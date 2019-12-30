Boeing's New CEO Won't Solve The Underlying Problem

Given that former CEO Dennis Muilenberg (an engineer) wasn't able to balance these competing interests effectively, it's not clear what kind of leader would be more successful.

Last week, Boeing's (BA) board finally forced embattled CEO Dennis Muilenberg to step down. It was the culmination of an awful year, highlighted by a second fatal crash for the 737 MAX, the grounding of that important aircraft type, continued design and production problems for the KC-46 military tanker, a missed entry-into-service target for the 777X, explosive revelations about a lax safety culture at Boeing, an outright production halt for the 737 MAX, and (most recently) the failure of its Starliner spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station.

Boeing named longtime board member David Calhoun as its new CEO. Calhoun had been serving as the company's chairman since October and spent most of his career at General Electric, including a stint running its aviation business.

Calhoun has good relationships with many key stakeholders, including regulators and airline executives. He also has a reputation as a good crisis manager and as a better communicator than Muilenberg. That said, he isn't the right person to lead a strategic shift that would prioritize engineering excellence over short-term results.

Boeing needs to focus on engineering

Industry experts place much of the blame for Boeing's current problems on a culture focused on maximizing cash flow through aggressive cost cutting and conservative capital allocation. After the "moonshot" 787 Dreamliner program came in late and way over budget, Boeing opted to replace the aging 737 NG and 777 aircraft families with updated derivatives rather than all-new designs.

(Boeing hasn't developed an all-new aircraft type since the 787 Dreamliner. Image source: Boeing.)

That decision has held down development costs and allowed Boeing to avoid the big upfront losses associated with starting production of an all-new jet. However, it required some tradeoffs in terms of performance that have given Airbus an advantage in certain market segments. Additionally, Boeing has been accused of cutting corners in the development of the 737 MAX as part of its relentless cost-cutting drive. (Naturally, the company denies those allegations.)

The 737 MAX crisis has exposed the downside of Boeing's cost-conscious strategy in dramatic fashion. But if the company needs a CEO who will put the engineers in charge again, Calhoun isn't a good fit, based on his background as a generalist manager.

Muilenberg was supposed to be the solution

Ironically, Dennis Muilenberg was initially hailed as the antidote to the problematic culture of which he is now the face. Unlike his predecessor, Jim McNerney (also a GE veteran and a generalist manager), Muilenberg is an engineer and spent his entire career at Boeing.

A Wall Street Journal article from June 2015 (when Muilenberg was named CEO) said that he would bring "an engineer’s feel for tackling tricky design problems" to his new role. Meanwhile, prominent aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia of Teal Group told The New York Times that the company's engineers would "cheer" the prospect of having an engineer as CEO once again. And in an interview with The Seattle Times, Aboulafia called Muilenberg's promotion "a step in the right direction" due to his engineering background.

Aboulafia and fellow aviation analyst Adam Pilarski of Avitas also agreed that Muilenberg was likely to foster better relations with Boeing's labor unions than McNerney. They saw that as a good thing, as McNerney's confrontational attitude and cost-cutting moves risked the loss of priceless human capital.

Obviously, Muilenberg didn't quite live up to his billing. That said, many of the key decisions that have hurt Boeing this year (most notably, the decision to build the 737 MAX rather than developing an all-new narrowbody) were made before Muilenberg became CEO. In fact, until the 737 MAX crisis spun out of control, Muilenberg seemed to be guiding Boeing towards launching development of its first all-new commercial jet since the Dreamliner.

(Image source: Boeing)

The real weakness revealed this year was Muilenberg's subpar communication skills. He initially blamed the pilots for the 737 MAX crashes, didn't always appear sincere in his apologies to the families of victims, and made overly optimistic predictions of when the 737 MAX would return to service (leading to clashes with politicians and regulators). However, it's not surprising that an engineer would not be the best communicator.

Finding a good long-term leader will be tough

The need for better communication is probably a big reason why Boeing's board picked Calhoun to succeed Muilenberg as CEO. While he doesn't have the engineering background that would be ideal in the long run, Calhoun does have the right skillset to start rebuilding Boeing's reputation. He is likely to strike a better balance between confidence, sincerity, and humility than Muilenberg in his interactions with customers, regulators, employees, and politicians.

Calhoun is little more than a caretaker, though. At age 62, he is just a few years from Boeing's mandatory retirement age of 65 (although that could be waived at the board's discretion). His job is to clean up the mess he is inheriting, rebuild confidence in Boeing, and avoid any further crises, thus preparing the ground for the next CEO.

Finding an appropriate CEO for the next decade or longer will be more challenging. Boeing needs somebody who understands engineering and will prioritize investments in new technology but also has the personality to maintain warm relationships with other stakeholders.

Just as importantly, future Boeing CEOs will need to navigate tough tradeoffs between technological excellence and profit growth. From a financial perspective, it makes sense to wring every last dollar of profit out of each technology platform (such as an aircraft type like the 737). It's no coincidence that Boeing has produced record earnings and free cash flow in recent years while implementing a strategy that emphasized conservative capital allocation. However, that's not consistent with staying on the cutting edge of technology.

Data by YCharts

Pivoting away from a relentless focus on efficiency won't be easy. Boeing generated an incredible $13.6 billion of free cash flow in 2018. Before the 737 MAX grounding, it appeared to be on pace for further cash flow growth in 2019 and 2020, and Boeing stock's valuation still implies that investors expect cash flow to reach new highs within the foreseeable future.

However, if Boeing were to ramp up R&D spending and replace its aircraft platforms more frequently (increasing CapEx and the incremental costs of starting up production of new aircraft types), free cash flow might never recover to the 2018 high. Sooner or later, that would probably lead to a backlash from disappointed investors.

Thus, future Boeing CEOs will have to choose carefully when to support increased investment and a faster cycle of technology upgrades and when it is appropriate to focus on maximizing cash flow. It will be an extremely difficult role to fill. Indeed, the ultimate goal of continuing to grow cash flow while also making necessary investments in new technology may prove unattainable in the long run.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.