Weak Dollar Will Help Stocks...For Now

A breakdown in the U.S. dollar index will initially prove helpful for equity investors in 2020, as is usually the case whenever the greenback loses value. But if the dollar's slide turns into an established downward trend, the latter half of the year could witness increased volatility for stocks as commodity prices strengthen. In this report, we'll discuss a scenario in which equities experience a strong first half of the new year, followed by increased headwinds in the second half.

The stock market experienced another excellent upside run in 2019, with equities gaining some 30% for the year as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX). As we enter the new year, though, don't be surprised to see the profit-laden bulls take some of their well-deserved gains at some point in the coming weeks. Indeed, the bears will likely make another attempt at raiding an over-stretched market early in 2020. This would, however, provide stocks with a much-needed pullback and resting period.

Although I expect a temporary increase in volatility early in the new year, I also expect the market's dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) upward trend to remain firmly intact. Shown below is a graph of the SPX in relation to the widely-followed 200-day moving average. The 200-day MA is one of the most popular of all technical tools, used by market timers and fundamental investors alike. Its inclusion in virtually all major trading platforms and charting software packages provides it with a profound psychological significance.

Source: BigCharts

You can see in the above graph that the S&P's price line has become somewhat over-stretched from its underlying 200-day moving average. Whenever the SPX price line moves approximately 200 S&P points or so above this moving average, a pullback can be expected to follow shortly thereafter. Further, in a bull market the 200-day MA also typically acts as a technical support, or reversal point, for the index whenever it's tested. But I don't expect the 200-day MA will be touched anytime soon.

While the odds of a countertrend pullback or "pause that refreshes" in January have definitely increased after December's rally, there are no compelling reasons for believing that the bears will ultimately gain control of the stock market's major longer-term trend, either. Naturally, the market's outsized gains of the last few weeks has caused many bears to salivate over the tantalizing profit possibilities of selling short "overbought" stocks. As has been the tendency all through 2019, the latest rally has inspired a plethora of bearish predictions for the coming year.

Consider an article by Yahoo Finance writer Brian Sozzi, which drew attention to one such prognostication. The article quoted AdvisorShares CEO Noah Hamman, who believes the so-called "everything bubble" will implode at some point in 2020. Incidentally, the Yahoo piece was provocatively entitled, "Stock market bubble is forming and a 50% plunge is inevitable: strategist."

From a contrarian's perspective, such headlines are actually quite comforting. For the appearance of dire forecasts on the heels of new highs in the major indices is a sign that the bearish spirit is alive and well. And the bearish spirit, which is driven by fear, is a major support for the bull market's "wall of worry." Moreover, if the investors and strategists who make bearish predictions are actually putting their money where their mouth is, we can be sure that short interest is building up. And if the past year has taught us nothing else, it's that rising short interest levels serve as fuel reserves for substantial short-covering market rallies.

A pullback in early 2020, moreover, would add even more fuel to the reserve of short interest and set the stage for yet another meaningful rally. Any pullback from here should therefore be considered as a buying opportunity rather than a harbinger of an even bigger decline.

Another point worth considering is that the recent weakness in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) will likely support equity prices in the coming months. The dollar's decisive breakdown below its key 200-day moving average shows just how much weakness the greenback experienced in the closing weeks of 2019. This is illustrated in the following chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which is useful proxy for the greenback's overall trend.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar's weakness is largely attributable to the rush for the exits among investors who are no longer worried about the outlook for global trade, at least in the intermediate term. Consequently, safe-haven holdings of the U.S. currency have been exchanged for riskier assets, including equities and commodities.

A weaker dollar should further boost equity price performance in the coming months since many of the lagging sectors of the stock market in 2019 were commodity-related. For instance, energy stocks were among the biggest leaders on the NYSE new 52-week lows list for several months of the past year. Now that the outlook for crude oil demand has substantively improved in the wake of favorable developments in the U.S.-Sino trade dispute, energy stocks have disappeared from the new lows list on both major exchanges.

What's more, metal and mining stocks are showing strength again along with energy sector equities. This should provide an extra boost for the U.S. broad market, just as it normally has done during prior periods of extended dollar weakness.

At some point, however, a continually eroding dollar creates a measure of resistance or a headwind for equities. It does so by increasing the competition for investors' funds between stocks and commodities. Since commodities are priced in dollars, a weaker dollar naturally boosts the attractiveness of natural resources among value-conscious investors. And with many commodities having recently made multi-year lows, it's likely that asset managers and investors alike will show increased interest in the long-neglected natural resource space in the months ahead.

The last two decades have shown that stocks and commodities can rise in tandem for brief periods. But sooner or later, a weak dollar will exert some degree of pressure against equities. It's much too early to speculate when - or even if - that will happen to the stock market in 2020. But if the dollar continues to weaken throughout the year, as I anticipate, then at some point later in the year stocks will likely encounter headwinds from higher commodity prices.

For now, though, investors should retain a bullish posture and continue to treat the stock market's intermediate-term trend as being up. New 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq remain well below normal, which means there are no signs that distribution (i.e. informed selling) is underway. Until we see evidence that insiders and the "smart money" crowd is unloading equities, the bull market can be assumed to be firmly intact.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $36.15 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.