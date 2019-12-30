Become A Silent Partner In Saba's Activist Campaigns With CEFS

Author's note: This article was co-produced with Beer Money Arb and was originally published to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 5, 2019.

(Note: Beer Money Arb is writing in the first person.)

Much analysis of closed-end funds is based around the idea of mean reversion in discount or premium behavior. A specific subset of this general mean reversion phenomena is finding pairs of funds with similar or related underlying assets and engaging in interval rotation between the two to take advantage of discount/premium moves in one fund relative to its identified pair. These statistical patterns underpin much of the theoretical construction for our model guide portfolios and rotation strategies.

I do place quite a bit of value on this style of closed-end fund statistical arbitrage, but it's not my core interest when looking at possible investment targets. My principal investment thesis for closed-end funds is to buy assets below their net asset value and then sell them at or above their net asset value, hoping to pocket part of the market price discount.

Easy to state in theory, hard to realize in practice, the well-known “closed end fund puzzle.” In mean reversion scenarios, the long-term identified market patterns do the work of realizing the gain in value for the investor. That is of course, if your statistical analysis is correct and you act timely on dislocations. And even then, there are outliers and black swans that can distort those mean reversion patterns in the short term. Saba’s style of investing in CEFs leans more toward being an agent of change themselves to effect the discount realization, in essence creating their own alpha.

As a method of realizing the discount in a closed-end fund, I'm attracted to the idea of my money riding along with Saba as they put forth the effort to close the discount by actively negotiating with fund managers or outright threatening proxy votes and board takeovers. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS), the ETF managed by Saba, is the vehicle that allows the retail investor to ride along on a hedge fund’s activist campaigns.

There are several closed-end funds that invest in closed-end funds themselves, under the management and direction of experienced closed-end fund market observers and veterans. RiverNorth’s RIV and Cohen and Steer’s FOF both come to mind, and more recently Bulldog’s SPE. CEFS is an interesting counter point to other fund of funds out there. Unlike other ETF wrappers for closed end funds (like YYY or CEFL), CEFS is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index or follow any sort of fixed rule set. The investments are selected by three Saba portfolio managers, and most of the funds they select are target of Saba activist campaigns. And in contrast to the closed-end fund of funds mentioned earlier (RIV and FOF and SPE), since it's an ETF, the portfolio holdings are updated and disclosed daily instead of quarterly.

Here are the top current top holdings of CEFS:

(Source: SABA ETF)

Current Saba Activist Campaigns in CEFS’ holdings

I will highlight examples of portfolio holdings and Saba’s related activist actions.

Saba vs. Invesco

Name Ticker Market Value Percentage of Fund Assets INVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST (VVR) $7,397,594.40 13.37% INVESCO DYNAMIC CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES (VTA) $3,160,794.17 5.71% INVESCO HIGH INCOME TRUST II (VLT) $1,354,140.50 2.45%

In June of this year Saba and Invesco announced a standstill agreement, and the resulting tender offers were just announced last month. These shares will likely all be subscribed to the tender offer, and then Saba will have to decide how to re-deploy the resulting cash and when to sell the remaining shares. This was a pretty successful activist campaign for Saba, and pretty typical.

Saba vs. Neuberger Berman

Name Ticker Market Value Percentage of Fund Assets NEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD (NHS) $5,418,733.70 9.79%

This adventure has not been as successful for Saba so far as a recent proxy vote outcome did not go Saba’s way. However there still seems to be some legal wrangling and fighting to be done, and Saba is not calling it quits. Remains to be seen if this will come out a win or not for Saba.

Saba vs. BlackRock

Name Ticker Market Value Percentage of Fund Assets BLACKROCK CREDIT ALLOCATION INCOME TRUST (BTZ) $649,731.60 1.17% BLACKROCK FLOAT RATE INCOME STRATEGIES (FRA) $602,220.96 1.09% BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL (BSE) $249,112.50 0.45% BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNI BOND (BQH) $235,308.90 0.43% BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NY QU (MHN) $119,942.06 0.22% BLACKROCK MUNI NY INT DUR FD (MNE) $10,041.57 0.02%

Saba initiated an open campaign against BlackRock for three of these funds in August, initiating proxy vote battles and legal squabbles against the fund giant. The other three BlackRock funds included in CEFS are both thematically related to funds that Saba had included in the letter (BTZ and FRA, BQH/MNE and BSE/MHN) indicating that maybe they are concluding that their activism also will lift the prices of similar-themed funds. This latest attack on BlackRock is still in motion and the outcome to be determined. Earlier this year, BlackRock was somewhat successful in its push against BlackRock in DSU’s tender offer.

This activism is the main force driving the discount gap narrower or initiating a cash-out opportunity via a tender offer. Saba’s reputation and ability to execute is the value add in these trades. Further benefits of the ETF wrapper are:

Diversification – Exposure to a diverse number of activist plays by Saba.

Interest Rate Hedging – Saba uses Treasury futures to hedge exposure to rising rates, but does not hedge the entire portfolio value.

Accounting – Returns of capital and gain/loss book keeping is optimized at a fund level for you.

Leverage – In addition to the underlying leverage of the closed-end funds, the ETF has a revolving line of credit it uses to additionally lever up.

Distributions

The fund does pay distributions, and they are managed distributions, the level set at the beginning of the year based on the manger’s expectations of rates and returns in the future year. I contacted Saba and they replied that for 2019 the level was 8.5%, a target the fund is meeting this year. However, there's a caveat, as with many managed distribution policies, there’s quite a bit of capital being returned.

The fund is continually issuing Rule 19a-1 clarifications on their distributions, re-characterizing most of the past distributions that were initially flagged as returns of capitals back into investment income or short-term or long-term gains. This does appear confusing at first, but I don’t believe it’s a NAV destructive process, rather the frequent disclosure issuance is due to fund optimizing its accounting as corporate actions occur. After tender offers, which generally tend to be taxable events, lots of money and taxable gains flow into the fund, but not in a predictable cycle. Therefore, re-characterizations are necessary to make sure the tax reporting is ultimately correct, while the interim distributions are just generically labeled as “capital” to keep the fund cash flowing to shareholders. Also, many of the target funds Saba goes after its activist campaigns may adopt a managed distribution to fend off Saba or as part of a standstill agreement. Nuveen’s JQC return of capital plan is one example, and BlackRock’s recent announcement of several funds adopting a managed distribution policy is another. The ROC distribution is then kicked up to CEFS where it may then pass through to the shareholder directly or be used flexibly to offset other taxable events in the fund’s holdings.

Downsides

Expenses and fees are the biggest downside I can identify with CEFS. On top of the fees of the underlying funds, there's an additional 1.10% management fee and an additional expense for the fund’s line of credit leverage. The current total annual fund operating expenses are currently 2.56%, which changes variably based on the underlying fund mix. This is an incredibly high fee, even relative to the high fee world of closed-end funds in general.

The fund is small and illiquid, averaging 27,509 shares of volume on an AUM of just over $43 million. The bid/ask spread is generally quite wide in the market, which reflects the small trading volumes.

Risks

Probably the most pertinent risk also functions as the main attraction. The CEFS prospectus elaborates on it better than I can, so I will include the language verbatim.

Shareholder Activism Risk: When pursuing an activist campaign with respect to an Underlying Fund, the Sub-Adviser may come into possession of material, non-public information about the Underlying Fund. In these circumstances and until such information becomes publicly available, the Fund may be prevented from transacting in Underlying Fund shares, which may adversely affect the Fund’s performance.

I would have to imagine that Saba is routinely in possession of lots of non-public material information, namely regarding their own negotiations with fund managers. How they ensure their trading edge and maintain compliance with regard to CEFS, I’m sure is a difficult challenge.

Recently, Neuberger Berman filed a lawsuit against Saba regarding their management practices of CEFS, alleging that Saba was not accurately disclosing their creation or redemption basket information. Saba is not debating the merits of the accusation, since it’s a pretty valid one, and having to disclose their creation or redemption criteria accurately would give the market too much signal information about Saba’s upcoming position. However, the practice appears to be a quite legal and accepted one, and Saba simply asserts there's nothing to see here and their SEC exemptive relief allows them to carry on this practice.

CEFS is an extension of Saba itself, so it has become a target much in the same way Saba is, in the battles over board seats and proxy votes. This sort of litigation and enforcement risk is not typical for funds, much in the same way CEFS is not a typical ETF.

The entanglement of Saba in the management of the fund is the main strength and selling point. Saba is simultaneously the provider of risk and reward for this fund. It could be quite easy for Saba to abuse that and treat the fund assets as simply “other people’s money” they can use for strategic leverage to bolster their hedge fund practice. Allaying this fear, it’s nice to see that Boaz Weinstein, Saba’s CEO, has some skin in the game.

Fund Shares Owned by Portfolio Managers. The following table shows the dollar range of each portfolio manager’s “beneficial ownership” of shares of the fund as of the end of the most recently completed fiscal year. Dollar amount ranges disclosed are established by the SEC. “Beneficial ownership” is determined in accordance with Rule 16a-1[a](2) under the Exchange Act.

More than $1 million is a vague estimate, but since the AUM is currently $43 million, Boaz’s direct ownership would represent at least 2.32% of the total fund ownership.

Conclusion

I wonder for what type of customer this ETF was originally targeted toward? Did Saba think the retail market was clamoring for access to their strategies? One thing’s for sure, this fund is not directly enriching Saba. In fact, they are largely managing it for free.

Saba is the sub adviser, so it's not receiving any of the 1.10% management fee, which flows directly to Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), the fund administrator. Indirectly the extra $43 million and leverage adds to the power of their treasury and trading power, and to Saba’s bottom line. It’s possible that Saba was targeting institutional clients not able to invest directly in the Saba hedge fund, or with enough funds to open a separately managed account. Or quite possibly, the fund is an efficient tax vehicle for the part of Boaz’s personal fortune that he wants to maintain active in the CEF market and still under his control.

I'm currently holding CEFS and have been for the last year. I try to stay up to date on Saba’s travails in the CEF market and battles with fund managers. I'm content with the high fees since distributions and NAV have stayed steady over that time period, except for late 2018’s CEF market wide sell-off. A few losing campaigns for Saba (several outcomes are still pending) and any reduction of Boaz’s personal stake would start to change my mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.