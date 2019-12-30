Beyond Meat: Updating The Competitive Landscape

I believe that the increased competition will hurt BYND's revenue growth rates and margins, and thus will push the stock back to valuation metrics in line with its peers.

As previously predicted, the multi-billion dollar food powerhouses are moving rapidly into the retail space with more offerings coming soon.

In June 2019 I deemed Beyond Meat (BYND) a favorite short, citing in particular the substantial number -- and means -- of would-be competitors as the compelling basis for my position. I wrote a few other articles questioning the stock's valuation -- arguments which are still valid, but today I'd like to return to the key issue of competition and provide the latest on the competitive landscape.

To begin with, I survey the offerings at two local stores.

Local Store Survey

1. Pavilions

Faux meat is now sold in several areas of the store. Previously, no product was placed in the fresh meat section, but now both the Lightlife and Beyond Meat offerings are available:

In the refrigerated/frozen section, there are a host of choices including Beyond Meat, Dr. Praeger's, Gardein's and Morning Star Farms among others. (My apologies for the glare in several of the photos.)

In addition to noting the wide number of choices consumers have when they shop at Pavilions, it's worthwhile pointing out that Impossible Foods isn't yet available, nor, at least on the day I was there, was the in-house brand product (though I don't know the reason behind this).

2. Gelsons

Gelsons also features a variety of competitive products, with Lightlife, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods the most prominently displayed in the refrigerated section:

An area in the fresh meat section that in September was exclusively dedicated to the launch of the Impossible Foods product now features both the Impossible Foods and the Beyond Meat offerings:

Thus I think it's fair to say that Beyond Meat no longer holds an exclusive or even dominant position in local grocery stores and therefore, particularly with Impossible Foods soon to expand to grocery stores throughout the country, BYND's erstwhile first-mover advantage is quickly evaporating. This should continue to put pressure on BYND's sales numbers and margins.

Let's now turn to updates on the plans and progress of BYND's major competitors. And since this is an update, I'll start each section with links to articles where I have previously discussed these competitors.

Impossible Foods

(Previous discussion here, here and here.) Impossible Foods has had a number of notable developments since I last covered the space, all of which revolve around expansion.

First, as reported by Reuters, Impossible Foods is said to be exploring a capital raise of $300M to $400M which would put its valuation at about $4.8B. "The fundraising could set the stage for an initial public offering (NYSEARCA:IPO) for Impossible Foods as early as next year, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential." In my opinion, such an IPO would take away the last great positive for BYND in that it would no longer be the only pure play stock available in the public market.

Next, the company is targeting China's market by advancing several pork products which are already in the prototype phase.

Finally, the company let on that sales at Burger King were much higher than initially predicted and this has shaped how the company now plans for future growth. In an insightful article discussing this topic CEO Pat Brown stated: "When we launched in Burger King, our sales were three times what they had anticipated. Burger King knew better than anyone how to guess, but the fact is you just don't know until you do it." The company now aims to satisfy much greater potential demand (which is probably part of the impetus for the capital raise). Says Brown (my emphasis):

A simplified way of looking at it is that we want to have a plan for production capacity to be able to support either the first percentileor the 95th percentile of demand. That obviously entails some risk, but the reason it's not that risky is that given our rate of growth, and the strong demand signals that we're seeing, we are confident that if we are not at the 95th percentile by a given month, we will be there soon. The last thing we want, and we made this mistake earlier in the year when we couldn't keep up with demand, is to plan for a conservative growth rate, and as result, not be able to fulfill it because we haven't built the capacity. The opportunity-cost of not planning for success vastly outweighs the risk of building capacity prematurely. It's a completely different way of thinking about the business and running it. We don't have any certainty where we are going to land in that spectrum, so we better be prepared for anywhere. It hasn't gone down easy. When looking at our projections for retail sales, it's the exact same thing. There are tens of thousands of grocery stores that are interested in having our products in their shelves. We can make estimates with their help, but the fact of the matter is--it's just a guess. It could be anywhere in this very wide range and we need to have a plan that works wherever it lands. Rather than doing an annual re-planning of the business, we're doing it monthly, because we change more in a month than most food companies change in five years. We have to act like it. We've already seen what happens when you let demand get ahead of your production.

I think that as soon as Impossible gears up to satisfy the range of predictions generated by this new modeling paradigm, we'll see a strong push into all of the grocery markets across the country, at which point BYND's first mover advantage will be entirely obviated.

Tyson's Raised and Rooted

(Previous discussion here and here.) Recall that Tyson Foods (TSN) was an initial investor in BYND, but chose to divest in order to compete directly with BYND through it Raised and Rooted brand. In November 2019 the company launched its blended beef and faux beef product in grocery stores. At least based on its own website, the initial reception has been excellent (read the reviews here):

(image source)

(image source)

Checking the "where to buy it" website shows only limited availability currently, but with TSN's heft, we can expect rapid expansion. Interestingly, Whole Foods named "Blended, less beefy burgers" as one of the top ten food trends for 2020, so TSN may have a winner on its hands.

Nestlé Sweet Earth

(Previous discussion here.) On September 30, 2019 Nestlé's (OTCPK:NSRGF) Sweet Earth brand launched its awesome burger in the US. These faux burgers are made from pea protein just as are BYND's. The product is said to be available at retailers across the US.

Initial reviews are also very good:

(image source)

More recently, Nestlé announced that its faux meat product would be incorporated in two of its most popular offerings:

Nearly two months after Nestlé made its debut in the increasingly crowded plant-based beef space with Awesome Grounds and Awesome Burger, the world's largest food company is bringing the ingredient to a pair of its most popular prepared offerings. Nestlé announced Wednesday it will introduce its first U.S. products next year that use plant-based meat in items that traditionally use the animal-based option​: DiGiorno Rising Crust Meatless Supreme and Stouffer’s Meatless Lasagna, both made with Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds. The products, which will start being sold online through Amazon Fresh in the spring, could eventually be located in grocery stores next to DiGiorno and Stouffer’s offerings made with meat. "Plant-based protein, plant-based meats are going to be the future of meat, more and more," Ryan Riddle, R&D specialist ofvegetarian meal solutions at Nestlé USA, told Food Dive. "I fully expect that this is just the beginning of incorporating plant-based meats into our prepared meals."

This is the power of a large conglomerate competing with a much smaller company like BYND. It can roll out products on a pace and scale that simply can't be matched. And though there are many rumors of BYND or Impossible Foods eventually supplying McDonald's (MCD), I personally think this scale issue will push MCD towards Nestlé. (As a reminder Nestlé already supplies MCD in parts of Europe and Israel.)

Maple Leaf Foods Lighlife Brand

(Previous discussion here and here.) Maple Leaf Foods' (OTCPK:MLFNF) Lightlife Burgers were already a strong competitor to BYND, but that amplified in October of 2019 when the company announced a major retail expansion:

Lightlife announced Wednesday that it will roll out its plant-based burgers, sausages and ground-meat alternatives to Target, Publix and Kroger stores, effectively doubling retail distribution of the line launched by the 40-year-old brand earlier this year to about 12,000 stores. The brand is also growing its presence in foodservice, with a deal to launch on the menu at eatertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, Greenleaf President and CEO Dan Curtin said. [...] Dave & Buster’s will join more than 1,000 restaurants and foodservice venues, including Soldier Field in Chicago and Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, that already serve Lightlife’s burgers. Additionally, Greenleaf also partners with U.S. food redistributor Dot Foods to deliver its plant-based products to around 4,500 foodservice customers, Curtin said.

This again speaks to the scale of BYND's competition. In fact this is a point I made early on when discussiong Lightlife:

[...] Maple Leaf announced plans to spend US$310 million building a 230,000-sq.-ft. processing plant in Shelbyville, Indiana. The new plant will double Maple Leaf's capacity to make meat alternatives, including its Lightlife Burger - a new challenger to the popular Beyond Meat Burger made famous in Canada by A&W. Maple Leaf said the new facility will be the largest of its kind in North America - a claim industry observers would not dispute on Monday - and it comes following interest in the burgeoning sector from other food multinationals.

Kellogg's Morningstar Farms

(Previous discussion here.) Morning Star Farms, owned by Kellogg (K) is the exception on this list, in that its only big news was negative but the beneficiary was Impossible Foods not BYND. From Bloomberg on October 31, 2019:

Burger King is getting rid of its Morningstar Farms veggie burgers, which are supplied by Kellogg Co., after the U.S. rollout of plant-based patties from Impossible Foods Inc. earlier this year. The Impossible Whopper helped the fast-food chain lure customers and boost sales in its latest quarter. Morningstar has lost market share as newer, trendier vegan options gain steam across the U.S.

Conagra Gardein

(Previous discussion here.) The big news out of Conagra's (CAG) Gardein brand is the announcement of the next iteration of the Ultimate Burger. From Yahoo:

Gardein, acquired in Conagra’s 2018 acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, will release the next iteration of the Ultimate Burger in January. The burger is a mixture of soy and pea protein, assorted spices and canola oil. [...] Wrapped in sleek brown packaging, the Ultimate Burger scores big on overall value: a six-pack of burgers will go for $11.99. A two-pack of Beyond Meat burgers could set you back about $5.99. The notorious five pound Impossible Foods “brick” can go for upwards of $250. A Conagra spokesperson says the Ultimate Burger will quickly reach supermarkets and restaurants given its extensive network of ingredient suppliers.

That pricing in particular will put yet more pressure on BYND's revenue growth rates and margins.

Smaller Companies

1. Before the Butcher

(Previous discussion here.) On December 23, 2019, Before the Butcher announced the tripling of its distribution with further expansion planned (my emphasis):

(image source)

Before the Butcher is tripling retail distribution of its UNCUT plant-based burger and sausage products with rollouts in more than 320 Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations this month to be followed by Mariano’s, Pic ‘n Save, Metro Markets and Copps stores shortly after the new year. The expansion follows the October retail debut of the UNCUT lineup in Ralphs Grocery, Lucky’s Market and Whole Foods Market in Long Beach. The Before the Butcher retail collection includes the UNCUT Burger, UNCUT Savory Chicken Burger, UNCUT Roasted Turkey Burger and UNCUT Breakfast Sausage Patty, offering more variety than any other plant-based burger brand. Some stores will also sell prepared foods made with UNCUT products, providing additional options for consumers concerned about the negative effects of meat production and consumption on animal welfare, climate change and human health. [...] “We expect to double retail distribution again over the next few months.”

2. Moving Mountains and Meatless Farms

(Previous discussion here.) In other parts of the world, Moving Mountains has expanded into UK supermarkets and into 800 Woolworth stores across Australia. Meatless Farms continues to expand. "Since starting production in 2018, it has secured distribution deals with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and the Cooperative. The JD Wetherspoon pub chain sells 200,000 Meatless Farm burgers a month, while Amazon-owned Whole Foods Markets sells its products across the US." The company now also serves 350 retail stores in Canada. To cope with this growth the company recently hired Lidl's former chief as chairman of it board.

Conclusion

With one exception, all of BYND's competitors are ramping up at prodigious rates. These competitors are multi-billion dollar companies with resources, retail reach and scale that BYND simply can't match. Even Impossible Foods is expanding and should it eventually IPO then the last remaining bullish factor for BYND (i.e. its status as the only pure play stock in the faux meat sector) will disappear.

I believe that BYND will be a lasting player in the market, but as competitive realities begin to be appreciated by BYND bulls, the stock's valuation will retreat to levels sported by its peers. This of course means there's still plenty of room for BYND's stock price to fall. I remain short as a result.

