November Update For The Architectural Billings Index

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of it's strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the SeekingAlpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

November 2019

While billings showed expansion at 51.9, inquiries into new work hit their highest level since April. This could reasonably lead to more design contracts, which will eventually augment billings. This bodes well for economic activity in the next eleven months.

*Image from abi.org

This year has been unique in that the ABI has seldom spent this duration of time in such a narrow range, particularly in regards to when it plunged negative in anticipation of the past two recessions. Things swung around considerably in the 1997-2011 period. The narrowing started back in 2012. This can be seen in the long term graph of the abi:

*Figure from Wells Fargo

What is different this time is that instead of moving in a narrow range above 50, is has moved in a narrow range both above and below 50. This may be interpreted to support the refrain that many are echoing about slow growth forever. Is stability preferable to wild swings? For some investors yes, others no.

Regional

Interestingly, all regions of the US reported growth except for the Northeast. If you have read my other articles giving updates on the ABI, the northeast has been a weak point for this entire year. This bodes poorly for businesses in that area, particularly those who make construction loans. If architects aren't designing, people aren't building, which means no one is taking out loans.

*Image from abi.org

The good news is that on a sector basis, commercial/industrial, institutional, and residential all saw growth at 52.9, 50.1, and 51.5, respectively.

Special Practice Question

At the end of every year, the survey asks firms what their top concerns are for the next calendar year. These results are interesting in and of themselves, but when colored with results from the prior year, it offers insight into how the economic climate amidst architectural establishments is shifting.

*Image from abi.org

The biggest concern from last year at 30%, identifying new qualified staff, dropped a lot to 22%. Managing the costs of running a firm went from 19% last year to 24% this year. Almost predictably, dealing with an unpredictable economy was the second biggest concern this year. This is reinforced by the narrow range in which the ABI continues to fluctuate. In the absence of any strong move either direction, the construction spending of the future and all its economic implications is impossible to anticipate. Even if the economy allows for continued growth in billings, firms are still apparently concerned about keeping costs down to maintain profitability. This will impact the work they accept and the hiring that they do.

Finally, here are specific responses from firms in each region:

“Business remains brisk; we have a significant backlog heading into 2020”.—155-person firm in the West, institutional specialization

“Business seems steady here in Chicago though it looks like the multifamily rental sector is finally starting to slow down.”— 10-person firm in the Midwest, mixed specialization

“Steady but slow. Rising construction costs are becoming a job killer for the small, boutique-style projects we tend to get.”— 10-person firm in the South, residential specialization

“Some uncertainty. The state is projecting a budget deficit that may impact state construction funds.”—13-person firm in the Northeast, institutional specialization

Of particular note is the final quote about state budget deficits in the Northeast. Again, that area is becoming a very real concern, and investors with regional exposure should take note.

Conclusion

With no striking moves in either direction, the ABI is giving few hints as to what may be coming down the track. A strong move down below 45 that stays low for several months would mirror what has happened before that past two recessions. In the absence of any such data, making any rash decisions about market downturns would be ill advised. That being said, hedging appropriately is warranted. The market has been zooming up lately. It almost looks euphoric. This in spite of economic data that is good but not great enough to justify the run up, in my opinion. I continue to hold a call option on the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) with a $30 strike. I intend on holding it until expiration in May. August 2020 call options are available too that I will buy if we get another month with a dip below 50. This is a cheap way to mitigate risk in an equity heavy portfolio. In any case, the ABI is a great leading economic indicator that is useful to inform investment strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.