GameStop Will Be A Penny Stock In 2020

It could have weathered the digital age, but the company's corporate culture (and lack of independent culture) has removed this possibility.

GameStop (GME) has fallen over 50% this year, while the retail segment of the US market has risen over 30%. The latest dip (to the tune of 15%) comes on the back of last quarter's dismal EPS numbers. While free cash flow models point to GME being undervalued by 75% and thus likely to retrace back to its 52-week high of $15, I fail to see the underlying fundamentals of this company to support a rebound.

GameStop: Soon a Phone Company?

You can blame digital competition for "stealing" GameStop's video game sales if you'd like. It certainly is relevant. Even GameStop has seemingly given up on video game sales, fumbling around with silly ideas such as attempting to flip used smartphones and tablets.

Oddly enough, GameStop seems to believe that the best way to fight digital competitors is to close many of its online affiliate stores. Yes, their idea to fight the digital war is to leave the digital battleground. And new console releases are further shutting GameStop out of the video game retail business.

Take the recent release from Microsoft (MSFT), for instance. The Xbox One S literally cannot play physical copies of games. It has no disc drive, instead requiring users to download content.

For the longest time, as the video game environment had yet to mature, GameStop successfully played the middleman. A used game sale via GameStop was potentially a loss for a video game studio or publisher. Game publishers have long sought to cut out the middleman, and now with the digital age, GameStop is being successfully excluded from the industry.

The Digital Age Kills Only GameStop

The potential for a store such as GameStop to weather the digital age is there. Alas, it is GameStop's corporate practices and lack of real culture that will drag the company underwater. An independently owned could easily pivot and survive during the digital age, whereas GameStop cannot.

A local gaming shop has loyal, long-term customers, often treated as friends of the staff. It holds events. It branches out from video games and into related categories, such as traditional games or anime. Perhaps, it has a focus on retro gaming, selling collectables, and hard-to-find console systems, obviously, at a premium.

GameStop, however, has eternally been focused on short-term profits. It squeezes its customers dry with unnecessary upsells and presales. It creates hype for the newest games and consoles, driving retro gamers away. It similarly transitions into similarly priced mainstream, digital goods (e.g., smartphones) instead of similarly positioned digital, niched genres (e.g., card games).

I've said it before: The corporate attitude of GameStop has caused them to become hated among serious gamers, instead appealing to the most casual gamer. And a casual gamer has little loyalty to a given retailer. Joe Sixpack isn't going to drive to the local GameStop to browse for a new game because he has no reason to: He can now browse for a new game via his console, and via Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stadia soon.

The Balance Sheet Looks Bad, Too

This is just the current ecosystem in which GameStop will fumble. We have yet to discuss GameStop's financials, which are just as dismal as its future prospects in gaming retail. The balance sheet that once looked healthy is decaying quarter-by-quarter.

In addition, when GameStop's equity flattened out, it took on more debt in hope of growth. This did not work in the company's favor. The result was increased leverage for fewer profits:

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Currently, the debt-to-equity ratio is 68%. And we see little in the way of decreasing debt. Typically, a successful company weathers hard times by paying down debt, yet, the debt GameStop has taken on is not covered by its earnings, making this phase of the business cycle hard, if not impossible.

If you look at the company's assets, things begin to look better… until you realize that much of its assets are physical inventory. Its physical assets and inventory account for $2.35B of its assets, and there is no guarantee that GameStop can convert this type of inventory (because of its habit of investing in short-term, "hype"-based products instead of evergreen, or appreciating assets) into actual cash. In other words, 100% of GameStop's assets might not be real assets but liabilities (Who wants to buy its plentiful physical copies of "God of War 3" when you can simply buy it from the PlayStation store at a discount or during a sale?).

No Saving Grace

GameStop could have saved - or at least created a bottom - for its stock when it was profitable by creating a dividend. The retail industry average dividend yield is 2%. This has created bottoms in many retail stocks that I have previously looked at, but GameStop has no such saving grace.

Should the business continue in this direction, we should see it drop below the $5 level, with few bolstering catalysts (besides, possibly, buybacks, which would be silly on the company's part without reason to believe that the company has a true plan to redeem itself). This sub-$5 level makes GameStop a penny stock by definition. As I don't discuss penny stocks, I truly believe that this might be my last article on the company.

I previously recommended a short position on GameStop, back when it was trading at $23. I'm very happy to double-down and call for another short position. The only thing that can save the stock now is a buyout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.