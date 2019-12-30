Electronic Arts: It's Time To Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock is finally showing signs of strength as it reaches its new 52-week high. Successful releases of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Need for Speed Heat helped the publisher to improve the outlook for the full fiscal year. In addition, the strong performance in Q2 shows that the company has fixed its mistakes that were made last year and as a result the management has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in months to come. Considering all of this, I decided to once again purchase Electronic Arts stock and expect it to appreciate in value in the foreseeable future.

A year ago, Electronic Arts was dealing with reputational crisis that harmed the business, as its major AAA titles didn’t meet management expectations in terms of sales numbers. Back in November of 2018, I wrote an article called Electronic Arts: Wait Before You Buy, where I said that investors should wait for the release of Battlefield V before deciding whether they should buy the company’s shares. I argued that due to the poor marketing campaign, the game will not be able to drive enough sales and the publisher will most likely fail to deliver on its promises. After my piece was published, the company indeed failed to sell enough copies of the game and as a result the stock depreciated in value even more.

However, it’s been more than a year since that article was published and a lot of things changed for the better. As I wrote at the beginning, Electronic Arts managed to improve its standing in the gaming industry and its main triple-A titles of this year Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Need for Speed Heat are breaking new records and are helping the company to drive growth. As the stock slowly appreciates in value, I believe that now is the right time to buy it.

Growth on All Fronts

Last month, Electronic Arts reported successful earnings results for Q2. Revenues during the three-month period increased to $1.35 billion, up 4.8% Y/Y. The majority of growth came from the company’s sports titles, as the number of new unique users for FIFA Ultimate alone increased by 22% Y/Y. Thanks to such a great performance, Electronic Arts management decided to increase its guidance for the full fiscal year and now expects to make $5.4 billion in revenues and $5.1 billion in net bookings by the end of Q4.

As for the current holiday season, Electronic Arts already shows that it can learn from its past mistakes and is able to quickly reorganize itself. Need for Speed Heat, which was released at the beginning of November, set a new record for the franchise for the number of gamers that played it in the launch week. At the same time, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order also performed above expectations as the management has noted last week that the game had the best digital launch out of all Star Wars games in two weeks.

When it comes to the stock performance, the launch of Apex Legends back in February gave Electronic Arts stock a quick boost, but after that, the shares have declined to their pre-Apex levels. However, now it seems that Electronic Arts stock is finally recovering, and if it manages to build momentum, then there is a great chance that the shares will soar in value. When compared to other gaming companies, its shares correlate closely to share prices of its peers.

When it comes to valuations, I have decided to make a comparable analysis and compare Electronic Arts to its peers. In the table below, there are three groups of companies all of which have a direct exposure to the gaming industry, but play a different role in it.

We could see from the table that while Electronic Arts EV/Revenue ratio of 5.48x and EV/EBITDA ratio of 20x are above the industry’s median, the company’s P/E multiple of 11.03x is one of the lowest out of all the companies there. I believe that such a low P/E ratio shows that out of all the gaming companies from the table above, Electronic Arts is the best gaming stock to own at this moment.

Out of all major publishers, only Activision (ATVI) had a great success recently thanks to the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. However, while Activision’s P/E of 28x doesn’t mean that the company is overvalued in my opinion, it’s still much safer to acquire Electronic Arts stock at this point in time.

While Sony (SNE) also has a low P/E ratio, it is exposed at the same time to a number of industries like music, electronic and others. Thereby, while it makes sense to also acquire its stock, it is not an ideal company for those, who are looking to invest solely in a gaming company.

As for other companies, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES) have a great exposure to the Chinese gaming market, while mobile developers like Zynga (ZNGA) and Glu Mobile (GLUU) are unable to make enough money to invest in their growth. That’s why I think that all of them also are not a great fit for value investors that are not interested in exposing themselves to high risks.

At the same time, Electronic Arts has a number of risks associated with its stock that could prevent the future growth. While the company managed to successfully deal with its reputational crisis, there’s no guarantee that the mistakes that were made in the past will not be repeated. Electronic Arts is a volatile company when it comes to customer satisfaction. It was named one of the worst companies in America for a couple of years and its monetization and marketing policies sometimes result in a consumer uproar that affects Electronic Arts stock in a negative way. In addition, if something bad like a recession happens to the economy in 2020, then the whole market will depreciate in value and Electronic Arts stock will correlate with S&P 500 Index and lose some of its value too.

While those risks should definitely be considered when deciding whether to acquire Electronic Arts shares, I see a number of catalyst that will help the company’s stock to climb higher from the current level. First of all, Apex Legends is finally preparing to be launched on mobile next year. Apex became another successful project of Electronic Arts, as the PC version of the game attracted more than 70 million players in less than a year. Thanks to such a success, the game will continue to hold a momentum and will give developers some time to properly optimize the game for mobile devices. In addition, sports franchise will continue to be Electronic Arts cash cows that consistently generate massive amounts of revenue and attract more and more users every year. As an example, take a look at the latest version of FIFA, which in less than two weeks since its launch attracted 10 million players. Since Electronic Arts has an exclusive licensing deal with FIFA up until 2022 with an ability to extend the agreement, I’m confident that the soccer simulator will continue to serve as a powerful catalyst, which consistently creates shareholder value on an annual basis.

Considering all of this, I would say that Electronic Arts is definitely the best gaming company for long-term investing at the current market price.

Takeaway

Electronic Arts went through a tough period last year and throughout all of 2019 its stock has been trading sidelines most of the time. However, strong Q2 results and an outstanding performance during the holiday season will help the company to achieve its fiscal year goals and create additional shareholder value along the way.

Considering all of this, I decided to open a long position in Electronic Arts once again and have no reasons to sell it sometime soon, as it is undervalued relative to its peers.

