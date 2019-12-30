Crown Castle International: A Strong Player In Domestic Infrastructure Segment

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) is an infrastructure REIT with over 40,000 towers under its management. Apart from these, it also manages 70,000 on-air or under-contract small cell nodes and has more than 75,000 route miles of fiber. The REIT is active in all the major telecom markets in the United States. Crown Castle stands to benefit from the rollout of 5G networks as it is amongst the biggest providers of shared wireless infrastructure. The REIT counts major wireless carriers such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Sprint (NYSE:S) among its clients. Apart from wireless carriers, the REIT also collaborates with technology companies, municipalities, and broadband providers.

Crown Castle provides a wide range of solutions for various connectivity requirements. In addition to its towers, Crown Castle also aids the installation of antennas on the roofs where construction of tower is not feasible. Its on-air and under-contract small cell nodes are used for providing connectivity by affixing them to public spaces such as streetlights, signposts, and utility poles. This mode is highly recommended for densely populated areas. These small cell nodes are available for both indoor and outdoor use. Crown Castle has diversified its portfolio by including state of the art connectivity solutions so as to serve a wide range of clients.

Macro and Micro Environment Analysis

While Crown Castle has impressive portfolio and client base, it is important to look at the macro environment the REIT works in. The broader sector tailwinds are strong as the market is expected to grow fast in the coming future. One of the most prominent drivers is the surge in data demand, which is going to provide positive fillip to the investment in network infrastructure. This development will likely work in the favor of Crown Castle, which has well positioned network of network towers and fiber small cells.

The growth in mobile data traffic and mobile video traffic is also a strong sign for the upward surge in the sector. Further innovations in the segment will also help CCI in creating a niche position for itself as the REIT is continuously working towards its upgrade of its infrastructure facilities.

On the micro side, the REIT has high quality revenue stream, which is expected to keep it liquid and well funded for future projects. The REIT generates nearly $24 billion in lease payments from some of the top wireless carriers, making this stream highly secure and reliable. Its share communication infrastructure also provides a cost effective alternative for the deployment of critical infrastructure. The REIT has 4 prominent wireless carriers accounting for nearly 3/4th of site rental revenues.

Crown Castle also retains long-term contract on the most of the land its towers are erected upon. The REIT has completed nearly 30,000 land transactions and it generates nearly 40 percent of its site rental gross margin through towers situated upon the land owned by it.

The Financials

Crown Castle recently reported its third quarter results. The company's site rental revenue grew 6.4 percent to $76 million. The organic portion of the site rental revenue posted 6 percent growth to touch $70 million figure. The net income for the quarter stood at $272 million, up from $164 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The REIT puts focus on capital expenditure too. For the third quarter, the company spent $540 million, out of which $18 million were spent on land purchase and $491 million were attributed to discretionary capital expenditures. Remaining outlay was divided between $29 million worth of spending on sustaining capital expenditures and $2 million on integration capital expenditures.

Crown Castle also provided outlook for the current financial year as well as for the upcoming year. The REIT expects the midpoint for its current year site rental revenue to be at $4.965 million while for the upcoming year, the same metric is pegged at $5.219 million. Crown Castle expects its net income per share for the current year to be at $1.95, and for the next year, the figure is expected to show 30 percent jump to $2.53. The estimated figure for adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $3.592 billion for the upcoming year, 5 percent up current year estimate of $3.408 billion. Its AFFO per share will likely be $5.94 for the current year and $6.33 for the upcoming year.

Investment Thesis

There are several factors that need to be kept in mind while deciding the suitability of a REIT as an investment vehicle. One of these factors is the dividend payment history of the REIT. Crown Castle recently announced its latest dividend payment of $1.20 per common share.

The REIT has its current dividend yield pegged at 3.4 percent while its payout ratio is a little over 71 percent. The first ratio shows the relationship between the stock's current market price and its dividend payment. Crown Castle's dividend yield is in line with industrial average and is quite attractive. However, its payout ratio is on a little higher side and thus casts doubt upon its ability to keep paying the dividend. There may also be some risks with regard to the growth in the dividend payment.

Another important factor is the capital growth registered by the REIT stock. Crown Castle has grown over 30 percent in the past 12 months. While such growth is desirable, it also tends to have negative impact on certain metrics such as dividend yield, until or unless the growth in dividend keeps pace with the growth in stock price. However, coupled with steady dividend payment, the increase in the stock price provides strong evidence for the suitability of Crown Castle as a long-term investment vehicle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.