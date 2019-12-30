Apple Bears Should Give Up

If you had said at the beginning of 2019 that technology giant Apple (AAPL) would end the year near $300 a share, many would have called you crazy. With the US/China trade war hurting iPhone sales, the company issued a revenue warning and yearly estimates dropped. As the year comes to a close, however, shares are almost at that $300 level, but perhaps the bigger surprise is the number of bears that continue to hold their negative stances.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Last Friday, Apple shares topped $290 for the first time during market hours (closed just shy Thursday and topped in after-hours though). At Friday's high they will have been up close to 32% during the fourth quarter of the year, a remarkable rally for a company of this size. Using the latest outstanding share count, this means that Apple is worth more than $1.3 trillion.

Now I mentioned in a previous article on the name that two out of every three analysts covering the name had a price target that was below where shares were at that point. Well, another $15 or so since then has added even more to the list of those underwater, as detailed in the graphic below. At the rate shares are rising, it will only take another couple of weeks for almost every single analyst to have a price target below the current value of shares.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

I certainly understand that with Christmas being last week and New Year's this week, some analysts may be on vacation. So for the half a dozen or so on the street whose price target may have been eclipsed in the past few weeks, I'm willing to give them a pass. However, it is those who see dramatic downside in this stock that really need to think about a mea culpa, especially the two who are nearly 50% below Apple's current price.

Even if all of these firms don't want to change their price targets until the next earnings report, some of them should really consider changing their rating on the stock. It looks laughable to have a Buy rating on a stock that you see as worth $70 less than current, or a Hold/Neutral rating when you see 20% downside. I understand that Apple's rally has been rather ferocious, but at some point most of the street needs to realize it is out of touch with reality.

At this point, however, it's not just investors believing Apple is worth a lot more. It's the continued increase in the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet that's lifting the entire market. As one CNBC anchor tweeted, backed up by the image below, the Fed's balance sheet is up by an average of $101.5 billion per month since September, compared to $80 billion per month during QE3. It didn't take that long for much of those asset sales to be reversed.

(Source: Carl Quintanilla tweet, seen here)

For some of these bears, I don't know what it will take for them to give up. Apple is about to enter the 5G smartphone upgrade supercycle that likely will bring the iPhone back to growth. The company has also launched new services like Arcade and TV+ that will eventually bring in meaningful revenues, especially if certain content options are explored. Sales of wearables like the Apple Watch and AirPods continue to grow at very high rates. Oh, and the company's tremendous profitability and free cash flow generation allows for the greatest capital return plan in corporate history.

Perhaps the only major risk to the story in 2020 comes from those who believe Apple's valuation may return towards its most of the decade average. Take a look at the chart below, which shows Apple's calendar year ending P/E ratio based on the current year's expected EPS at that time. For instance, 2019 below would be the fiscal 2020 period ending next September, where analysts are looking for a little more than $13 in earnings per share.

(EPS estimates taken from Yahoo Finance page over time. *Based on Friday's closing price)

With Apple shares just a stone's throw away from $300, you have to wonder when some of the bearish analysts will finally throw in the towel. It's hard to take a price target seriously on a company of this size when it is nearly 50% below current levels, or when an analyst has a Buy rating on a stock that's forecast to fall roughly $70. With the Federal Reserve continuing to add to its balance sheet, the overall market will likely continue moving higher. With the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle coming and Apple's new services eventually bringing in plenty of revenue, the stock looks ready to put more analyst price targets under water.

