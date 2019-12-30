Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF: 4% Yield With Positive Macro Momentum

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSE:PID) with $177 million in total assets invests in non-U.S. companies that have increased their aggregate cash dividend payout consistently for at least five consecutive years. This is one of the few exchange traded funds with a focus on foreign stocks and dividend growth.

PID Investment Thesis

The PID ETF has gained momentum in recent months benefiting from an improving macro outlook which we see continuing through 2020. Easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China is supporting an expectation of a rebound in global growth and bullish sentiment for foreign stocks. While acknowledging some unique aspects of the fund's strategy and construction methodology, we like PID as a portfolio diversifier and highlight its attractive 4% dividend yield. This is an income play with growth potential that we see as an attractive buy at current levels.

(source: Finviz.com)

PID Background

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF tracks the 'NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Index' which, as mentioned, tracks foreign stocks with at least five consecutive years of increasing dividends. The index features a "dividend yield weighting" methodology which is sometimes referred to a yield-tilt index. Essentially, the stocks with the highest yield on a trailing twelve-months-basis are weighted with a cap of 4% for any individual security. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionally across the remaining stocks. The fund pays a dividend on a quarterly schedule with amounts variable based on not only the underlying holdings distributions but also the effective exchange rate given the exposure to foreign stocks.

PID is currently comprised of a relatively concentrated 63 holdings with Canadian stocks representing 42.1%, followed by the United Kingdom at 18.4% as the next highest country allocation. We think the exposure to these two countries are higher than ideal and have played a role in the fund's weaker performance over the past decade which we explain below. Notably, PID is missing exposure to China which is disappointing as the country represents a major part of the international public equity investment universe.

(source: Invesco)

The issue here goes back to the underlying index that includes an eligibility requirement that the foreign companies must be listed on a major U.S. exchange as a primary listing, ADR. Shares listed in London as a GDR "global depositary receipt" with a corresponding U.S. listed over-the-counter share class are also eligible.

This is one of the more convoluted index eligibility requirements we have seen but likely for the purposes of maintaining a standardized level of corporate governance. The effect here is to exclude many Chinese companies that incorporated in offshore jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands for example. Investors should be aware that the term "international" here as applied in the fund has some caveats.

(source: NASDAQ)

PID Performance

The fund's history goes back to an inception date of September 2005. The annual return over the past 10-years for the fund of 5.26% represents a cumulative total return of 71.5% over the period. For context the S&P 500 is up 250% in the past 10 years highlighting a relatively weak performance. Part of the challenge in the past decade has been a general trend of foreign currency depreciation against the Dollar pressuring returns in foreign stocks for U.S. Dollar based investors.

(source: Invesco)

While Canada and the U.K. are both recognized as developed markets with a 'AAA' sovereign credit rating according to the major rating agencies, that hasn't stopped each country's currency from facing large swings of volatility. The Canadian Dollar has lost about 30% of its value against the U.S. Dollar since 2010 in large part based the high exposure to commodity prices particularly energy and materials in national trade statistics which have been weak. In the U.K., the move towards BREXIT, the country's move to exit the European Union since 2016 has similarly resulted in an accelerated depreciating trend of the British Pound.

In this regard, the weakness of Canadian and British Stocks in part based on trends in foreign exchange help explain much of the weakness in PID over the past decade. For reference, the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSE:EWC) and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSE:EWU) are up just 39.9% and 55.8% on a cumulative basis in the past 10-years. Favorably, PID has outperformed both likely supported by the stronger returns from stocks in different global regions. 2019 has been more favorable with data through December 26th showing the fund is up 26% year to date on a total return basis.

Data by YCharts

PID Underlying Holdings

The table below presents the top 25 holdings in the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF with performance data and the forward yield. The top holding in the fund is Russian steel giant Novolipetsky Steel PJSC GDR (OTCPK:OTC:NISQY), representing 4.34% weighting of the fund which trades with listed shares in London. Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) is a top performer, up an impressive 56.4% in 2019 which helped push lower the stock's forward dividend yield to 3.6% compared to a trailing yield as high as 6% in early 2019. Micro Focus International Plc (NYSE:MFGP) from the United Kingdom is a laggard, down 26.5% in 2019 and now one of the highest yielding stocks in the group at 8.2% on a forward basis. (source: data by YCharts/ table author)

PID Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The current environment for global equities is positive considering improving sentiment in recent months following the easing of U.S.-China trade dispute tensions and the recent "phase one trade deal" announcement. The building consensus in the market is that by removing this layer of uncertainty that had pressured sentiment going back to early 2018, investment demand and global growth can rebound through 2020 compared to a soft patch of weaker data in 2019. Indeed, the PID ETF is up about 11% since its lows in early October less than three months ago. It's clear that an improving macro outlook is likely to support foreign stocks in the near term and PID is benefited.

Given the high exposure to Canadian equities and companies from the United Kingdom, economic indicators from those countries should be key monitoring points for investors from a top-down perspective. Looking ahead, a sustained recovery in commodity prices would potentially support foreign currencies and represent upside tailwinds for the underlying stocks in the PID ETF. In terms of near-term downside risks, beyond a global cyclical slowdown or deterioration in the global macro outlook, ongoing uncertainty over BREXIT in the U.K. and the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections are areas to keep an eye on.

Going back 10-years, the fund's dividend yield has averaged 3.4% and 3.7% in the last 5-years. By this measure the current yield at 3.99% represents some relative value compared to the historical mean. The fund would need to trade at ~$19.50, or 14% upside from the current level to yield a more normalized 3.5%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

While the PID ETF features some quirks in regards to its strategy and construction based on the tracking index methodology, we have an overall bullish view on the fund as-is which should benefit from positive macro trends through 2020. The possibility of rebounding global growth in 2020 sets up more upside for the fund which is trading near its highest levels going back to 2015.

Investors looking back at the long-term performance history of the fund should be aware of the significant impact from trends in foreign exchange over the period which will continue to be risk factor going forward. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.