The Economy And The Stock Market: The New Year, The New Decade

In fact, it is important for investors to understand all that is going on in the economy so that they can justify their confidence in a rising stock market.

Some analysts point to the fact that more is going on in the economy than is just measured by our aggregate economic statistics and this is important to understand.

Looking out to next year and the next decade, one extrapolates a modestly growing economy, an economy that looks, on the surface, like it is just struggling along.

Economic forecasts for 2020 are not great, but as I have argued, the economy moves ahead, “Steady As She Goes.”

The expectation for the next several years, according to the Federal Reserve, is for economic growth to continue to taper off. For 2020, the Fed sees the US economy growing by 2.0 percent, in 2021, 1.9 percent, and for 2022, 1.8 percent. Over the longer run, expectations are for the economy to increase by 1.9 percent.

These are not great numbers historically. But, if the economy continues to grow through 2022, that will mean that the current economic recovery is more than thirteen years old. That is unheard of. The compound annual rate of growth for this period would be around 2.1 percent.

Analysts have raised questions concerning the measurement of economic growth, maybe the current way to measure economic output understates what the economy is doing. After all, the unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent, a fifty-year low, and the Federal Reserve sees this measure remaining around this level, even for the “longer-run.”

This would be because intellectual capital has become so prominent in the economy, relative to the input of physical capital. All that results from intellectual capital is not subject to measure like that of machines, which produce physical output. And, the question is about whether or not we will ever be able to measure what the economy is really producing in total.

Then we read stories about the all the achievements that are taking place in the economy and this causes us to wonder even more.

To me, these stories really gained attention due to a book written by Steven Pinker, titled “Enlightenment Now,” published in 2018 by Viking Press.

Mr. Pinker’s story: We tend to concentrate too much upon the negatives of society and do not give enough attention to many of the good things that are really happening. The problem is that many of the advancements Mr. Pinker writes about are not measurable in the official statistics, governments and economists use to measure the performance of the economy and many of these outcomes are related to intellectual capital and are not tangible.

Since the publication of Mr. Pinker’s book, I have seen more and more analysts take on a different attitude, one that more closely reflects Mr. Pinker’s view that we, humans, have been progressing more rapidly than we take credit for.

For example, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has recently written “This Has Been the Best Year Ever.”

His story captures this argument: “For humanity over all, life just keeps getting better.”

Mr. Kristof stresses three stories, reducing extreme poverty, reducing death rates among children, and gains in literacy.

Mr. Pinker has followed up on his book with a overview of the world situation in the Financial Times. He argues,

“Progress is a historical fact. The numbers show that over the past seven decades humans have become (on average) longer-lived, healthier, safer, richer, freer, fairer, happier, and smarter, not just in the west but worldwide.”

But, these advancements do not get measured in our aggregate economic numbers.

Mr. Pinker continues, “this progress is invisible to most people because they don’t get their understanding of the world from numbers: they get it from headlines. Most things that happen suddenly are bad. Most things that are good consist either of nothing happening—like a nation that is free of war or famine—or things that happen gradually but compound over the years, such as declines in poverty, illiteracy and disease.”

This doesn’t mean, however, that there are no problems. Mr. Kristof sums this up by writing ““Three things are true at the same time. The world is much better, the world is awful, the world can be much better.”

Mr. Pinker also spends a lot of time in his Financial Times article saying that we cannot just focus on the optimistic side of things because there are still many, many problems in the world so that there still are a lot of things that humans need to focus upon.

The basic point that needs to be made looking out to next year and to the next decade is that a lot of things are being accomplished that are not, or, cannot, be measured in our aggregate statistics.

Therefore, the results of the last decade, the modest economic growth that is captured in our aggregate economic data, do not contain all that has been taking place. And, we may find that in the next decade, the aggregate economic data may give us even a more limited view of what is going on in the economy.

In my writing over the past decade, I have given a lot of credit to the Federal Reserve for its support of the US stock market.

But. when one looks at the whole decade and sees the strength in the stock market, given the modest economic growth that has been achieved, one can produce an argument that, yes the Fed helped stimulate the stock market, but behind the overall strength of the market lies a whole range of developments that cannot be measured using our current approach to understanding how the economy works.

One looks at the high tech area and sees how scale has become dominating, scale that is attained at zero or near-zero marginal costs.

One sees modern companies building networks and platforms that hardly existed ten years ago.

One sees literacy advancing, even though more attention has been given to those that are not trained for or cannot absorb, the skills and abilities needed in this “new” economy.

One cannot measure how better health, or safer jobs, or longer life has contributed to the recent performance of the economy. In most cases it is not measurable.

This should not mean that investors should ignore these things. The question is, how should investors incorporate these ideas into their investment decisions?

The fact is that these factors are a vital part of our economy and contribute to the strength of the business community, the profitability of companies, and the overall performance of the financial markets. Furthermore, the focus upon intellectual capital seems to help the economy avoid wider swings in economic activity because the investment in intellectual capital does not involve large chunks of investment from time-to-time in substantial commitments to physical capital. Thus, the overall expansion of the economy could be smoother over time.

Maybe the optimism connected with the future health of the economy is not misplaced. Investors should note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.