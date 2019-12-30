An Airbag For Tesla Longs

I also explain why my system estimates a potential return of 25% for Tesla over the next six months, but I nevertheless gave Tesla a neutral rating here.

Tesla shares have rocketed up more than 140% from their lows in June, but in a recent article, a Seeking Alpha contributor predicted disastrous results in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

Tesla On A Tear

Since their June lows, shares of Tesla (TSLA) have rocketed to new all-time highs.

But in a recent article, Seeking Alpha contributor "Valueseeker" warned that the first two quarters of Tesla's fiscal 2020 will be "disastrous." The article is worth reading in full, whatever your views on Tesla, but one of the negative catalysts the author cites is the expiration of several tax incentives for purchasing electric vehicles. In the event Valueseeker's bearishness proves prescient, below I'll show two ways Tesla shareholders can stay long while strictly limiting their risk. I'll close with an explanation of my system's current outlook for Tesla. First, a quick note about the purpose of hedging.

Hedging Isn't For Bears

This seems to be a frequent point of confusion, so it's worth clarifying: Hedging implies that you own the underlying security being hedged. If you are bearish on that security, you shouldn't own it. Hedging isn't for bears, but for cautious bulls. You hedge to protect yourself against the possibilities that you are wrong or that the market may go against you. As Steve Burns reminded readers on Twitter recently, it can take much larger gains to make up for loses, so it's prudent to limit your downside risk.

With Burns' admonition in mind, let's look at ways you can stay long Tesla while strictly limiting your risk.

Limiting Your Risk In Tesla

For both of these examples, I will assume that you own 200 shares of Tesla and can tolerate a 20% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In the screen captures below, I have circled the cost as a percentage of position value in order to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of Tesla against a >20% decline by mid-June.

The cost of this protection was $6,930, or 8.05% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside in Tesla at 20% more than the next several months, this was the optimal collar to give you the same downside protection as the hedge above over the same time frame.

Here the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $360, or 0.42% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

My System's Current Take On Tesla

My system uses a combination of past total returns and forward-looking options market sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. Essentially, it assumes securities will revert to their long-term mean returns, and then it weighs that assumption against options market sentiment and adjusts it up or down accordingly. Here's how that works with Tesla in particular.

My system starts with a mean of a stock's most recent six-month return (the "Short Term Return" in the screen capture above) and its average six-month return over the last 10 years (the "Long Term Return"). Since Tesla hasn't been public for 10 years, it uses Toyota (TM) as a proxy for the long-term return. The mean of those two returns is about 49.5% (the "Exp Return" column), so the system gauges options market sentiment on Tesla by attempting to hedge it against a >9% decline over the next six months with an optimal collar capped at ~49.5%. This is not possible to do, so the system lowers the cap until it finds an optimal collar. It finds one at 25%. For less risky names, there are positive adjustments at this point, but they don't apply to Tesla, so my system's potential return estimate for Tesla over the next six months is 25%. Bear in mind that that's a high-end estimate: Actual returns average about 0.28x my system's potential returns. The reason why I gave Tesla a "neutral" rating here rather than a bullish one is because my system currently gives a higher potential return to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) than it does to Tesla.

Wrapping Up

Although my system estimates a double-digit positive potential return for Tesla, longs should still consider hedging the stock here. One reason is that my system's potential return for Tesla could be wrong - that was the case a couple of years ago, when it estimated a single-digit potential return for Tesla, but the stock declined over the next six months instead. Another reason is that even if you believe the stock will ultimately recover to new highs, you can use your appreciated put options to buy more shares at a lower price if Tesla declines significantly. If you'd rather not cap your upside but don't want to pay the cost of the first hedge shown above, you might consider hedging for a shorter time period to lower your cost.

Generating Better Returns While Hedging

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.