Macy's: More Of The Same

While realization of shareholder value probably requires arrival of an external third party and this is hard to time, the long thesis on Macy's remains relevant.

Macy's (M) had a soft quarter heading into the key holiday period, which is causing a continued overhang on the shares. Nonetheless, the situation still warrants a review, with Macy's continuing to strengthen the balance sheet, amidst a very strong earnings yield.

While the story remains the same, that of continued declines in sales, pressure on margins, a gradual reduction in absolute leverage and lack of conviction to play the real estate card, I see value emerging. This comes on the back of the current earnings power, the fact that debt overhang concerns rapidly come down and its real estate could be very valuable.

This situation has been going on for a long while as unlocking value requires an event, probably in the form of an activist, acquisition or other sort of corporate action which is very hard to time, if it ever were to occur.

Nonetheless, the earnings yield remains very compelling with the dividend yield coming in close to 10%, with this dividend actually being sustainable in the short term. Hence, I am happy to hold onto Macy's shares although I must admit that the thesis get outdated and perhaps less convincing, yet still remains relevant nonetheless.

Soft Numbers

It has been a while, but in November Macy's reported third quarter results which revealed a 3.9% decline in comparable sales, a dismal result of course as it seems that retail at large is doing relatively well despite the secular headwinds. While the results come on top of a relatively strong third quarter of 2018, it does mark quite a reversal from the fairly stable sales results reported in the first half of the year.

While that is bad enough as it is, profitability is taking an even bigger beating. EBITDA is down little over 20% in the first nine months of the year, with similar declines reported in the third quarter. Quarterly net earnings nearly evaporated altogether.

Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of the year were down 45% to $246 million, or $0.79 per share. Included in this were $49 million in real estate gains. The company updated the full year guidance to a midpoint of $2.67 per share, some $0.28 per share less than originally guided for. Even worse, asset gains are included in the guidance. Macy's now sees asset gains of $150 million, which is equivalent to $0.37 per share, about twelve cents higher than previously guided for.

The Valuation Discussion

Trading at $16 and change, the $2.67 per share midpoint of the earnings guidance works down to just about a 6 times earnings multiple. One big worry of investors is a continuation of earnings declines, that of the secular decline of mall retailers and the observation that debt could be a problem. The first two points are arguably great concerns, although Macy's has made real progress on the debt issue.

Net debt is down to $4.4 billion, down from $4.8 billion this time last year amidst a flattish share count of 311 million shares. The adjusted EBITDA metric comes in at $1.18 billion in the first nine months of this year, as crucial fourth quarter earnings are seen at around $1.90 per share. Based on the guidance the annual adjusted EBITDA metric could double and come in around $2.4 billion, for a manageable leverage ratio of 1.8 times.

The key issue is of course the real estate card as the book value of the real estate does not correspond to the real value of the real estate, giving Macy's a great subsidy, otherwise it would probably not have been profitable in a substantial way at this point in time.

With earnings seen around $2.50 per share, or about $750 million including $150 million in real estate gains, realistic earnings of $600 million make for net margins equal to just 2-3% of sales. Assuming a 5% yield on real estate, while the book value of $6 billion might be roughly $10 billion lower than the market value, makes that the ''real estate'' business is giving the operations a subsidy to the tune of $500 million a year.

This makes that the actual operations are not really making any money, yet are living on the subsidies of the real estate business. Hence the overall company continues to earn real money around $2.50 per share at the moment, which works down to a +15% earnings yield, yet it is really the internal real estate business which is making the money, and not the operations.

The strong earnings yield allows for a very steep dividend, while it still allows for a reduction in leverage, although the prospects for growth are really non-existing at this point in time of course.

Still Holding

I have long been upbeat on Macy's as I started buying in the thirties, averaging down and actually benefiting from the rally in the summer of 2018 when I sold out some shares, while buying on the dip again. The strong earnings yield, low expectations, real estate card and potential M&A interest are what drive by appeal to the shares, despite the dismal outlook from a growth point of view.

At current levels I have a full position again and while one should expect greater volatility in the coming weeks as retail sales numbers are reported for the key holiday season. At these levels I see sufficient margin of safety, although some action is required to unlock any value, with the core business continuing to lose ground quarter by quarter.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.