So, You've Decided To Retire: Let's Talk

Co-produced with author Treading Softly.

We have been investing in the high-yield space for a long time. Although it's an oft-disparaged section of the market, we can continue to tell you that high yield does not necessarily equate to high risk. This is witnessed by the growth and success of our personal investments and that of High Dividend Opportunities.

So, you are retiring in 2020, is that right? That's exciting! Probably a little nerve-racking even! You have spent your entire life working hard, setting goals, and ready or not, here you are! Whether prepared or not, life or other events have decided that you are about to enter retirement.

What can you do - regardless of preparedness - to ease that transition?

Great question! Let’s talk about it.

Change of Pace - Change of Investments

With a change of pace comes the perfect time to re-evaluate your investments. The age-old adage is to have a 4% withdrawal rate, which is essentially to deplete your portfolio by 4% each year, with the idea that your portfolio's yield plus growth in value will offset this withdrawal and allow you to reduce your portfolio size in an orderly manner for the remaining years of your life.

However, many investors discover the market is anything but orderly. Something is always looming. It's the abominable snowman of the market.

It goes by a less assuming name though: Sequence of return risk.

Allow us to illustrate:

Data by YCharts

If you were to withdraw 4% during the times of big dips shown above, you would never recover the potential gains lost from the rebounding market.

So what can you do to mitigate those risks? Play a new investment game. Instead of gambling that your portfolio will be valued higher than when you purchased it, you invest for a return in terms of cold hard cash in your hand, a.k.a dividends. A dividend is a payment of a company's cash flow to you, its shareholder. As dividends come in, you can keep them for income or expenses as needed or even reinvest in case of surplus to build a stronger income stream.

We invest in 9-10% yield securities on our portfolios. This allows a withdrawal of 7-8%, with the rest reinvested for growth. By removing the need to find a buyer for our securities in order to unlock their value, we regularly receive value from our investments in the form of dividends.

Two core holdings for any retiree in our humble opinion should be PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), yielding 8.3% and 8.4%, respectively. These two monthly dividend-paying closed-end funds run by PIMCO provide a steady stream of income for retirees.

Data by YCharts

During the last five years, these funds have not only provided strong returns to retirees but also maintained a positive price movement, albeit slightly. This means the 111% and 77% total returns from PCI and PTY, respectively, have been mostly income vs. their returns when measured in terms of price movements only. This total return also has handily beaten the S&P 500 (SPY). One major plus from PCI and PTY is their mostly flat share price movement, which means that reinvesting your extra income generates essentially the same yield as your original investment, thereby allowing the miracle of compounding to work wonders.

Changing your mindset can be a challenge, but risking your money could be catastrophic. Taking an income perspective is one key way that our HDO team and countless other income investors benefit from the market in their retirement. We will not say it's the only way, but it's in our personal experience the more reassuring method for providing the income a retiree needs.

Cutting Out the Needless Fat - Trimming the Expenses

The other side of the equation is expenses. Ironically, by the time most reach retirement they have piled on expenses - and probably a few extra pounds - through life experiences. We get it, we really do. Things like the internet, extravagant cell phone plans, cable or even the all-important gym membership are extras that we grow accustomed to having, even if we are not using them.

Like those few extra pounds, these expenses, especially the ones we are not benefiting from or using, are hurting your financial health.

The first thing to cut as quickly as possible would be credit card debt or other high-yielding debt. These items will eat up any additional income you generate. Hopefully, before retiring, you will have worked on beating those debt sources down, but if you haven't, cutting out other expenses like cable TV, if you're not using it, and putting those savings toward paying down your debt can help reduce the influence of debt on your investing decisions.

Every cent you have earned via investments, pensions and other sources is used to pay your expenses before you have a surplus. Investors like to look at the "fundamentals" of a company to ensure there's a profit or free cash flow after all the expenses are paid. How are your fundamentals? Do you have free cash flow or have you been trapped living paycheck to paycheck? Cutting expenses will help your fundamentals improve - even if you have excess cash!

Finding Your Place - Get a Budget

Every major company has to file quarterly cash flow statements. It discloses the sources of cash inflows and outflows. These are essential to know before investing in any company.

Likewise, as a retiree, your income stream will be largely inflexible, especially if you are depending on withdrawing the balance of your 401k or IRA. Taking out extra will lead to famine in later years. On the other hand, taking out less upfront doesn't guarantee more money down the road.

A budget is a must.

Helps you see where your money is coming from;

It will help you know what your expenses are; and

It will help you not spend more than you have.

Most working adults are used to having more flexibility with their income. Need a little more? Work a little overtime. Unfortunately, Social Security doesn't offer overtime.

We would encourage you to budget in a little money to enjoy your retired life with. Experiences can be expensive or free, like going for a walk, enjoying the beach or a park. Taking your new-found time to enjoy them is very important.

Retirement Shouldn't Be Scary

We at HDO are excited for you! Retiring is a big step and it shouldn't be a scary one. Thank you for spending a few minutes with us today to touch on some important thoughts for almost retirees.

Changing how you invest to optimize regular income, reducing expenses and living on a budget are three important steps every retiree should evaluate, consider and act upon. Feel free to discuss your thoughts constructively below. No one method will work for everyone, but countless retirees will attest our method works for them.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha - 20% Off Till year-end! HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PTY, PDI, FFC, JPS, JPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.