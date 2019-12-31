Cheniere Energy Partners Slips With Natural Gas, But Still Outperforms LNG

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP) and its subsidiaries own and operate facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with a capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company owns two marine berths that can accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters, as well as vaporizers with a capacity of around 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. Additionally, CQP owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

The natural gas market has been under pressure since failing to reach $3 per MMBtu in early November, the time of the year, when the uncertainty of the peak winter season tends to lift the price to higher levels. In November 2018, low inventory levels sent the price to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu. In November 2019, the price ran out of upside steam at $2.905 and traded down to a low at $2.138 last Friday. CQP shares declined alongside the price of the energy commodity.

A record high in September

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners have been making higher lows and higher highs since late 2008.

As the chart shows, the shares appreciated from $3.65 in December 2008 to an all-time high of $49.30 in September 2019. Even though the stock corrected to $39.41 on Monday, December 30, they were still higher by 9.2% from the closing price of $36.10 at the end of 2018. Like many energy-related companies, CQP underperformed the stock market in 2019.

A correction in Q4 with natural gas

In November, natural gas attempted to rally as the peak season of demand approached.

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures highlights that the energy commodity ran up to a peak of $2.905 per MMBtu during the first week of November as the injection season was ending. The peak demand season for the energy commodity causes stockpiles of natural gas in storage around the US to decline each year from November through March. Throughout the rest of the year, inventories build for the time of the year when the demand for heating peaks during the winter months.

Low inventory levels in late 2018 pushed the price of nearby natural gas futures to a high of $4.929 per MMBtu. This year, the energy commodity could not even reach the $3 level as stockpiles were 20% above the previous year and peaked at 3.732 trillion cubic feet in early November. Natural gas fell sharply from the November high, reaching a low at $2.138 per MMBtu late last week.

The chart illustrates the decline in CQP shares from the September high of $49.30 on September 16, 2019, to a low of $38.08 on December 3. The shares recovered a bit, but they have underperformed the stock market, which has made new record highs over the past weeks.

Disappointing earnings, but an attractive yield

CQP earnings have been problematic over the past two quarters.

As the chart shows, after beating the street estimates by ten and 19 cents in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, CQP began to report earnings that were below analyst expectations. In Q2, the company missed by 11 cents, and in Q3, the gap widened to 34 cents per share. The latest selling caused the shares to fall from the September record high in the stock. An average of 16 analysts expects the stock to reach a target of $43.16 per share, according to Yahoo Finance. The range of the projections is from $38 to $49 per share.

Meanwhile, at a share price of $39.431 per share at the end of last week, CQP pays shareholders a 6.06% dividend with the shares trading at a price to earnings multiple of 18.38.

The difference between LNG and CQP

In an article for Seeking Alpha back on April 16, I discussed the difference between CQP and LNG and suggested that Cheniere could be a takeover candidate. When I wrote that piece, LNG shares were at the $66.20 level with CQP at $42.69. As of December 30, CQP shares were down by 7.68% since mid-April.

As the chart of LNG shares shows, at $60.91, the stock has declined by 7.99%, slightly more than the CQP shares. Over the past eight months, CQP's dividends have offset around half of the losses in the share price as of December 30, while LNG does not pay its shareholders any dividend. Meanwhile, LNG also missed analyst earnings estimates over the past two quarters. In Q2, the company missed by 65 cents and in Q3 by $1.31 per share, causing the weakness in the shares.

Both LNG and CQP share have suffered from earnings misses and the general environment of weakness in energy-related stocks.

A business with lots of upside for the future, maybe

As we head into 2020, the prospects for both LNG and CQP shares will depend on continued growth in the liquefied natural gas business. Massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US is supportive of the expanding business. Falling production costs have led to record output. At the same time, the demand for low-priced US natural gas in liquid form is rising around the world. However, future growth will depend on trade agreements as well as the outcome of the 2020 US election.

President Trump has been a champion of energy independence. Regulatory reforms since he took office in 2017 have spurred the growth of the liquid natural gas business. However, that could change with the administration. The Democrat's support for the "Green New Deal" could cause production declines and stifle the growth of the business. US exports to the world could drop, which would weigh on the LNG and CQP shares over the coming year as the uncertainty of the November election intensifies.

While I believe the LNG business in the US has tremendous potential, politics could trump growing production and exports of natural gas in the years ahead. President Trump's re-election would likely support the LNG business and could send the shares of LNG and CQP to new highs. Status quo in US energy policy through 2024 would be welcome news for Cheniere. However, a progressive administration and the "Green New Deal" could have the opposite impact on the shares.

I expect lots of volatility in the energy sector in 2020. CQP and LNG shares could start moving higher and lower with the political polls as the November election approaches. Trading rather than investing could be the best approach when it comes to Cheniere. LNG is more of a trading vehicle than CQP, which is more appropriate for long-term investors. While CQP trades an average of 209,217 shares each day, over 1.5 million shares of LNG change hands each session.

I am bullish on the LNG business in the US. However, price variance in these two stocks, as well as other energy-related shares, is likely to be the hallmark of the coming year.

