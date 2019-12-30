Altria's 2020 Rally May Only Be Starting

Altria (NYSE:MO) shares have had a terrible 2019, rising by just 1.75% versus an S&P 500 that has jumped by almost 29%. However, some traders appear to be betting that Altria's stock rises to start 2020 and continue a bullish trend that has been in place since the middle of September.

The chart also shows that the stock may continue to rise, based on a bullish technical pattern that has formed. You can now track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

A Bull Spread

Changes in open interest levels on December 30 show that a trader created a spread transaction. The data shows the number of open contracts for the January 17, $51 calls rose by around 10,600 contracts on December 30. According to the data from Trade Alert, these calls traded on the Ask for $0.60 per contract.

Meanwhile, the data also shows that the puts traded at the mid-point for around $1.25 per contract. However, based on the fact that the calls were bought, it seems most likely the puts were sold, which created a spread transaction. In this case, it means that a trader is betting that the stock will rise above $51 by the expiration date in the middle of January.

Reversal Pattern

The chart shows that the stock is attempting to rise above a level of resistance at $50.40. Should the stock be able to rise above that level of resistance, it could push higher towards a downtrend, which is in place around $55.50, a gain of about 10% from the stock's current price of $50.

The stock also appears to have broken free of a bullish reversal pattern known as a falling wedge. The pattern also suggests that the stock rises and moves higher during the intermediate-term.

Longer term, the relative strength index appears it has changed trends as well. The RSI hit a low of 22 at the end of November in 2018 and has gradually been trending higher despite the stock making new lows, a bullish divergence pattern. It suggests that momentum in the stock is shifting from bearish to bullish.

Dividend Yield Suggests The Stock Can Rise

Another big positive for the stock is that the dividend yield is currently around 6.6%. It makes the spread between the yield and 10-Year Treasury rate the widest in a decade at 4.6% percentage points.

Historically, the spread between the two had been in a range of 0.75% and 4%. If the stock returns to the historical range at 4%, the stock's yield will fall 60 basis points to around 6%. At that yield, the stock would trade for roughly $55, a gain of about 10%, and in line with the technical view.

Risks

There are still plenty of risks to the Altria story, especially after its significant investment Juul. It isn't clear at this point what lays in store for the vaping industry and what it might mean for Altria's investment and just how much more of that Investment Altria may need to write down.

Additionally, should the stock fail to break out at technical resistance around $50.50, the shares could fall to around $47.30, a drop of about 5%.

Altria's underperformance in 2019 could result in a better year in 2020. Especially given how much the dividend yield has risen over the past year, and how much 10-year rates have fallen.

