Mylan: Merger With Pfizer's UpJohn In Light Of Current Low Margins

Mylan’s merger with Pfizer’s Upjohn division, which almost exclusively offers generic drugs, will provide an addition to the product portfolio. It will also provide new capital to finance innovation for new product launches which are a focal point of growth for the company. Opportunities in the stock include synergies from the new entity, a wider product range and high immediate sales due to off-patent drugs like Viagra, Epipen, and Lipitor to boost earnings. Finally, UpJohn post higher operating margins than Mylan and we, therefore, expect post-merger margins to improve.

Based on the above, we believe that the merger will lead to stronger competitiveness and the creation of a more efficient and innovation-driven biopharma business that will increase the company’s near growth prospects.

Mylan looks to increase its revenues significantly through the merger, with projected post-merger estimates for the year 2020 standing at $19-20 billion. Furthermore, Mylan's management expects the merger to create synergies at an estimated annual value of $1 billion by 2023. We expect the new entity, Viatris, to take advantage of these synergies, but also revitalized leadership, to provide a new direction which will improve Mylan’s currently depressed margins.

Based on the below reasoning, we find it plausible that post-merger Mylan, i.e. Viatris, will be able to maintain an FCF growth rate of 3.82% for the first five years and increase it to 5% for the subsequent 5 years as synergies continue to materialize. The estimate is based on the pre-merger, weighted average Revenue CAGR of the two entities. This assumption takes into account both synergies from the merger and the fact that UpJohn will bring both higher margins to the entity, financial resources, and sales infrastructure in high-growth emerging markets.

New Products and Emerging Markets

We expect the firm to accelerate growth through a wider product range, with popular off-patent drugs like Epipen, Viagra and Lipitor. As UpJohn brings a strong sales infrastructure in emerging markets, we also expect revenues from emerging markets to pick up. This belief is affirmed by the announcement of Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO. Furthermore, we believe the enhanced sales infrastructure will ensure that Mylan continues to ride on technological investments and upgrades to strengthen its financial position.

Mylan will also get a shot in the arm with Upjohn issuing $12 billion in debt with proceeds to Pfizer. The funds are expected to fund the development of the company's product portfolio and further improvement of the company’s position. The debt issue will help Viatris to maintain and widen the market leader position that they currently hold.

HMO Outlook

Furthermore, the HMO outlook envisages an increase in life expectancy; hence, an increase in demand for healthcare. Also, an increase in demand for generic medicine is projected to emanate from increased access to medicine, rising demand for healthcare services and constrained finances, which in turn will foster revenue growth for Mylan.

Increased Margins

The below figure illustrates the operating performance of Mylan with TTM operating margin at 5.86%. The 5-year average operating margin is 11.94%. Pfizer’s Upjohn posts higher operating margins than Mylan, being more efficient. Hence, apart from increasing its revenue, we also expect post-merger Mylan to better utilize its assets and improve its margins.

Table 1: Mylan, Operating Performance

Source: Mylan NV Constructed by Financial Morningstar

Financials

The below figure shows a peek into the financials of Mylan, which bare the nature of the business with very steep operating expenses. Net income is low compared to revenue, which is also reaffirmed by the net margin of the company.

Table 2: Mylan, Income Statement

Source: Mylan NV Constructed by Financial Morningstar

Although margins are depressed, the company has managed to maintain positive free cash flows over the past 5 years from its activities. Furthermore, the high capital expenditures in investing and financing activities are expected to materialize shortly, as interpreted from Mylan's annual report of 2018. This will be in the form of product launches that will increase revenues and improve overall financial performance.

Table 3: Mylan, Cash Flow Record

Source: Mylan NV Constructed by Financial Morningstar

Valuation: Fair value Model

10 YEAR DCF ANALYSIS

Assumptions:

Post-merger Free Cash flow: $4 billion (Forward-looking Pro forma Estimate)

CAGR: 3.82% (Weighted Average CAGR for the separate entities)

Discount Rate: 8.50% (Based on company WACC)

Terminal Growth rate: 2.50%

Table 4: DCF model

Source: MYLAN NV, Pfizer Constructed by HedgeMix Limited

The calculation of FCF growth rates is based on the CAGR (Compounded annual growth rate) of the individual entities weighted by the share of pro forma revenue. This yields the rates applied in the sequence of five years, at 3.82% and 5.00% respectively. The 5.00% estimate is based on the post-merger synergies discussed in the previous section. The applied terminal growth rate at 2.50% is based on the economic outlook and historical inflation rates and represents the maturity phase of the company growth. The WACC rate at 8.50% is based on the historical cost of capital for Mylan. The WACC rate is then used to discount future cash flow to its present value.

Viatris: Revenue Projection, Breakdown

Source: MYLAN NV, Pfizer Constructed by HedgeMix Limited

The free cash flow used ($4 billion) is based on the pro forma estimates provided by the company in forward-looking statements of Viatris full year operations. The total debt of the company is based on current debt which stands at $13.16 Billion and the new tranche of long term debt worth $12 billion to be issued by Viatris. Outstanding shares are adjusted based on the proposed shareholding structure of the new company with Mylan shareholders entitled to 43% of total Viatris shares. Mylan currently has 0.516 billion shares outstanding and will be entitled to about 1.2 billion shares in Viatris.

Our DCF analysis of Viatris is based on forward-looking pro forma estimates provided by Mylan. Based on the 10-year DCF model, the new entity (Viatris) is expected to have a fair value of $52.47 per share, promising significant long term upside for investors. Based on the valuation, providing for leeway on modeling, the stock is currently undervalued with a great value proposition for the long term. The recommendation is a buy and hold, to take advantage of the high profile of return that the projections promise.

Risks

The specialty in generic business poses a significant competitive risk as there is no patent protection (no exclusivity) for the product portfolio. Mylan is, therefore, facing stiff competition from cheaper replications and lower-priced products in the market.

The drug industry and healthcare sector are essentially highly regulated with highly monitored drug approval procedures in manufacturing, marketing, sales, and distribution. The most current risk posed by legislation includes the regulation on healthcare registration from the Over-the-Counter Monograph Safety, Innovation, and Reform Act of 2019.

Currently, the high approval rate of generic drugs and the introduction of new legislation may have a negative impact on the stock. Pricing pressure in the USA remains a keep point, particularly for generics. An increase in the costs of raw materials from the primary markets also poses a significant risk in the pursuit of higher margins.

Conclusion

Despite tapered growth and lack of chemistry with the market currently, the unique assets of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn division are complementary and the merger, forming Viatris, has rosy prospects of creating value for its shareholders.

We see Mylan as undervalued and a good buy for long-term investors, with a possibly very lucrative upside.

