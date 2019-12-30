Easing Trade Tensions And Demand From China Should Help The Global X Copper Miners ETF

The Global X Copper Miner ETF (COPX) offers exposure to a wide range of copper mining companies. However, anything related to copper has not done well the last two years in terms of price action. Some people may, therefore, be skeptical of copper mining companies. But the circumstances that have shown to be detrimental to copper companies seem to have changed. The road ahead looks to be better than the one behind, which is bullish for those wanting to go long copper companies. The reasons why copper mining companies have disappointed and why they have better prospects are what will be covered next.

The fundamentals of copper are sound

It's true that copper prices have fallen over the last two years. That's clearly no good for mining companies in COPX that depend on copper. But in terms of supply and demand for copper, the picture looks very different. You wouldn't be able to tell from the price action, but demand for copper is more than robust. So much so in fact that demand for copper exceeds supply.

According to data from the International Copper Study Group ("ICSG"), demand for refined copper has increased by a third over the last ten years. The strong growth is driven by China, which now accounts for almost half of all copper demand in the world. Copper is tied to economic growth and no country has grown as much as China in recent decades.

(Unit: 1000 metric tonnes copper) 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Jan-Aug) World refined production 23,357 23,538 24,098 15,924 World refined usage 23,505 23,723 24,502 16,254 Refined balance (149) (184) (404) (330)

Source: ICSG

Demand for copper has been so strong that it has led to deficits. In fact, demand for refined copper has grown faster than supply for years as can be seen in the table above. The deficit was 149,000 tonnes in 2016 and that number increased to 404,000 tonnes in 2018. The trend seen in recent years has continued in 2019. The deficit has increased compared to the year before.

The latest update from ICSG puts the global deficit of refined copper at 330,000 tonnes for the first eight months of 2019. In the same period, the year before, the deficit stood at 268,000 tonnes. This means that the deficit has increased by 23.1% YoY with 4 months left to go.

China is the driving force behind copper

(Unit: 10000 tons) Nov 2019 (Jan-Nov) 2018 (Jan-Nov) YoY Copper ores and concentrates 215.7 2010.6 1824.2 10.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) Copper ores and concentrates 227.5 2146.0 1948.1 10.2%

Source: China customs statistics

China has played an important role in driving up the deficit as the latest trade statistics from Chinese customs indicate. China's imports of copper ores and concentrates have increased by 10.2% YTD to 20.1 million tons. By comparison, copper imports for the first 11 months of 2018 stood at 18.2 million tons.

For the month of November, China imported a record 2.16 million tons. This represents an increase of 27% YoY. Imports were valued at 214.6B CNY, which is roughly equal to $30.6B using current exchange rates. An increase of 10.2% YoY, which means that both quantities and value increased by the same amount.

(Unit: 10000 tons) Nov. 2019 (Jan.-Nov.) 2018 (Jan.-Nov.) YoY Unwrought copper and copper products 48.3 445.4 486.9 (8.5%) (Unit: 100M CNY) Unwrought copper and copper products 215.5 2007.0 2269.7 (11.6%)

However, it's a somewhat different story when it comes to unwrought copper. Prices for unwrought copper have been weaker, which has reduced the value of these imports in comparison to the quantities involved. For the first 11 months of 2019, imports have declined by 8.5% YoY to 4.45 million tons. In comparison, imports stood at 4.87 million tons a year ago.

China seems to have replaced some imports of unwrought copper with imports of copper concentrate. The reason for this has to do with China's drive to reduce waste and pollution. Unwrought copper contains many impurities, which have to be removed before the copper can be used. This process can lead to waste and pollution. Copper concentrate is already partially processed and is thus better than unwrought copper if waste and pollution is to be minimized. China has accordingly favored the former over the latter. Nevertheless, demand for copper remains strong with no sign of letting up.

Trade conflicts have hurt copper prospects and those that depend on it

However, despite the strong fundamentals underpinning copper, the fact remains that copper prices have disappointed for the last couple of years. The solid supply and demand numbers have not carried over into copper prices. Copper mining companies have not benefited as they should have and that has affected those present in COPX.

A big reason as to why copper prices have underperformed is that there have been numerous trade disputes during this time period. The U.S., Europe, Japan, and China have all been involved. Together, they account for a large chunk of the global economy. But of all the trade disputes, none has affected copper more than the trade war between the U.S. and China.

China happens to be the biggest consumer of copper with an almost 50% share and whatever happens there can impact copper demand in a big way. If China reduces its copper imports due to economic stress resulting from the trade war, demand could fall to the point that there's a surplus of supplies. That would not only hurt copper prices but also the companies that depend on copper. Including those in COPX.

Trade tensions have also affected global economic growth. Copper is tied to economic growth and slowing growth will inevitably hurt copper. The perception is that if global economic growth goes down, copper demand will inevitably go down as well.

The chart above shows how the price of copper correlates with the increase and decrease of trade tensions. For instance, copper prices fell in the middle of 2018 when the trade war between China and the U.S. officially got off to a start with tariffs going into effect. They recovered later on when it was announced that the two sides would start negotiations to find a resolution to the trade dispute.

This continued into the new year until May of 2019 when the U.S. announced new tariffs. The U.S. government felt that not enough progress had been made during negotiations and more pressure was needed to speed up trade talks. Copper changed directions in September when the U.S. and China announced that they would meet to discuss a trade deal. Copper has been on the upswing ever since.

The U.S. and China have reportedly agreed to a "Phase One Trade Deal". The signing of a trade deal should help copper by lifting the burden that has weighed on copper for the better part of two years. Attention should shift back to fundamentals, which are strong as shown earlier. As long as trade tensions remain subdued, copper prices should get a lift from demand exceeding supply. That should be bullish for copper mining companies, including those in COPX. But what is the best way to play a resurgence in the copper sector?

Why COPX is a better way to play copper than the commodity itself

There are several ways to gain exposure to copper if someone feels bullish about its prospects. Copper is a commodity and futures are an option. However, futures are not meant for the average person. Nor are they available to everyone. Another option to consider are companies active in the copper sector instead of the commodity.

There are numerous companies that derive most if not all of their revenue from mining copper. Picking the best company out of a crowd can be difficult, which is why an ETF can be a good alternative. An ETF like COPX, which consists of a basket of 27 companies from different countries. Such a diverse set of companies reduces the risks associated with one company doing poorly for whatever reason. COPX also yields 3.87% and comes with an expense ratio of 0.65%.

It should be mentioned that COPX has rallied by over 10% recently. While it's probably due for a pullback after such a big move, there is still scope for further gains.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Unlike other commodities that are confronted with not enough demand to offset growing supplies, copper is fortunate enough to be dealing with the opposite. Demand for copper is strong and has been for years. Growth in copper demand continues to outpace copper supply. This should push up copper prices over the long haul. Higher copper prices should, in turn, be bullish for copper mining companies. Mining companies that are represented in COPX.

Furthermore, the easing of trade tensions with a "Phase One Trade Deal" is good news for both copper and the companies involved in the sector. Trade headlines have really moved copper prices and COPX by extension. Whenever the headlines have been positive, COPX has gone up. But when headlines have been negative, COPX has suffered the consequences. Currently, the trade headlines are supportive of COPX.

On the other hand, it's worth remembering that a deal has not yet been finalized. A deal has yet to be signed, which means that something could still go wrong. It would not be the first time that a supposed trade agreement fell through. If it has happened before, then it can always happen again. If it turns out that the two sides cannot come to a final agreement, the trade war could erupt again. Copper would not respond well to such a development and neither would COPX.

However, despite some people expressing skepticism about an impending trade deal, the market itself has given it the benefit of the doubt. If this holds and there's no interference from trade disputes, attention should shift back to fundamentals that have been ignored while the trade war was raging. This includes the fact that the copper market is facing persistent deficits, which bodes well for copper prices and copper mining companies present in COPX.

With this in mind, it warrants being bullish on COPX. For far too long, COPX has been held back by trade worries. Now that those issues have retreated, if only temporarily, COPX has an opportunity to perform without being held back by trade worries. As long as the forces that have held copper back remain in the background, COPX is looking good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COPX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.