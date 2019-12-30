Comtech: Creating A Niche In Secure Wireless Communications For Commercial, Government Customers

Fiscal 2020 is expected to be the fifth consecutive year of increased revenue and the fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA growth.

Price (as of close on Dec. 26, 2019)

$35.71

Rating

BUY

12-Month Target Price

$43.50

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

CMTL should benefit from a favorable business environment for advanced communications, strong order backlog, and exposure to large, growing markets. Fiscal 2020 is expected to be the fifth consecutive year of increased revenue and the fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA.

52-Week Range $20.95 – $38.00 Total Debt $208M Shares Outstanding 24.4 million Debt/Equity 24.3% Insider/Institutional 3.0%/89.7% ROE (LTM) 5.5% Public Float 23.7 million Book Value/Share $21.7 Market Capitalization $848 million Daily Volume (90-day) 171,164

FYE July FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Oct $0.22A $0.32A $0.36E Q2 Jan $0.40A $0.32E $0.38E Q3 Apr $0.42A $0.42E $0.49E Q4 July $0.30A $0.58E $0.44E Year* $1.34A $1.44E $1.66E P/E Ratio 25.8x 24.2x 20.9x Change 8.5% 6.9% 15.7%

FYE July FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Oct $160.8A $170.2A - $182.1E - Q2 Jan $164.1A $169.7E - $181.6E - Q3 Apr $170.4A $191.9E - $204.9E - Q4 July $176.3A $199.1E - $211.0E - Year* $671.8A $731.1E - $779.9E - Change 17.7% 8.8% - 6.7% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Investment Thesis

CMTL enjoys a market-leading position in several key areas, including satellite modems, NG-911 systems, and troposcatter systems, all of which are large and growing. Comtech's balance sheet continues to provide the company with significant flexibility to pursue additional acquisitions or other value-enhancing moves. Fiscal 2020 is expected to be the fifth consecutive year of increased revenue and the fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA growth. Strong order backlog ($648.3 million) coupled with unfunded contracts ($320 million) ensures visibility to more than $1 billion of potential revenue. We are encouraged by a strong M&A pipeline which remains a key to strong earnings growth.

Primary Risks

Broad economic slowdown remains a key concern as a majority of the company's satellite modems are sold into lesser developed countries.

The business is highly dependent on the budgetary decisions of government customers, including the U.S. government. Any budget cuts could impact CMTL’s earnings.

Focus on M&A as growth driver

Over the past year, the company has made several acquisitions such as Solacom Technologies (January 2019), GD NG-911 (April 2019) and UHP (November 2019). The acquisition of Solacom and the GD 911 business has positioned Comtech as one of the largest next-generation 911 contract holders in the United States. Management noted that there are several other deals in the pipeline. We expect M&A deals to drive above average earnings growth going forward.

Management remains optimistic for fiscal 2020. The results for Q120 were strong and management’s guidance for FY 2020 indicate a fifth consecutive year of increased revenue and a fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA growth. We believe the company is entering a strong growth phase led by acquisitions and recent contract wins such as the $98.6 million Army contract announced in October, the $325 million 10-year troposcatter award for the U.S. Marines, and the November 2019 contract with Telstra, the Australian telecommunications provider that's responsible for the country’s emergency call handling services.

Growth Momentum Continues

Fiscal 2020 is expected to be the fifth consecutive year of increased revenue and the fourth consecutive year of increased adjusted EBITDA growth. CMTL is guiding for 2020 sales to be in the range of $712-$732 million, representing an increase of ~6-9% year-over-year. The period-over-period increase in net sales reflects strong performance in both the Commercial and Government Solutions segments. We expect the business environment for both the Commercial and Government segments to remain favorable as demand for global voice, video, and data usage continues to increase, while government need for more modern and mobile communications and transmission equipment for mission-critical goals remains unabated.

In the Commercial Solutions segment, Comtech continues to experience solid growth in sales of satellite ground station technologies as well as sales of public safety solutions. Based on the anticipated increase in the number of high-throughput satellites and low earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites that are expected to be launched, and the migration of networks from 3G to 4G and ultimately 5G technologies in emerging countries, we believe that CMTL is in the early stages of a multi-year period of growing demand for satellite ground station technologies. The public safety and location technology product lines are anticipated to benefit from the acquisitions of Solacom and GD 911. With the recent acquisitions, Comtech has emerged as one of the largest Next Generation 911 contract holders in the United States. All in all, given the product leadership strengths in the Commercial Solutions segment, we are optimistic that this segment is set for multi-year growth.

The Government Solutions segment will benefit from strong demand for troposcatter technologies and an increase in both orders and sales of solid-state, high-power amplifiers, and related switching technologies. During Q120, CMTL announced that it is in final stages of negotiating a 10-year contract to supply 172 troposcatter systems as part of the $325 million U.S. Marine Corps project. We believe this multi-year opportunity validates Comtech's market-leading position in transmission technologies and should set the Government segment for solid growth going forward.

Exhibit 1: Sales to grow in fiscal 2020 Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Focused on Attractive End Markets

Comtech's end markets in the secure wireless communications space are large and growing, which bodes well for the company. Within its Commercial segment, CMTL caters to the wireless backhaul equipment, Next Generation 911 (NG911), and location-based services markets. For instance, the wireless backhaul equipment and services market is ~2.4 billion in size and is projected to grow approximately 16.5% per year through 2028 due to an increase in the number of satellites. The NG911 market is $350 million in size and is forecasted to grow at 17% per year through 2022. Similarly, the location-based services market is large (~$402 million) and is growing at ~4% per year. Within its Government segment, CMTL caters to the global C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems) market and the over-the-horizon microwave communication systems market. The non line-of-sight microwave network market is projected to reach $834 million in size by 2020, growing at ~25% per year. The Command & Control (C4ISR) market is $132 billion growing at 4% per year.

Exhibit 2: Large and Growing End Markets Government Segment Commercial Segment Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Strong balance sheet and cash flow generation – A key to earnings growth

Comtech's balance sheet continues to provide the company with significant flexibility to pursue additional acquisitions or other value-enhancing moves. Cash at the end of Q120 totaled $46.8 million, up modestly from year-end fiscal 2019. Current and long-term debt at the end of Q120 was $169.5 million, down from $196 million at the end of October 2018 and up slightly from $165.7 million as of July 31, 2019. As of Oct. 31, 2019, CMTL’s secured leverage ratio (net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA) was 1.75x compared to the maximum allowable secured leverage ratio of 3.75x, leaving plenty of room for M&A. CMTL’s management has a proven track record of accretive M&A deals. The company expects to generate ~$50 - $60 million of cash flow from operations in fiscal 2020. With strong cash flow generation along with room for operating margin expansion and working capital improvements, we believe CMTL has ample dry powder to redeploy capital.

Over the past year or so, the company has made several acquisitions such as Solacom Technologies (January 2019), GD NG-911 (April 2019) and UHP (November 2019). The acquisition of Solacom and the GD 911 business has positioned Comtech as one of the largest next generation 911 contract holders in the United States. Management noted that there are several other deals in the pipeline. We expect M&A deals to drive above average earnings growth going forward.

A secure wireless communications leader

CMTL has a market leading position in secure wireless communications systems. The company believes it's the No. 1 provider of Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) satellite earth station modems and troposcatter products and systems, has a 50% market share of wireless 911 calls, and is the leading provider of Command and Control Solutions (C4ISR). Approximately $404.4 million or 60.2% of FY19 revenues did not exist in FY 2015 when the company began its transition. The company’s transition gained more traction with the acquisition of TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) in 2016. The acquisition provided CMTL with entry into the public safety (911 systems) and mission critical global C4ISR markets. The deal also doubled CMTL’s revenue, creating meaningful scale and diversification. Since then, CMTL has become a major player in the wireless 911 systems market. The acquisition of Solacom Technologies and the NG-911 business from General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. further strengthened its position in the NG 911 wireless market.

Revenue visibility of ~$1 billion

Q120 orders totaled $135.6 million (with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x), helping to push the backlog to ~$648.3 million (up ~3% YOY). Commercial Solutions segment bookings were $75 million for a segment book-to-bill for the quarter of 0.8x. Government Solutions bookings were $60.6 million in the quarter for a book-to-bill of 0.8x. Given the tremendous amount of opportunity available to the company, we are not concerned about the quarter's book-to-bill ratio. For 2020, management expects the book-to-bill ratio to come in above 1.0x. Comtech’s near-term pipeline includes $320 million of unexercised orders on existing contracts which are yet to be included in backlog. As a result, the total revenue visibility is nearly $1 billion. We note that this visibility does not include the impact of the U.S. Marine Corps troposcatter project awarded to the company in November 2019.

Exhibit 3: Strong Order Backlog Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Management and Shareholders

CMTL is led by Fred Kornberg, who has served as CEO since 1976. A summary of the company’s key shareholders is shown below:

Exhibit 4: Key Shareholders – Insiders and Institutions Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Hybrid Growth Strategy

CMTL’s growth strategy centers on both organic and inorganic initiatives. The company is targeting a higher level of software sales given their recurring nature. As of Q120, approximately 50% of Commercial Solutions segment revenues or 25% of the total company's revenues are software based. The strategy of opportunistic M&A is paying off and CMTL anticipates continuing this path. Management has successfully completed three acquisitions, TCS, Solacom, and GD Next Generation 911. And as announced in November 2019, it's working to complete its fourth acquisition of UHP Networks Inc. To further push its organic initiatives, CMTL expects to invest further in sales and marketing activities and R&D. Management noted that both SG&A and R&D expense in absolute dollars will be higher in fiscal 2020 vs. the prior year period. Additionally, CMTL intends to generate a higher percent of sales from its international operations, specifically in growing emerging markets. As part of this effort, its Heights Networking Platform was selected by Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) to upgrade mobile networks in Brazil and Argentina.

Recent Financial Results:

Revenues grew 5.9% in Q1 20 to $170.3 million, exceeding management’s expectations. The revenue surprise was fueled from strong growth at the Commercial Solutions segment (+20.9% YOY), partially offset by a decline at the Government Solutions segment (-8.3% YOY). As shown in the chart below, Commercial Solutions has been the largest contributor to sales and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 5: Quarterly Sales by Segment Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Gross margin in Q120 was 37.3%, up 140 bps compared to Q119. The increase in gross margin was driven by a product mix shift toward the Commercial Solutions segment, which achieves higher gross margin than the Government Solutions segment. SG&A expenses in Q120 were $31.9 million (or 18.7% of sales) compared to $31.8 million (or 19.8% of sales) in Q119. R&D expenses were $14.9 million in Q120 or 8.7% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.6 million versus $17.9 million in Q1 19.

CMTL delivered adjusted net income of $7.8 million or $0.32 per diluted share in Q1 20 versus net income of $5.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share in Q1 19.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

Management is guiding for a sequential decline in Q2 20 revenue due to product mix and timing. Comtech's fiscal quarters often have some lumpiness to them but the fourth quarter is still expected to be the peak quarter for consolidated sales. For full-year fiscal 2020, CMTL expects to deliver a fourth consecutive year of sales growth. The company expects improved EBITDA profits for 2020 while EBITDA margins are likely to remain flat at ~14%. Our model forecasts 8.8% revenue growth in FY 2020 and revenues of $731.1 million, near the high end of management’s guidance ($712-$732 million). We forecast 6.7% revenue growth in FY 2021, leading to revenues of $779.9 million.

CMTL expects gross margin in fiscal 2020 to be about the same or slightly lower than fiscal 2019. CMTL expects to continue to invest in sales and marketing activities as well as R&D. Both SG&A and R&D expenses in absolute dollars will be higher in fiscal 2020 vs. the prior year period. We forecast FY 2020 operating income of $51.1 million (or ~7% of sales) and rising further to $60.3 million in FY 2021 (or ~7.7% of sales). Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to reach $100.7 million in FY2020 and $113.1 million in FY2021. We forecast adjusted income from continuing operations of $34.1 million in 2020 and $41.1 million in 2021, resulting in 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.44 and $1.66, respectively.

Valuation Models Used

We value CMTL using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples) blended with our discounted cash flow valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing CMTL using a combination of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. The company already is on a growth path having registered four consecutive years of sales growth, and with further organic and inorganic initiatives, we believe this growth could accelerate. We apply the multiples to our FY2021 forecast, and then discount that result back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $47.16, which discounts back to the present value of $42.31. In our valuation, we use fully diluted shares of 24.7 million.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our discounted cash flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm during the next one year and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5%. Our DCF produces a value of $44.77.

We combine our peer-based target of $42.31 at 50% and our DCF model target of $44.77 at 50% to obtain a blended target price of $43.54, which we round down to $43.50.

Our peer-based value calculations are shown below. The DCF model can be found at the end of the report.

Exhibit 6: Comtech Telecommunications Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Comtech Telecommunications and Singular Research

Exhibit 7 shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021 are $1.44 and $1.66, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples and EPS estimates that are above the current price.

Exhibit 7: Forward P/E Ratio Vs. Forward EPS

Exhibit 8 shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

Exhibit 8: Discounted Cash Flow Price Target at Discount Rates

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.