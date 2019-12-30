Avoid The Zhongchao IPO As Valuation Is Too High

The proposed market cap of ~$106 million is expensive. We would not buy at more than 1.5x sales and an enterprise value of $22.5 million.

If we take into account sales growth of 30% and sales of $6 million in H1 2019, a 2019 sales of $15 million makes sense.

A small amount of customers contribute a significant portion of the total amount of sales for the company. If the company loses these clients, the sales decline may be very significant.

Currently, the company offers close to 1,429 training programs, which are free for 300,000 registered users and a database of more than 2 million healthcare experts.

Zhongchao's (ZCMD) double-digit revenue growth and double-digit profit margin are quite appealing. In our view, after the IPO, the company could trade at 1-3x sales and a valuation of $22.5-45 million. We would be very risk averse on this name and buy shares only at no more than 1.5x sales. The IPO is expensive at the proposed price of $4-4.5 per share, or a market cap of ~$106 million.

Source: Prospectus and Author's

Business Model And Online Platforms

The company offers healthcare information and training services to healthcare professionals and the public in China. See the slide below for more details on the company's services:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

The company's first online platform was launched in 2013 under the "MDMOOC" brand. Since then, business growth has been quite impressive. Currently, the company offers close to 1,429 training programs, which are free for 300,000 registered users and a database of more than 2 million healthcare experts. Clients are most of the time pharmacists, nurses, and other professionals primarily located in China.

According to the prospectus, 95% of the company's materials are developed in-house by its research team and the authors from respected academic institutions. The other 5% are acquired from corporations, and they represent the unique source of revenue for the company.

Clients can also have access to online libraries produced by well-respected institutions like the National Health Commission, the Chinese Medical Association, and Chinese Journal of Continuing Medical Education. The lines below explain the additional content offered by the company better:

"In addition, our MDMOOC online platform offers these professional users what we believe is one of the largest online libraries of continuing medical education programs in China that are produced in association with entities accredited by the National Health Commission of the PRC, such as Chinese Medical Association and Chinese Journal of Continuing Medical Education. From the convenience of their home or office computer and mobile App, our professional users can access a variety of accredited editorial resources and programs including online journal articles, medical conferences, and open classes and obtain continuing medical education credits which are required for the healthcare qualification of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists." Source: Prospectus

Analysis Of The Clients And Market Opportunity

The number of clients is not that large. In 2018, the company had approximately 70 clients; approximately 80% large pharmaceutical companies and 20% not-for-profit organizations. Most conservative investors will see the small number of clients as a risk. See slide below for more details on the sales breakdown:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

With that, we believe that investors will appreciate the company's target market. The 2018 Statistical Bulletin on the Development of China's Health and Wellness Industry notes that China has 12 million healthcare professionals and 3.6 million doctors. It means that the company has a significant amount of potential clients. As doctors get to know the platform, we expect the company's sales figure will creep up.

That's not all. According to the Chinese Internet Doctors Insights Report, more than 90% of doctors in the Asian countries received information from online platforms. However, there exists a significant amount of professionals, who also use information from offline meetings; 46.7%.

Massive Revenue Growth And No Need Of Fixed Assets

The company's revenue growth is one of its most appealing financial stats. In H1 2019, sales increased by 33% as compared to that of H1 2018. Besides, net income margin was 24%. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

From the balance sheet, we appreciate that the company does not need a lot of property and equipment or non-current assets. In our opinion, investors appreciate liquid assets than a lot of fixed assets. It reports a significant amount of the total amount of assets as cash in hand, short-term investments, and accounts receivables. The company has designed a platform to offer its research. However, the total amount of intangible assets is not that significant. Notice that the development is not acquired, but designed in-house. It means that a lot of the code is not registered as intangible assets. See the image below for more details on the balance sheet:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

We don't think that investors will be afraid of the company's liabilities. In June 2019, the asset/liability ratio was equal to 6.14x. Besides, almost only 28% of the total amount of liabilities are short-term borrowings:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

Use Of Proceeds: More Content, More Technology And Marketing

We do appreciate the expected use of proceeds and believe that investors will also do the same. The company expects to use the proceeds to finance the development of additional online courses. Besides, the management expects to use 20% of the funds to design additional technology and 50% for marketing and business expansion. The company will not use the proceeds to acquire shares from existing shareholders or anything similar:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

Two Types Of Shares Classes And A Controlling Shareholder

The equity structure is the most annoying part on this name. The company has two types of share classes, class A and B. Each class A share is entitled to 1 vote, and each class B ordinary share is entitled to 15 votes. Due to this equity structure, more than 84% of the total amount of voting power given by class B shares is owned by directors:

Source: Prospectus and Author's

That's not all. The company expects that one shareholder will control more than 50% of the total amount of voting power. As a result, this name would be, once the IPO goes live, a controlled company. The Board of Directors may not be independent, which could be very harmful for minority shareholders. Notice that the Board of Directors may make decisions, which may benefit the largest shareholders and may not be in the best interest of all shareholders:

"Upon the completion of this offering, our outstanding shares will consist of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares, and we will be a "controlled company" as defined under the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules because Mr. Weiguang Yang, our founder, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer, will beneficially own all of our then issued Class B ordinary shares" Source: Prospectus

The company does not intend to rely on the "controlled company" exemption. However, it may decide later, after the IPO, to form non-independent Board of Directors. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

"Although we do not intend to rely on the "controlled company" exemption under the NASDAQ listing rules, we could elect to rely on this exemption in the future. If we elect to rely on the "controlled company" exemption, a majority of the members of our board of directors might not be independent directors and our nominating and corporate governance and compensation committees might not consist entirely of independent directors." Source: Prospectus and Author's

Risks

From 2017, the total headcount has increased by 45%. With that amount of new personnel, the company may have a lot of problems in managing business growth. With this in mind, in our view, maintaining effective oversight of the new personnel and offices is the most important issue that the company will have to face.

A small amount of customers contribute a significant portion of the total amount of sales for the company. We dislike this fact. If the company loses these clients, the sales decline may be very significant. Notice that in 2018, one client was responsible for 38% of the total amount of revenue:

We believe that in the foreseeable future we will continue to derive a significant portion of our revenues from a small number of major customers. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, a customer accounted for 38% and 55% of the Company's total revenues, respectively. Our ability to maintain close relationships with these and other major customers is essential to the growth and profitability of our business. Source: Prospectus A major client in one year may not provide the same level of revenues for us in any subsequent year. The healthcare information, education, and training services we provide to our customers, and the revenues and income from those services, may decline or vary as the type and quantity of healthcare information, education, and training services we provide changes over time. Source: Prospectus

Expensive IPO

Based on the most recent offering summary filed with the SEC, Zhongchao would have 19.6 million A shares and 5.5 million B shares at a proposed price of $4-4.5 per share, or a market cap of ~$106 million. In our view, the IPO is expensive.

Zhongchao competes with several companies in China, which provide online education and healthcare education. The issue is that most of its peers are private companies. We cannot use their financial figures to assess the value of this name: Source: Prospectus and Author's

Chinese education groups trading in the United States trade at 1x-6x sales with the median at 1.2x. Their sales growth is approximately equal to that of Zhongchao, but their profit margin is not as large as that of the company. In the light of these figures, we would expect the company to trade at 1-3x sales. See the image below for more information on the valuation of competitors:

Source: Prospectus and YCharts

Source: Prospectus and YCharts

Source: Prospectus and YCharts

Given the size of the company and its equity structure, we would not pay more than 1.5x sales. If we take into account sales growth of 30% and sales of $6 million in H1 2019, a 2019 sales of $15 million makes sense. At 1.5x sales, the company's total valuation would equal $22.5 million.

Conclusion

Without significant financial obligations and cash, Zhongchao lacks a long business history. That's what makes the company a bit risky. Besides, Zhongchao is controlled like many other Chinese companies trading in the United States. With this in mind, right after the IPO, we would not buy at more than 1.5x sales and a valuation of $22.5 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.