paid in the 3rd quarter of 2019 was $23 million, 55% of operating income. This debt overhang is the biggest risk factor to the stock, and also the reason why it provides an entry opportunity. The key fundamental question is whether the acquisition of Nutrisystem and its integration with Tivity's greater operation will unlock significant long-term growth that will allow for the repayment of the large debt bundle while growing earnings for shareholders.

To determine whether it would make a good buy, its relationship with the iShares US Healthcare Providers (NYSEARCA:IHF) ETF, used as a proxy for the healthcare provider industry, is analyzed.

It can be seen that, while the stock price underperforms that of IHF, it follows the trend of the ETF proxy. To test whether this relationship is significant, a cointegrating relationship - a super consistent relationship between two time-series data - is tested and found to exist. The regression analysis of this provides the following relationship.

The above equation shows that, for a 1% move in the IHF ETF, TVTY moves by 0.73%. This relationship estimates 45.44% of the total variation in the TVTY stock. The residuals are tested and found stationary; therefore, one can conclude that a cointegrating relationship exists and can be used to estimate future stock prices. Below is the price of TVTY compared to that of the estimated fair value.

The relationship shows a clear reversion to mean and indicates that the strong performance in 2017 to 2019 was bound to revert to a lower price. Currently, the undervaluation of the stock has decreased to 16.83% and this price momentum can be seen in the below technical analysis.

The TVTY price has broken through both the long and short-term moving averages, indicating that momentum is on its side. And, while the RSI suggested it was overbought previously, this has now come down, suggesting that there is a potential new entry point. To determine this, the error-correction mechanism is estimated, which determines what percentage of the residual is expected to revert in the subsequent month. The estimated equation is shown below.

What this indicates is that roughly 10% of the undervaluation of the stock is likely to revert in the subsequent month. As the share is currently undervalued by 16.83%, one would expect that the share price will increase by 1.68% in the next month and this should be expected to continue.

In conclusion, the above article makes three findings.

TVTY has a long-run relationship with IHF. Based on this long-run relationship, TVTY is currently undervalued by 16.83%. One would expect TVTY to increase by 1.68% in the next month and that this positive price momentum should persevere in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.