Core Portfolio: 2019 Year-End Score Card

Review of our 2019 picks: the good, the missed, and the bad.

Our service manages two model Portfolios: Momentum Portfolio and Core Portfolio.

Momentum Portfolio

The Momentum Portfolio is designated to run from $30,000 seed money and to grow the money to $300,000 in four years. The Portfolio is also called Short-Term-Play Portfolio. The maximum holding period for each pick is one month and may involve day-trading. The Portfolio's current round of run started on April 11, 2017, and has grown to $258,431.33 as of December 27, 2019, or up 761.40% in a little more than two years and eight months. During the same time frame, the S&P 500 was up 37.45%. We will give a detailed yearly review for the Portfolio's performance in another article later.

Core Portfolio

The Core Portfolio starts its run from $300,000 seed money. This Portfolio is for the buy-and-hold type of investors. It is highly diversified, and the maximum holding period for any pick is four years. Our goal is to grow the money from $300,000 to $1,000,000 mark in four years. That is, we need to grow the Portfolio with an annualized 35% return to achieve our goal.

Our current round of run started on January 2nd, 2019, and it closed at $480,134.36 as of 12/27/2019, or up 60.05% so far in its year I run. The Portfolio currently holds 25 positions with $159K (33%) in cash.

During the Portfolio's previous round of run (July 2014-July 2018), the Portfolio grew to $876,362.16.

Our Core Portfolio yearly reviews in previous years.

Review Our 2019 Picks - The Good, The Missed, and The Bad

Our Portfolio is highly diversified. It can hold a maximum of 35 picks at any time and each pick is equally weighted. We will use $10,000 cash for each of our picks to start with. When the Portfolio grows to $450,000+, we will use $15,000 for each pick, to $600,000+, use $20,000 for each pick, etc. In addition, we're never fully invested and always keep 20-50% in cash, depending on the market condition.

Because of its high diversification, one doubled pick can only add 3.3% to the Portfolio return. On the other hand, one bad pick will not ruin the Portfolio's overall performance.

26 Good Picks

Over the year, we picked 21 stocks and 5 3x leveraged ETFs which outperformed the S&P 500 and they are listed below:

21 Good Stock Picks

Among the 21 stocks, we still hold 8 of them. Two of the picks are bought from our previous round of run and we are still holding.

They are New Residential Investment Holdings (NYSE:NRZ) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

NRZ - $16.67. We bought it on 01/07/2017 for $10.74. This is our dividend play. It is currently paying $2.00/year dividend and has given us a total $7.82 dividend since our buy:

2016 - $1.842017 - $1.982018 - $2.002019 - $2.00

And gives us an 18.6% yield, based on our buy price. Its share price also gained 59.67% since our buy. We have no reason to sell this pick.

AMD - $46.18. The stock is our number one pick for growth-oriented investors. It was up 68.12% last year and made another 77.79% run this year so far. It is not number one gainer this year among our picks, but should be one of the top gainers among all stocks listed in the major market since it bottomed in 2015 at $1.60, nearly up 30-fold in four years. It is now very close to its all-time high of $47.50. The stock is already higher than our one-year target price: $44.00, and we sold half position last week and will let the other half run.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the biotech sector is our grossly undervalued stock play. The stock crashed over 70% from $36.04 to $10.18 in one day on November 8th, 2019, when the company announced its lead candidate etokimab failed to achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial, ATLAS, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

But after we looked at its financials and found out that the company has a total of $15.30/share cash and investments with little debt. The company also has a pipeline of drugs in different stages of trials. And we bought it for $10.50. It bounced back strongly to $15.09 in one month (+43.71%) and is now a $17.20 stock. Such grossly undervalued stocks appear from time to time and buy-and-hold such picks can make killings.

5 Good 3x leveraged ETF Picks:

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) +82.50 - holding

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:BRZU) +61.92

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) +58.88%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) +57.73%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) +46.56% - holding

UGAZ - $79.60. One of the 3x leveraged commodity ETF. Natural gas price has been swinging up/down big recently, and we have bought UGAZ at its lows and sold it at the tops with good returns. We bought it back for a third time last week.

8 Missed Picks

We have a set of Profit Protection rules as how to sell our winners:

Take our profit if the pick has reached our sell target. Or if a pick closed 7-60% higher than our buy price, we should not let it turn from a winner into a loser. We will set a trailing-stop at half of its gain. Sell the pick when the trailing-stop price is hit. If a stock closes 60-100% higher after our buy, we will set two trailing stops: 1) 10% below its gain; and 2) 50% below its gain. We will sell half of our position when the first trailing-stop is hit and sell the remaining half when the second trailing stop is hit. If a stock makes a double after our buy, we will sell half of our position and let the other half run. But will sell the other half if the stock pulled back 50% from its closing high. Exception rule: If we feel that some of our picks will be a future long-term big winner (multi-baggers), the above rules will not be applied. Just buy and hold it.

We have correctly used our profit protection rule #2 to have protected our profit on our picks in cannabis sector early this year when they were all hot such as Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Aphria Inc. (OTC:APHA); Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (OTC:CTST), and New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ:NBEV). And avoided the big loses. The same can be said for our many picks in the energy sector we bought at the beginning of this year.

But we also wrongly applied the same rule on quite a few other picks and missed their huge runs. Below is the list of picks that we bought at their bottoms but all sold too early.

Among the above eight missed picks, six were out due to using our profit protection rule #2. They are Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS); Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO); Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR); Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH); The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Now we added an Exception Rule. We will look at our picks one by one and identify which pick will not apply for our Profit Protection Rule.

The other two big misses: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were sold early due to different reasons.

QCOM - We bought it at its bottom. At that time, the market was very bearish on this semi stock and we faced big pressure when we initiated our position. After our buy, the stock made a run and stopped at its resistance level. At that time, it was not clear how the US-China trade war will affect QCOM's forward-looking revenue and sold it with a small profit. Now the stock has gained almost 80% from its year low.

TSLA - We also bought it at its low as we were very optimistic about its forward earnings. But we sold it before its Q3 earnings release fearing that it may give a bad report. The result: it announced a profitable quarter and stock made a big gap up run and now its price almost doubled from our buy price.

Those examples told us that investment is never an easy game. You may be right by having picked good stocks but cannot make good returns from the good picks.

The Bad Pick

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) in the energy service sector has to be our worst pick in 2019. It filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. We sold it after the news release and incurred a 60% loss.

EMES has been one of our favorite picks since it went public in 2013. We have made huge returns in this pick after its IPO. It made a huge run after IPO from $16.00 to $145.00 in one year. Then it made another big run in 2016 from $2.00 low in January 2016 to $24.00 in February 2017. We were waiting for it to drop all the way down to $2.00 level and bought it back again in Feb 2019 for $2.40. But we were not lucky this time. Two months after our buy, the company filed for bankruptcy protection and we sold it at $0.95.

This is another example that never falls in love with any stock. One bad trade may ruin your many years of good investment returns.

What We Plan To Do in 2020

The S&P 500 closed at 3,240.02 last Friday and up 29.25% with two sessions left for the year.

During Seeking Alpha mid-year roundtable discussion, We predicted that:

"S&P 500 will close 2019 at around 3,120-3,200 level."

We will see how accurate our prediction was in two days.

Our view for 2020: we believe that the market will have another good year in 2020, but will not repeat its 2019 run. Our prediction: The market will make another 10-15% run in 2020.

Our Core Portfolio returned over 60% in 2019, far exceeded our goal. But we are not satisfied with our result as we missed many picks with big runs.

What we will be doing in 2010:

Become a disciplined investor. We will follow our modified Investment Strategy closely and make needed modifications when we found problems.

Try to dig out a few multi-baggers, which will give us > 300% return.

The top two 2019's gainers:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) - up 1,067.08% YTD

Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) - up 1,10.87% YTD

Can some of our picks appear in the 2020 top gainer list?

Conclusion

Our Core Portfolio made a 60.05% run, far exceeded our expectations. But we also identified a few problems and made a few modifications to our Investment Strategy.

Our focus in 2020:

Try to dig out a few possible multi-baggers.

Continue improving our Investment Strategy. It is our belief that there is no best investment strategy in the world, and there are always better ones ahead of us. Be innovative and good time will be ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, ENDP, DQ, ATNX, CSIQ, RRC, ACOR, NRZ, UGAZ, NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.