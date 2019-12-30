Monthly Income And Diversification: Preferred Index Funds

When investing, I look to make purchases that pay income. Whether it's from dividends or interest, I like to see the periodic payments that show my money is working on my behalf.

Putting cash in a money market account is likely to pay out less than it did a year ago because of the three cuts the Federal Reserve made to interest rates this year. Even before the cuts, interest rates were only around 2% although this is quite a bit above the amount money market accounts paid out when rates were near 0% for several years in the wake of the Great Recession.

I currently have a bit of money in a money market account so that I can use it as an emergency fund of sorts. It also has the benefit of paying out a small amount monthly. However, when it comes to getting real income, this option will lag behind some other options (although the volatility in shares will be much less). Those who are overly conservative with their money and have millions stashed away might make some decent money from a money market account, but most people will not.

Index Funds

Another option for drawing some income that will also provide instant diversification is index funds. There are funds that follow the S&P 500 like Vanguard's (VOO) or Schwab's (SWPPX) options. These funds pay out dividends on a regular basis, but the yield will approximate that of the S&P as a whole. Vanguard's S&P 500 offering currently has a 1.88% yield based on the last twelve months. Vanguard pays out on a quarterly basis, while Schwab only does so annually.

Another option for equity index funds is the total market option. When buying a total market index fund like Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), you'll buy basically every stock that's available on the market. This would include those with very large caps and those with very small market caps. When it comes to diversification, VTI fits the bill. Again, this option will pay you to hold shares. The current yield is 1.79% as of December 27, 2019. The benefit that comes with owning these diversified index funds is the low management fee that usually accompanies them.

Unlike a money market account, equity index funds have an opportunity for growth in addition to the income they provide. Some profits will roll back to shareholders in the form of dividends, but much of the profit that the companies earn will go back into building the business. This will generally lead to higher prices and dividends over time, although there can be quite a bit of volatility involved in getting to those higher prices and dividends.

Individual Stocks

Buying individual stocks is another option that can pay investors. Some dividend stocks pay off very little, while others pay more. AT&T (T) is a popular company for dividend-focused investors. For the past several years, AT&T has had a yield that's been in the 5% to 6% (or sometimes higher) range. It's currently at 5.40% as of December 27, 2019. I've owned T in the past, and it would be near the top of my list for dividend income stocks for the future.

The price of AT&T has been somewhat volatile over the past three or four years. The closing prices for the stock have ranged between $27 and $43 over that time. It's currently up about $12 over the low it reached during the Christmas Eve crash in 2018.

AT&T has a dividend growth history that's now reached 35 years although recent increases have been on the low side. However, with a yield that exceeds 5%, even a 2% dividend increase will lead to a 7% increase in the number of shares you might earn if you reinvested those dividends. The hefty dividend could also go toward additional diversification if you use it to purchase shares of another company.

AT&T is only one example of an individual stock that could pay out a decent dividend. Some real estate investment trusts and business development corps also offer hefty dividends. Not all are created equally. Some are more stable than others, so it's important to do due diligence before purchasing any individual security.

Preferred Funds

A decision I recently made was to start making small purchases in a preferred fund. Some of the more popular funds, including Invesco's Preferred ETF (PGX) and the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) offer yields in excess of 5% (the TTM yield on PFF is 5.63%; that of PGX is 5.32%), and they have relatively low management fees. PFF comes with an expense ratio of 0.46%, while PGX has a similar fee of 0.52%. These are higher than an index fund will charge, but preferred stocks tend to offer a much better yield for those who are looking to bring in income at present. Additionally, some of the low-cost brokerages like Vanguard do not have in-house preferred funds.

One benefit that both of the funds mentioned above offers people who are looking for income is the fact that they pay out on a monthly basis. This means that there will be only slight variations in monthly income as long as you spend only the dividends.

While you can't buy a Vanguard preferred fund, you can purchase these funds for no transaction costs through low-cost brokerages like Vanguard and Schwab. Another benefit that comes from buying a preferred fund is the fact that they offer broader exposure to a number of different preferred stocks. Therefore, if one of the companies held by one of these funds goes the way of Lehman Brothers, you won't lose your entire investment nor your entire income stream.

Investors in preferred stocks also get a preference by being entitled to dividends before common stockholders get theirs. This means that the income stream will likely hold up relatively well during a recession as long as the companies that offer the preferred stocks remain solvent. The prices of these funds do not tend to have as much volatility as funds that hold common stock. You're not likely to get rich on capital appreciation, but you will see some compounding start to take place if you choose to reinvest the dividends.

I'm buying preferred stock fund shares a share at a time. This is not my primary investment, but part of a dividend/income diversification strategy. Over time, my hope is that I will be able to realize a bit of monthly income to supplement any pension, retirement fund, and Social Security income I might receive upon hitting my late-50s to mid-60s.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.