Cherry Hill Mortgage And Annaly Capital: MBS Pricing For Q4 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections)

This article also provides my projected valuation changes within CHMI’s and NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives/MSR portfolios. My buy/sell/hold recommendation and current price target are provided in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO);and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted CHMI’s and NLY’s valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to CHMI’s and NLY’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 12/20/2019). This quarter, I wanted to provide CHMI’s and NLY’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”).

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q4 2019 (Through 12/20/2019):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019; Through 12/20/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of (0.19,) 0.14, 0.18, 0.11, and (0.07) to settle its price at 100.67, 102.33, 103.56, 104.17, and 102.77, respectively. As such, a minor (less than 0.25) price fluctuation occurred on all coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 12/20/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all coupons had a very similar-the same exact price fluctuation.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) experienced net price decreases during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to the factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019 the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more “dovish” tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were on hold through, in my opinion at the time, over the foreseeable future. As such, this positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and had also put a much needed “stop”/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. Since then, there have been three Fed Funds Rate decreases implemented by the FOMC during the second half of 2019. This more cautious tone caused overall rates/yields to decrease, on a net basis, during the first, second, and third quarters of 2019.

After a minor reversal to this trend during September-October 2019, intermediate to long-term rates/yields moved back lower during November 2019 to percentages that were very similar at the start of the fourth quarter of 2019. While rates/yields have “crept” higher during December 2019 (through 12/20/2019), there has also been reduced volatility in broader markets; even towards year-end which is a bit of an oddity when it comes to recent historical trends. As will be shown later in the article, after a volatile start to the quarter, this gradual reduction in volatility has positively impacted the relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument/MSR valuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019; decrease in spread/basis risk). This has generally positively impacted sector BVs during the quarter (especially agency mREITs).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019; Through 12/20/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of (0.30), 0.09, 0.09, (0.10), and (0.25) to settle its price at 101.23, 102.70, 103.88, 105.20, and 106.88, respectively. As such, a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price decrease occurred on the 3.0% and 5.0% coupons while a minor price fluctuation occurred on the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 12/20/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar-the same exact price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, CHMI and NLY.

CHMI and NLY MBS/Investment and Derivatives/MSR Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher negative durations]). Simply put, CHMI and NLY were not “immune” to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company’s actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Moving to 2019, a notably more positive relationship developed during the first quarter which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV (especially companies who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their MBS portfolio). Regarding CHMI, this mREIT basically had an unchanged BV during the first quarter of 2019; decrease of ($0.04) per common share. While this was certainly a nice bounce back in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, it was still a minor-modest underperformance when compared to most of the company’s agency mREIT peers. This was mainly due to two factors. First, CHMI continued to gradually increase the company's MSR portfolio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was negative for CHMI’s quarterly BV as MSR valuations were negatively impacted during the quarter by an overall decrease in rates/yields (decrease in projected future discounted cash flows). CHMI’s MSR portfolio recorded a loss of ($27) million during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was large from a proportional standpoint. Second, CHMI slightly increased the company's hedging coverage ratio during the quarter. This was a different strategy when compared to all the other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers who slightly-notably lowered their hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this negatively impacted derivative valuations during the quarter (more severe valuation losses).

Similar to most agency mREIT peers, the notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 ultimately led CHMI to report a modest decrease in BV. However, mainly by lowering the company’s hedging coverage ratio and maintaining lower leverage versus its agency mREIT peers, CHMI was able to slightly exceed my expectations during the second quarter of 2019 when it came to valuation fluctuations (CHMI’s reported BV as of 6/30/2019 of $20.50 per share versus my projection of $20.35 per share). However, offsetting this factor, CHMI’s quarterly core earnings of $0.52 per share came in a bit weaker versus my projection of $0.55 per share. CHMI also “preemptively” decreased the company’s common stock dividend from $0.49 to $0.40 per common share during the third quarter of 2019 as management correctly anticipated higher prepayment speeds within both its MBS and MSR portfolios as 2019 progressed.

Regarding CHMI’s performance during the third quarter of 2019, this was fully discussed within the following the REIT Forum Marketplace service article:

Scott Kennedy’s “Rapid Fire” mREIT Earnings Series: Assessing Cherry Hill Mortgage’s Performance For Q3 2019

Regarding NLY, this mREIT had a minor-modest BV increase during the first quarter of 2019; increase of $0.28 per common share. This was a more favorable quarterly BV fluctuation versus all but one of NLY’s agency mREIT peers (AGNC recorded the largest BV increase). This was a nice “bounce back” in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Let us briefly discuss why this occurred. First, NLY increased the company’s proportion of agency specified pools versus its generic “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS portfolio during the quarter which was a positive as specified pool MBS prices had more enhanced price increases. Second, NLY slightly-modestly reduced the company's net (short) derivatives portfolio during the quarter. NLY’s hedging coverage ratio decreased from 94% as of 12/31/2018 to 85% as of 3/31/2019. Simply put, this mitigated the severity of NLY’s derivative valuation losses in a decreasing interest rate environment.

However, a more negative relationship quickly developed during the second quarter which ultimately led to most agency mREIT peers to report a minor-modest decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who increased, maintained, or only slightly lowered their elevated hedging coverage ratio and/or did not notably increase their MBS portfolio). NLY recorded a (3.5%) decrease in quarterly BV which was near the agency mREIT average (some could argue a minor outperformance; less severe BV decrease). NLY also announced a decrease to the company’s dividend; reduction from $0.30 to $0.25 per common share. This was recently discussed/analyzed in the following mREIT sector comparison articles:

Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 20 mREIT Peers - Part 1 (Post Q3 2019 Earnings)

Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 20 mREIT Peers - Part 2 (Includes Q1 2020 Dividend Projection)

Regarding NLY’s performance during the third quarter of 2019, this was discussed within the following the REIT Forum Marketplace service article:

Scott Kennedy’s “Rapid Fire” mREIT Earnings Series: Assessing Chimera Investment’s And Annaly Capital’s Performance For Q3 2019

Switching gears to the current quarter,let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within CHMI’s and NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives/MSR portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – CHMI and NLY MBS/Investment and Derivatives/MSR Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q4 2019 Versus Q3 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. This is merely a summary sheet which is directly supported by various underlying valuation models and sub-lead spreadsheets)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019) versus the prior quarter (through 9/20/2019) regarding CHMI’s and NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives/MSR valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 9/20/2019 I projected CHMI’s MBS and derivatives/MSR portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($7) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of CHMI’s MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives/MSR portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts (also excludes changes to MBS conditional prepayment rate [CPR] percentages; contra-interest income account). As readers can see, after a minor positive relationship in July 2019, a notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument/MSR valuations occurred during August. This occurred as the yield curve became partially inverted which led markets into a mini, short-term “panic”. In a nutshell, during August, MBS valuation gains were “trumped” by severe derivative/MSR valuation losses. As I correctly point out at the time, I stated this partial inversion of the yield curve was “temporary” in nature and would correct itself as the FOMC became more “dovish” regarding monetary policy (via the three Fed Funds Rate 25 bp decreases). As such, August’s notably negative relationship partially abated during September 2019.

Now using the top left-hand portion, after a minor-modest negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument/MSR valuations during October 2019, a more positive relationship occurred during November and December 2019 (through 12/20/2019). This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a monthly increase in BV during November and December 2019 (if there are no notable changes during the last week of the quarter). However, I would point out CHMI’s low hedging coverage ratio as of 9/30/2019 has actually negatively impacted this agency mREIT a bit when it comes to BV fluctuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). CHMI, due to the company’s proportionately large MSR portfolio, utilizes some net long derivatives which “hedge” the valuation fluctuations of this particular portfolio. Simply put, while net (short) derivative valuations have increased during the fourth quarter of 2019, CHMI’s net long hedging positions have experienced a decrease in valuations.

I am projecting CHMI’s MBS and derivatives/MSR portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($5) million as of 12/20/2019 when compared to 9/30/2019. This is slightly more attractive versus a loss of ($7) million as of 9/20/2019 when compared to 6/30/2019. I would also point out this net valuation fluctuation is a bit “deceiving” (skewed to the downside) as CHMI’s MSR portfolio continues to operate with high operating efficiencies/margins which the projected valuation loss above does not include (again, excludes all income and expense accounts). In other words, CHMI’s BV is positively impacted by the company’s continued generation of net servicing income.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 9/20/2019 I projected NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $10 million. This net valuation gain is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of NLY’s MBS/investment (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. As readers can see, similar to CHMI, a positive relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during July 2019 which quickly reversed to a notably negative relationship during August 2019. However, this negative relationship abated during September 2019.

Now using the bottom left-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 12/20/2019 I am projecting NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $797 million. Simply put, this is a notably positive relationship which should ultimately drive a modest BV increase for NLY during the fourth quarter of 2019 (unless some notable volatility occurs during the last week of the quarter). More about this positive relationship will be provided in future mREIT projection articles.

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument/MSR valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as spread/basis risk. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the second quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, the second quarter of 2019, and most recently August 2019. The reasoning behind these increases was discussed above.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/20/2019). After a minor-modest negative relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument/MSR valuations during October 2019, a more positive relationship occurred during November and December 2019 (through 12/20/2019). This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a monthly increase in BV during November and December 2019.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting CHMI’s and NLY’s BV as of 12/20/2019 was approximately $17.15 and $9.45 per common share, respectively. This calculates to a projected BV increase of 1% and 3%, respectively when compared to each company’s BV as of 9/30/2019. These projections INCLUDE CHMI’s and NLY’s common stock dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.40 and $0.25 per share, respectively (even though each company’s ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 12/20/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last CHMI article (approximately 1.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a BUY. As such, I currently believe CHMI is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for CHMI is approximately $17.55 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL.The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $15.80 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 12/20/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $9.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $8.95 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative/MSR valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, and 9/5/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, and $12.435 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.739 per share (yes, my latest purchase was proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on MITT.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARR.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ANH trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ANH.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. This AIW trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on AIW.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of November 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.6% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 97.9% out of 47 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a “total loss” in any of my past positions. Both percentages experienced a minor increase in October and November due to the continued reversal of the previous sell-off within the mREIT sector; mainly due to a partial easing of fears of narrowing net spreads and higher prepayments.I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, AIW, ANH, ARR, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, CIM, DX, EFC, FMNA, FMCC, MFA, MORL, MORT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCN, AIC, ANH, ARR-B, CHMI, CMO-E, IVR-C, MFA-B, MITT, and TWO-D.

