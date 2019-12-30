Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/26/19

Includes: ATNX, PPR, UBER, WORK
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are understandably waning into year end, but there is still profit to be had monitoring what insiders take the time to trade during these slow, year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Slack Technologies (WORK)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP)
  • Lovesac (LOVE)
  • Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment (KYN)
  • Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF)
  • Drive Shack (DS)
  • Xencor (XNCR)
  • Whitehorse Finance (WHF)
  • Anaplan (PLAN)
  • Laureate Education (LAUR)
  • Intuit (INTU)
  • CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD)
  • Chewy (CHWY)
  • Alector (ALEC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER)
  • Eastman Kodak (KODK)
  • Humana (HUM)
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$8,503,786

2

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$2,085,831

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,294,536

4

Continenza James V

CB, DIR

Eastman Kodak

KODK

JB*

$1,000,000

5

Baker James C

PR, DIR

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment

KYN

B

$708,000

6

Rubini Jonathan Brian

BO

Wize Pharma

WIZP

JB*

$550,000

7

Baker James C

PR, DIR

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund

KMF

B

$532,500

8

Acacia Research

DIR

Drive Shack

DS

B

$276,356

9

Cox Heather

O

Humana

HUM

B

$276,297

10

Heyer Andrew R

DIR, BO

Lovesac

LOVE

B

$207,060

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Argos Gp

BO

Chewy

CHWY

JS*

$354,853,216

2

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$177,751,968

3

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike

CRWD

AS

$24,523,154

4

Ward Rob

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$11,620,118

5

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

S

$10,209,721

6

Braccia Andrew

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

AS

$8,695,350

7

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

S

$8,415,520

8

Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher

DIR, BO

Laureate Education

LAUR

AS

$7,962,380

9

Tamer Anthony

BO

Whitehorse Finance

WHF

JS*

$6,700,000

10

Cook Scott D

CB, DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$5,697,126

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.