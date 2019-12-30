Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/26/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/26/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Slack Technologies (WORK)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP)
- Lovesac (LOVE)
- Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment (KYN)
- Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF)
- Drive Shack (DS)
- Xencor (XNCR)
- Whitehorse Finance (WHF)
- Anaplan (PLAN)
- Laureate Education (LAUR)
- Intuit (INTU)
- CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)
- Chewy (CHWY)
- Alector (ALEC)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Perceptive Adv
|
BO
|
Athenex
|
ATNX
|
B
|
$8,503,786
|
2
|
Bvf Partners LP
|
BO
|
Five Prime Therapeutics
|
FPRX
|
B
|
$2,085,831
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$1,294,536
|
4
|
Continenza James V
|
CB, DIR
|
Eastman Kodak
|
KODK
|
JB*
|
$1,000,000
|
5
|
Baker James C
|
PR, DIR
|
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment
|
KYN
|
B
|
$708,000
|
6
|
Rubini Jonathan Brian
|
BO
|
Wize Pharma
|
WIZP
|
JB*
|
$550,000
|
7
|
Baker James C
|
PR, DIR
|
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund
|
KMF
|
B
|
$532,500
|
8
|
Acacia Research
|
DIR
|
Drive Shack
|
DS
|
B
|
$276,356
|
9
|
Cox Heather
|
O
|
Humana
|
HUM
|
B
|
$276,297
|
10
|
Heyer Andrew R
|
DIR, BO
|
Lovesac
|
LOVE
|
B
|
$207,060
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Argos Gp
|
BO
|
Chewy
|
CHWY
|
JS*
|
$354,853,216
|
2
|
Kalanick Travis Cordell
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$177,751,968
|
3
|
Kurtz George
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
CrowdStrike
|
CRWD
|
AS
|
$24,523,154
|
4
|
Ward Rob
|
DIR
|
Anaplan
|
PLAN
|
S
|
$11,620,118
|
5
|
Orbimed Advisors
|
BO
|
Alector
|
ALEC
|
S
|
$10,209,721
|
6
|
Braccia Andrew
|
DIR
|
Slack Technologies
|
WORK
|
AS
|
$8,695,350
|
7
|
Stafford John S Iii
|
BO
|
Xencor
|
XNCR
|
S
|
$8,415,520
|
8
|
Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher
|
DIR, BO
|
Laureate Education
|
LAUR
|
AS
|
$7,962,380
|
9
|
Tamer Anthony
|
BO
|
Whitehorse Finance
|
WHF
|
JS*
|
$6,700,000
|
10
|
Cook Scott D
|
CB, DIR
|
Intuit
|
INTU
|
AS
|
$5,697,126
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
