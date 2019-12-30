Dunkin' Brands: Undervalued As Rebranding Brightens The Outlook

Investment Thesis

With comparable sales stagnating in 2017, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) unveiled a three-year plan for recovery. A menu simplification drive and new restaurant concepts rolled out, but sales failed to recover. A rebranding initiative followed with a new beverage-led focus to strategy. The flexible branding makes up for the fast-moving consumer choices, though it plunges the company headlong into ‘coffee wars’ against the leading peers such as Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). However, the stock continues to underperform, and its forward PE has not yet reached the level in 2017.

The revenue growth already outpaces the long-term target, and the margins stand above peers, pointing to an undervalued stock. While the asset-light company focuses on menu innovation, improved unit economics in an under-penetrated domestic market will drive franchisee-led expansion. The seasoned senior leadership is capable of advancing the well-established rebranding exercise despite the recent exit of the marketing head. Therefore, we believe DNKN’s forward PE should trade at a premium of ~6%-~15% from its current level, indicating a ‘Buying’ opportunity as the company clears its growth prospects.

Stagnant Sales Growth

Back in 2017, Dunkin' Brands was at a crossroads. The company-wide comparable sales had declined to ~3% YoY (year-over-year) from ~5% YoY in 2012. Dunkin’ Donuts, a brand then-synonymous with fast high-carb and sugary foods, but generating an average of ~78% of the total revenue over the period, was facing an uncertain future as healthy eating habits were getting popular among the U.S. diners who accounted for ~82% of the company revenue. To resurrect the stagnant sales, the company announced a three-year plan aiming at 1K of net new stores and low to mid-single digits of comparable sales growth for U.S. operations of Dunkin’ Donuts in addition to a long-term overall growth target of ~3% for the company by 2020.

Source: 2018 Investor & Analyst Day

Rebranding and the Strategic Shift

Despite a new store design approach and menu simplification initiative launched in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1 2018), the lackluster sales performance continued at the leading QSR chain for donut and bagel, with its U.S. comps growth remaining sub-1% YoY in 2018. The impact pressured DNKN's bottom-line as the margins from the donuts segment ranged ~72%-76% over the years, dwarfing ~40%-~50% from Baskin-Robbins, its other QSR concept selling hard-serve ice-cream. A new beverage-focused strategy was announced by the management in September 2018, changing the brand previously known as ‘Dunkin’ Donuts’ to simply ‘Dunkin'. The new mission identified as ‘serving great coffee fast’ officially launched in January 2019, pitting the company against well-established players in the industry such as Starbucks and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). Since its launch, the stock, however, remains largely unchanged in value, compared to ~55% and ~18% gains of Starbucks and McDonald's, respectively. The underperformance suggests a mispriced stock, notwithstanding the upside catalysts from the newly laid-out strategy.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Revenue Growth Exceeds Target

DNKN’s LTM (last-twelve-month) revenue has expanded by ~4% YoY on average in the past four quarters, in line with the long-term vision set in 2017 even though Dunkin’s U.S. comps are yet to reach the target growing only ~1% YoY on average during the period. However, Starbucks is well ahead with a ~5% YoY increase in U.S. comps and ~7% YoY growth in the top-line for the recently concluded 2019 financial year (FY19). The latter is fast widening its already expansive global footprint, growing the outlets by ~7% YoY in FY19. In comparison, Dunkin’s US restaurant count increased by ~2% YoY as of Q3 2019, falling short of the ~4% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of net locations it requires to reach the 3-year net store count target.

Source: koyfin.com

New Store Design and Innovation To Boost Sales

However, we believe the sales catalysts are intact for the company to achieve the comp target while the unit economics already improving should accelerate the expansion. The newly-designed locations are equipped with high-tech coffee machinery and a dedicated mobile order pick-up area. The well-trained staff supported by menu simplification speed up the service, a key theme of the new strategy. As franchisees adopt the new design concept spread across 900 locations as of October 2019 compared to 200 as of 2018 year-end, the repeat visits and more sales will follow shorter waiting times. A significant opportunity exists in digital sales too, as mobile ordering only made up ~4% of total sales in the most recent quarter compared to ~10% of Starbucks. A flexible loyalty program to grow the membership base should improve both onsite and offsite business, supported by the mobile-friendly store design.

Meanwhile, the largely unexplored U.S. market along with the improved unit economics should drive the expansion towards the long-term target. As of Q4 2018, only ~7% of outlets were located in the Western US, home to ~43% of the total population. As the company plans to establish 90% of new restaurants outside the core northeastern markets, which will be the focus of remodels/relocations, there will be fewer sales cannibalization on existing outlets. Meanwhile, the initial capex for the new units has risen to ~$550K as of April 2019 from ~$450-~$500K a year ago, accounting for slower unit growth. However, the cash-on-cash returns remain unchanged at ~20%-~25%, while average unit volumes have improved to ~$950K from ~$850K-~$950K in the year earlier. Therefore, the impressive unit economics should accelerate the franchisee-led expansion, while Dunkin’, with no company-operated restaurants, can focus on menu innovation and efficiency.

The premium-priced espresso line relaunched in November 2018 should sustain the ticket growth further. Its sales climbed more than ~40% YoY in Q3 2019 from ~35% YoY from a year ago to make up ~10% of total sales, up from ~8% in Q1 2019. We further expect the Go2s value platform to drive traffic while up-selling should lift. Highlighting its importance, when the company discontinued the campaign in Q3 2018, U.S. Dunkin’ comps dipped to zero in the following quarter, compelling its resumption in Q1 2019.

Peer-leading Margins

As per SEC filings, DNKN’s margins are superior to those of peers, even though its LTM operating margins have come down to ~31% from ~38%-~45% in 2012-2015. In comparison, SBUX reported ~15% of operating margin for FY19. We believe further catalysts to margins are ahead due to changes in the sales mix and asset-light operating model. The high-margin espresso line is gaining market acceptance and increasing its share in the sales mix. The franchise-led expansion is advancing with minimal impact on the company’s direct cost base, and the rising sales, therefore, will have a disproportionate impact on the overall operating margins. A fully-franchised business, DNKN’s franchise fees, and royalty income is the largest component of its top-line, contributing ~69% of the total revenue in the LTM period (excluding advertising fees and related income). Furthermore, the company’s dividend payout ratio at ~52% in the LTM period below the ~55% -~96% in 2012-2015, demonstrating the management’s resolve for reinvestment and future growth.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

Multiple Trades at a Discount to Peers

Currently, DNKN trades at ~23.8x of its NTM (next twelve months) earnings, ~18% and ~6% of discount to SBUX and MCD, respectively, and ~5% of premium to its own median NTM PE from 2012 to 2018. In the 2017 year-end, when the comp growth was stagnant, DNKN continued to trade at ~25.2x of its NTM earnings, ~6% premium to the current multiple. Now that the comps are improving and revenue growth is outpacing the long-term target, we believe the current multiple should trade at a premium of ~6%-~15%, resulting in a per-share fair value of ~$78.84-~$85.60. Having added to the ~2% of forward dividend yield, the total return of ~8%-~17% indicates a compelling opportunity to buy the stock despite the risks as highlighted below.

Source: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha and TIKR.com

Marketing Head Exits, But Status Quo to Continue

DNKN’s new strategy centered on rebranding faced a hurdle when the former Chief Marketing Officer announced his departure effective December 2019. Credited with shaping the new rebranding initiative and the relaunch of espresso, his void has left the company actively seeking a replacement currently. We don’t expect radical changes to the marketing strategy as the current CEO, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, including senior executive positions at MCD, provided the overall leadership to the new strategy.

Meanwhile, DNKN’ is highly levered, as shown in the graph, having the second-highest ratio of net debt to EBITDA for the LTM period. However, its LTM operating cash flow continues to grow at a faster clip reaching ~6% YoY compared to ~5% YoY growth of SBUX (adjusted for ~$7B worth of deferred revenue the SBUX recognized in FY18). With no sizeable debt repayments due in the short term, the superior operating cash flow generation and low capex requirement of the asset-light model should calm liquidity concerns.

Source: koyfin.com

Conclusion

DNKN is largely unchanged in value since its rebranding announced last year. The flexible brand complements a beverage-led focus catering to fast-changing consumer tastes. The menu simplification and new store designs speed up the service, a core theme in the strategy. The improved unit economics and the under-penetrated domestic market should accelerate franchisee-led expansion. DNKN’s forward PE, currently at ~18% discount to SBUX's, needs to re-rate up by ~6%-~15% in our view given its peer-leading margins and revenue growth which is outpacing the long-term target. Despite an impending shake-up in marketing, the upside is compelling enough for a ‘Buy’ as major changes to strategy are unlikely.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.