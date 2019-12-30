Franklin Resources: Dividend Aristocrat With A 4% Yield Entering A Transition Phase

Franklin Resources (BEN) provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. Its funds are marketed under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary, and Darby brands. Franklin currently has ca. $700 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (39%), fixed-income (41%), and hybrid (19%) funds. Franklin is one of the more global firms of the US-based asset managers, with half of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and a third of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Shifting investor preference towards passive funds

Over the past decade, investors have been pulling money out of active investment funds in favor of passive ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), providing significantly lower expense ratios. The proportion of assets invested in passive strategies has been growing ever since, and it is estimated to achieve parity with those in active by 2025, according to PwC. Total assets invested in US mutual funds, a definition that includes exchange traded funds, will hit $26.8tn that year, based on the accounting firm's estimate. This translates to a 2% CAGR forecast for actively managed funds, compared to a significantly higher 10% CAGR for passive AUM (Assets Under Management) until 2025.

The US exchange-traded-fund industry is dominated by 3 major firms: BlackRock's (BLK) iShares holds the largest ETF market share with 39%, Vanguard is second with 25%, and State Street (STT) is third with 16%. The remaining 19% of the market is fragmented, consisting of smaller ETF providers.

40 years of rising dividends

Franklin Resources is not among the major ETF providers yet, it is a company however with the most respectable dividend history among asset managers, sporting a 40-year-long dividend increase streak. Despite declining earnings, the dividend is still amply covered by net income with a conservative payout ratio of <40% for FY2019. For the past 20 years, the company's dividend growth rate has averaged a double-digit CAGR of 14.2%.

The recent announcement of a 3.8% increase though signals a significant slow-down in the pace of increases that could be an indicator of the company preparing for a strategic shift. At current levels, Franklin also clearly prefers share buybacks over massive dividend increases, having purchased ca. 6% of its outstanding shares in 2019 alone.

CEO change could signal the beginning of a transition phase

At the end of November 2019, Franklin Resources announced that current CEO Gregory E. Johnson will step aside, having served as CEO of the firm since January 2004 and chairman of the company's board of directors since June 2013. His sister, Jenny Johnson, who has served as president and chief operating officer since December 2016 assumes the role of president and CEO. Both appointments become effective at the company's annual stockholders' meeting on Feb. 11, 2020.

In a note issued after the CEO change, analyst firm Morningstar welcomes the move to have Jenny Johnson take the helm, writing:

As such, we are encouraged by the move to have Jenny Johnson take the helm, given that she has had a bit more fire in her belly the past few years about getting Franklin attuned to a rapidly changing asset management landscape. She's been the driver behind several key acquisitions and investments, including the development of Franklin's ETF operations, the build out of the firm's data science capabilities, and the adoption of several fintech initiatives.

One major target of hers will definitely be, to bring the company's global ETF platform (Franklin LibertyShares) up to size, currently accounting for ca. $5 billion in assets under management globally, or less than 1% of the company's total AUM. In case Franklin succeeds to capture a more significant share of the current $6T US ETF market, this could be a major catalyst for the share price in the mid-term future. The company also has the financial flexibility to pursue transformative acquisitions, having ca. $6B in cash on its balance sheet, or almost 50% of its current market capitalization.

Valuation

Franklin's shares currently trade at a depressed P/E multiple of below 11. Assuming a return to the historic average P/E of 15 as sentiment changes, investors could lock in a double-digit rate of return going forward to 2022 from current levels.

As for the historic dividend yield range, it is the first time in 20 years that the company trades at a dividend yield of over 4%, indicating an overwhelming market pessimism that could easily mark the bottom of the share price before an anticipated turnaround begins.

Franklin Resources in the Danube Dividends Portfolio

Valuation of Franklin has become so compelling, that we gave the new CEO the benefit of the doubt to navigate this dividend aristocrat through the changing investor landscape. We initiated a 20-share position in BEN at an average price of $26.09 totaling $524 in dollar cost value, providing ca. $21.6 in forward annual dividend income at an above 4% starting yield. We consider Franklin to be a speculative turnaround bet at current levels, would therefore increase our holdings only up to $1000, or 1% of our mid-term target portfolio size of $100k, as outlined in our introduction article.

The only reason why we would sell our BEN shares, if management decided to cut its dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment, conservative payout ratio and future growth potential of the underlying business after the transition phase.

