Beyond Meat: Beyond Amazing, But Also Beyond Overvalued

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has had a rocky ride since its IPO in May. It started off red hot and soared over 163% on its first day of trading, marking one of the most successful IPO starts since 2000. It then continued its streak and hit a high of almost $240 just three months later, nearly 10 times its IPO price of $25. Since that peak though, the company has lost some of its momentum. The expiration of its lockup period and additional stock offerings flooded the market with shares and caused the stock to crash 70% to its present-day price of around $75.

However, despite this decline, Beyond Meat remains highly valued with plenty of implied growth. The company projects total revenue in 2019 to be $270 million (midpoint of 2019 revenue outlook), making its valuation more than 17x sales. At the same time though, the company has expanded rapidly to grow its business into a global brand and product. This article will discuss both the growth opportunities and valuation concerns of Beyond Meat and how this company should be treated by investors.

Beyond Amazing: Growing Rapidly With Bright Future Prospects

Beyond Meat's rapid ascent has been driven by fascination to plant-based meat. Seen as more sustainable, environmentally friendly, considerate of animal welfare, and healthier than traditional protein, the idea has gained traction with millennials and the younger generation and has become mainstream. With this newfound popularity, a new and lucrative market has developed to rival traditional animal meat. In fact, UBS believes this opportunity is so great that it predicts the total plant-based meat market could reach $85 billion by 2030.

The growth in the plant-based meat market has greatly benefited Beyond Meat. Founded in 2009, the company is a leader in the industry with many innovative products such as Beyond Beef, Beyond Burger, and Beyond Sausage.

Source: FarmJournal's Pork from Beyond Meat

The company has also benefited from being one of the first to occupy and popularize this space. With its first-mover advantage, it has been able to attain strong brand recognition and loyalty while quickly building up its physical presence in the meat aisle to establish itself as the clear alternative to regular meat. Now, even as the rest of the market has grown and competitors emerged, many of these advantages remain and continue to help the company.

As its market has grown, the company has been able to successfully translate its advantages into strong financial results. In its most recent quarter, revenues soared over 250% to $92 million, driven by increases in sales across all its customers in retail, restaurant, and food service. Higher sales were caused by both more demand and greater overall number of customers, demonstrating that consumers like its products and want more of it. In addition to just revenue though, the company has been able to be profitable while it is growing. Net income and EPS were $4.1 million and $0.06 respectively in the quarter, significantly better than a loss of $1.45 per share in the year-ago period.

Beyond Meat is also taking the right steps to ensure its rapid growth is sustainable. It has significantly increased its global points of distribution to allow more consumers to access its products. Today, it has over 58,000 distribution locations around the world, nearly double the amount it had at its IPO (30,000). Within the overall picture growth among its restaurant partners has been especially strong, with food service locations up 92% from IPO to 23,000 locations as more and more national chains increase their offerings of Beyond Meat's products. Alongside this, the company's brand awareness has increased as well. Now, 34% of consumers are aware of Beyond Meat (data from July 2019) compared to just 23% at its IPO.

Looking towards the future, Beyond Meat is looking to enter even more locations both in the US and around the world. Currently, it is already being offered by many national chains including TGI Fridays, Carl's Jr., and Del Taco.

Source: Beyond Meat Q3 Investor Presentation

Soon though, management expects several bigger customers to join this growing list. Beyond Meat's products are right now being tested in major chains such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and KFC, and by all indications, the tests are going well. For KFC, it tested a plant-based fried chicken in Atlanta and demand was so strong that the entire supply sold out in just five hours. This was a huge accomplishment because as founder and CEO Ethan Brown explained, it was "a measure of the appetite for our brand and the changing American consumer." The sell-out wasn't due to restricted supply either because "guests purchased as much Beyond Fried Chicken in those five hours as KFC would typically sell with popcorn chicken in a week on a single store basis" (Source: Q3 Beyond Meat Earnings Conference Call). Granted, the results at one store do not mean or imply nationwide success. The positive results in Atlanta though do indicate that there is enthusiasm for the company's products and can be a harbinger for more business with KFC in the future.

Beyond Meat is also being tested in McDonald's and Subway. For McDonald's, Beyond Meat is part of the P.L.T. (plant-based meat, lettuce, and tomato) that is being tested in Canada with so far generally positive reviews. If things go as planned, the burger could potentially go into all US stores, representing a huge catalyst for the company. If this happens, Beyond Meat could sell upwards of 250 million in burgers and add $325 million in revenue each year from McDonald's alone. Meanwhile, Subway is testing Beyond Meat as part of its Meatball Marinara sandwich in over 600 locations across six states and Canada.

For Beyond Meat to be successful, it must deliver the flavor of meat while also making sure the price of the product is similar to real meat. That is why a focus has been placed on getting costs down so Beyond products can be an affordable alternative. In the third quarter, the net selling price was down 5.3% to $5.74 per pound from $6.06 a year ago. Its costs of goods sold fell even more, down almost a quarter to $3.69 per pound from $4.89. As costs fell, gross margin improved to 35.6% and helped drive record profitability for the company.

Beyond Overvalued: Many Challenges Lie Ahead With Competition Heating Up

Indeed, Beyond Meat is growing at a tremendous pace driven by expansion in all areas of its business. However, competition from all sides is heating up and threatening its core business. Its clearest competitor is rival plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods (IMPSBL). Valued at $2 billion but eyeing a $3-$5 billion valuation in an upcoming fundraising round, the company has gained widespread traction as well. Most prominently, it has worked with Burger King to offer the Impossible Whopper, a burger that has been so popular that it is "set to contribute to 6% same-store sales growth in the third quarter at American Burger Kings" (Source). Founded in 2011, Impossible is slightly behind Beyond Meat, but is looking to quickly close the gap. In addition to restaurants, it is ramping up its physical presence in store shelves by expanding into grocery and other retail outlets, which it started in mid-September of 2019. Its efforts here are still early, and when asked about it, Beyond Meat CEO said that he has seen no significant impact on sales rate (velocity) or shelf space as a result of Impossible Foods. While that is comforting right now, soon, Impossible's presence will be felt, especially considering that the company is preparing for its own IPO. When that inevitability occurs, growth will be a lot tougher for Beyond Meat.

Outside of Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat also faces competition from meat producers and other food makers. Tyson (TSN), the world's second largest meat processor, has repeatedly demonstrated an interest in the plant-based meat market and even owned a stake in Beyond Meat before selling it to create its own brand, Raised & Rooted. On top of that, Tyson has invested into numerous start-ups in the area of vegan protein including New Wave Foods, which makes plant-based shrimp and shellfish, and Future Meat Technologies, which focuses on making meat directly from animal cells, so-called lab-grown meat. In addition to Tyson, companies like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), and Kellogg (NYSE:K) are also selling their own versions of vegan meat and compete with Beyond Meat.

In addition to just plant-based meat competitors though, Beyond Meat must also compete with lab-grown meat, meat that is grown from animal cells but doesn't require the death of an animal. This emerging industry is growing rapidly and to the fascination of consumers because it brings nearly all the benefits of plant-based meat, namely environmental and animal welfare benefits, while also delivering on taste. In the past, the main caveat of lab-grown meat was price. At the beginning, it cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of work to produce just one patty. Now though, the price to produce has fallen drastically and could cost less than $10 per kilogram by 2020. This competition is incoming, and when it hits will be another disruptor to Beyond Meat's business plan.

Another thing investors should remember is that this is not the first-time vegan meats have gained popularity. Just take burgers for example, non-meat alternatives are plentiful and include quinoa, tofu, sweet potato, mushroom, black bean, among many others. Given its widespread popularity though, it may seem unlikely Beyond Meat just another fad. However, one must consider that the company is still young and its products are very limited to most consumers. Its success will only become certain as more and more consumers try the product. As a warning, Tim Hortons in September 2019 announced that it was pulling Beyond Meat products from all its locations outside Ontario and British Columbia, serving a major blow to the company. This example is an early sign of caution that restaurant expansion may not always be smooth sailing ahead.

Finally, Beyond Meat's valuation assumes perfection. At a market cap of nearly $5 billion, the company is trading at a ridiculous 17 times 2019 sales. For comparison, Tyson trades at less than 0.75 times sales. This means that Beyond Meat's valuation implies that revenue will continue to skyrocket. To get under a more reasonable valuation of 4x sales, the company must do just that and quadruple its sales. Analysts expect this to occur in 2023 where it will have annual revenue of $1.21 billion. To get to that number, Beyond Meat must grow at CAGR of 45.5%, entirely possible, but very difficult to achieve.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat has been on a roll. Despite its crash following the expiration of its lockup period, the company's growth is strong and management has successfully taken steps to expand each aspect of the business, whether it be lowering costs, improving profitability, or raising awareness to its product. As a result of its execution, the company is well positioned to sustain its growth into the future. At the same time, however, a nearly $5 billion valuation is still ridiculously high for a food company forecasted to deliver just $270 million in revenue this year. Additionally, while management indeed has executed well, it cannot easily overcome the heavy competition that is coming not just from its own market of plant-based meat - which is littered with rivals like Impossible Foods and Raised & Rooted - but also from the area of lab-grown meat. To sustain a 45% annual growth rate over four years in this brutal operating environment will be difficult for any management team, even one that has demonstrated great prudence and foresight. In short, Beyond Meat is a great company, but its stock is very risky and overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.