U.S. Bancorp - My Top Takeover Idea For 2020

GS would likely offer generous terms to secure management control. My takeover valuation of USB is $77, 30% above the current share price. And if no bid materializes, USB still offers a 6% all-in yield and 19% ROTE.

The logic is strong. GS is in a strategic cul-de-sac that only M&A can resolve. USB is struggling to deliver growth or share performance.

GS is reported to have already run the slide rule over U.S. Bancorp and if I had to wager on the most likely deal of 2020, this is it.

I think this will change in 2020 with a high chance of a banking mega-deal as fragmentation, digitization and excess capital drive consolidation.

US banking is one sector that has been notably absent from the 2019 M&A boom.

M&A is booming - just not in banking

2019 looks set to be a record year for US M&A with deals worth $1.7tn having been announced as of the end of 3Q. Mega-deals are the new phenomenon (deal value >$10bn), with 28 having been announced in 2019.

One industry is surprisingly absent from this boom: banking. There have been no significant deals since the $66bn tie-up between BB&T and SunTrust in February (now Truist, NYSE: TFC). This is in spite of lots of obvious reasons why we might normally expect banking M&A at this point in the cycle, including:

Fragmentation . Although the number has nearly halved in a decade, the US still has more than 4,500 commercial banks.

. Although the number has nearly halved in a decade, the US still has more than 4,500 commercial banks. Digitization : the cost of maintaining and upgrading IT infrastructure continues to increase rapidly, heaping pressure on smaller banks

: the cost of maintaining and upgrading IT infrastructure continues to increase rapidly, heaping pressure on smaller banks Competition : as fintech and Big Tech make inroads into more and more mainstream banking services the competitive threat is mounting, again especially a problem for smaller banks

: as fintech and Big Tech make inroads into more and more mainstream banking services the competitive threat is mounting, again especially a problem for smaller banks Excess capital: there is clearly a lot of excess capital in US banking. It is currently being used to finance share repurchases but M&A is another obvious - and possibly more productive - use.

Source: Dealogic

If I had to make one bet for 2020 in respect of the banking sector it is that it too will see a mega-deal soon.

If I had to wager which banks it will involve it would be U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GS is reported to have already run the numbers.

Source: NYT

Goldman needs a deal to dig its way out of a strategic hole

I've written in previous articles on the strategic cul-de-sac GS currently finds itself (here). The company holds its first ever Investor Day on 29 January but I don't expect this to present solutions that are anything other than stop-gap measures (recent article here).

The problems run deep and revolve around the following three issues:

1. Over-reliance on volatile and low-multiple trading activities. FICC trading (fixed income, commodities and currencies) continues to account for the single biggest portion of GS's revenue base (18% for 9m19) yet it is the business line that is most challenged by declining client trading volumes and onerous post-GFC capital rules.

2. Poor ROTE and revenue performance. As a result, GS has failed to improve ROTE to peer levels and its revenue performance remains patchy and weaker than peers. Results for 9m19 summed up these twin problems: GS posted ROTE of just 11% compared to a peer range of 12-19% and it also posted by far the weakest YoY revenue comps (-7%) and operational leverage (-3%).

Source: 10-Qs

3. Slow progress on building out new businesses. GS has staked its hopes on diversifying out of FICC, and trading more generally, and into mainstream commercial banking activities. The highest profile new ventures are Marcus, its consumer deposit and lending business, and Apple Card. It is also targeting a big push into mid-corporate lending.

These initiatives have had some success. Marcus has collected $55bn of deposits since it was launched in 2016 and has made $6bn of loans. Metrics haven't been released for Apple Card but its launch in August was said to have exceeded expectations.

However, none is yet profitable and on the 3Q earnings call the ROTE burden from investment was put at 60bps for 9m19 with $450m of run-rate losses. Management say they expect 2019 to be the peak investment year but have cautioned that the scale needed for these businesses to become accretive to ROTE will only emerge "over coming years" (CFO Stephen Scheer, 3Q19 earnings call).

Meanwhile, expectations for the forthcoming Investor Day on 29 January are being downplayed. The Financial Times reported recently that GS will try to steer attention back to the company's core businesses, acknowledging that "it was not remotely possible for the consumer businesses to generate material earnings in the next five years".

In my view, GS needs to make a quantum leap in these businesses that can only be achieved through large-scale M&A. The acquisition of a large commercial bank would give it instant access to a large volume of cheap retail deposits that it will otherwise take years to achieve through Marcus.

It would also give it instant access to a much bigger network of mid-corporate clients than it will be able to achieve on its own in any meaningful time-frame.

And it would add other spread and fee-based businesses it doesn't currently have that would provide diversification from institutional trading, for example cards, mortgages and payments.

There is an obvious template for this type of deal: JPM's $58bn acquisition of Bank One in 2004 that substantially increased its penetration of the retail banking market and ultimately led to the peer-leading business it is today.

USB is a logical target. It is large enough to provide GS with the scale it needs. It has one of the biggest nationwide deposit franchises in the US, an extensive corporate client list and an attractive payments business.

USB's retail deposit network would be the key attraction for GS: USB has the lowest funding costs of the US banking majors, assisted by having the highest credit rating.

Source: 10-Qs

Deposit growth has been and remains a key priority for GS as it focuses on lowering the funding costs of its institutional, corporate and trading businesses.

Deposits have grown by 145% in the last five years, 5x the pace of USB. Yet GS's core deposit franchise is still less than one-third the size of USB's, despite GS having a balance sheet that is twice as large. Expressed differently, GS is still heavily dependent on relatively expensive wholesale funds to finance its activities. Acquiring USB would radically change this picture for the better. Source: 10-Qs

Together, GS and USB would move from positions 5 and 7 among the largest banks in the US to position 3, giving both greater scale to fund investments in new businesses and IT.

Source: FDIC

USB is a good business but has struggled to match peers

At first glance the strategic imperative for a deal looks lower for USB. The business is doing fine, delivering ROTE of 19% for 9m19. It is large enough to have scale in all of its core businesses and its track record is impressive, with top quartile performance since the GFC on most financial metrics (ROTE, efficiency ratio, dividend growth etc) (Investor Day presentation here).

However, the picture is not entirely blemish-free:

1. USB's share price has lagged peers. On the metric that is of most importance to shareholders - share price growth - USB has not impressed in recent years. 5-year appreciation is 30%, only a quarter the appreciation posted by JPM. Indeed USB is the second-weakest share price performer of large US commercial banks after WFC. The same is true of 3-year and 1-year performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2. USB has struggled to match earnings growth of peers. The main explanation for this lackluster share performance is sub-average earnings growth. 5-year EPS CAGR is only 10%, half the level of JPM and BAC and again the second-weakest rate of peers after WFC. 3-year growth is also second-weakest at a CAGR of 7%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

3. USB has seen rapid expense inflation. Earnings have grown more slowly than peers because USB has experienced rapid expense inflation. Expenses have grown at 5% CAGR since 2013 over a period where USB has achieved revenue growth of only 3-4% CAGR, meaning USB has had is among the weakest levels of operational leverage of peers.

Source: 10-Q

There are a number of reasons why expenses have grown so quickly.

USB has had a big push to improve the robustness of its compliance processes. It also has a unique presence in the fast-growing payments industry, which accounts for 16% of total revenues. This is a highly competitive and IT-intensive space, demanding higher levels of investment spend than core banking.

More broadly, USB has also been investing in digitization across its consumers businesses.

Source: Investor Day presentation

The company has signaled that the pace of expense growth should slow from here and it gave a target of 2-4% p.a. at its recent Investor Day (here).

However, several of the pressures that pushed costs higher in recent years remain in place, especially the need to invest in digitization and payments IT.

The payments business is an area of special focus. It is a core component of USB's equity story yet by USB's own depiction it is characterized by low barriers to entry and growing competition from non-banks. The likelihood of payments requiring on-going high levels of investment looks very real.

Competition in payments is high and barriers to entry are low

Source: Investor Day presentation

For all of these reasons it looks entirely plausible that USB would be amenable to a deal that would give it greater scale to fund investments, as well as access to a more diversified suite of businesses in corporate and institutional banking.

USB's shareholders would be the ultimate arbiters and having experienced a lengthy period of share price under-performance, the prospect of a juicy bid premium would almost certainly be appealing.

Deal terms would be skewed in USB's favor

How would a GS-USB tie-up by structured?

This is an interesting question because there is one very big problem presented by the financial positions of the two companies.

This problem is that GS is clearly the larger company from the perspective of balance sheet and capital. It has total assets of $925bn compared to USB's $470bn and it has shareholder equity of $75bn compared to USB's $38bn.

But USB has a larger market value: $93bn to GS's $84bn.

In spite of this market cap. differential, it seems inconceivable that this would be anything other than a takeover of USB by GS. Not only is GS contributing more equity to the new entity but GS's "alpha male" corporate culture would surely dictate the company wouldn't countenance a tie-up that didn't leave it firmly in the driving seat from a managerial standpoint.

Source: author's calculations

How to convince USB to cede management control despite being the more highly-valued company?

The obvious answer is for GS to tweak the deal terms in favor of USB's shareholders. Essentially GS would be buying management control by giving USB a bigger stake in the combined entity than would otherwise be warranted.

The value of synergies could be as high as $38bn

Before exploring this issue, it's important to put a number on the value of possible synergies that would arise from combining the companies. How these are shared out between the two groups of shareholders would have a big impact on the upside each would enjoy from the deal.

In M&A, synergies arise from two sources: cost savings from eliminating duplicated overheads and revenue synergies from selling more products to an enlarged customer base.

Most banking deals focus on the potential for cost savings, especially where they operate in the same geographical area and where they have overlapping product offerings. In these cases the savings from shutting branches and stripping out product-related back-office overheads can be very large.

For example, when JP Morgan acquired Chase Manhattan in 2000, the targeted cost save was equivalent to over 50% of Chase's expense base. Bank of America targeted a similar savings when it acquired LaSalle in 2007.

Source: BCG

In the case of GS-USB, however, the cost saving potential would probably be limited because GS doesn't have a branch network and the two companies have very different product offerings.

Whereas the average cost save for past banking deals is ~25% of the smaller bank's cost base and up to 50% in the two deals I mentioned above, in deals where there wasn't much geographic branch overlap or product overlap the range is more 5-20%. I've used an estimate of 15% for GS-USB.

On the other hand, if the cost savings might be limited, synergies arising from revenue accretion could be big. GS would obviously aim to sell a lot more investment banking products to USB's corporate client base as well as investment products to its retail customers. It would also hope to accrue revenue benefits by using USB's deposit franchise to lower its funding costs.

Again, referencing past deals, the upper end of revenue synergy targets is accretion of ~5% of combined revenues.

I've used these estimates to calculate the total potential synergy value of a GS-USB combination in the table below. In summary, at full run-rate I'd guesstimate the annual cost savings could be ~$1.9bn and the annual revenue synergies ~$2.8bn for total annual synergies of $4.7bn.

We could value these by simply applying a PE multiple. At 10x, it would give $38bn of total synergy-related value, equivalent to about 20% of the current combined market value of GS-USB.

Source: author's calculations

On generous deal terms the upside for USB could be as high as 30%

The final question is how these synergies get shared out among the two sets of shareholders.

As I said earlier, my expectation is that GS would accept a situation where it gives USB a sweetheart deal as the price of guaranteeing management control.

If the deal were structured simply in relation to the two companies' current respective market values (GS $84bn, USB $94bn) then GS shareholders would hold 47% of the NewCo and USB shareholders 53%.

Skewing this in USB's favor would result in a swap ratio higher than 53%. The exact outcome would depend on how hard a bargain USB drives but a reasonable guesstimate might be 55%.

Including synergies, this could put the value of NewCo that would accrue to USB's shareholders at close to $118bn, 30% higher than USB's current market cap. On a per share basis it would imply bid value of around $77 p.s. compared to USB's current share price of $59.

GS shareholders wouldn't lose out either. Thanks to the value of synergies they would still enjoy ~15% upside despite settling for an inferior swap ratio.

USB takeover value could be as high as $77

Source: author's calculations

Conclusions - USB is my top takeover tip for 2020

I look at USB as a win-win investment. There is obviously no guarantee of a bid by GS, even though I think the strategic and financial logic is strong for both firms.

However, further M&A in the US banking sector seems inevitable and even if USB isn't the target it's share price would surely go up if there was a large deal elsewhere as speculation turns to who's next.

If GS does launch a bid I see at least 30% upside for USB to a $77 p.s. takeover valuation. The deal terms would be highly likely to be skewed in its favor. The outcome could conceivably be even better than this.

And if there is no M&A at all in US banking in 2020 then investors are still left owning shares in a good company delivering 19% ROTE and paying a 3% dividend yield with further support from a $3bn share repurchase program (3% of market value) that will probably be increased in next year's CCAR.

All of this makes USB my top takeover tip for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.