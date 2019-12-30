Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/26/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/26/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Slack Technologies (WORK)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP)

Lovesac (LOVE)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment (KYN)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF)

Drive Shack (DS)

Xencor (XNCR)

Whitehorse Finance (WHF)

Anaplan (PLAN)

Laureate Education (LAUR)

Intuit (INTU)

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)

Chewy (CHWY)

Alector (ALEC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Humana (HUM)

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX B $8,503,786 2 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $2,085,831 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,294,536 4 Continenza James V CB, DIR Eastman Kodak KODK JB* $1,000,000 5 Baker James C PR, DIR Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment KYN B $708,000 6 Rubini Jonathan Brian BO Wize Pharma WIZP JB* $550,000 7 Baker James C PR, DIR Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund KMF B $532,500 8 Acacia Research DIR Drive Shack DS B $276,356 9 Cox Heather O Humana HUM B $276,297 10 Heyer Andrew R DIR, BO Lovesac LOVE B $207,060

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Argos Gp BO Chewy CHWY JS* $354,853,216 2 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $177,751,968 3 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike CRWD AS $24,523,154 4 Ward Rob DIR Anaplan PLAN S $11,620,118 5 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC S $10,209,721 6 Braccia Andrew DIR Slack Technologies WORK AS $8,695,350 7 Stafford John S Iii BO Xencor XNCR S $8,415,520 8 Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher DIR, BO Laureate Education LAUR AS $7,962,380 9 Tamer Anthony BO Whitehorse Finance WHF JS* $6,700,000 10 Cook Scott D CB, DIR Intuit INTU AS $5,697,126

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.