Chubb: A Good Choice For DGI In The Insurance Sector

It has an interesting business profile, due to its strong underwriting history and exposure to high-growth markets abroad.

Chubb is one of the largest P&C insurance companies in the U.S.

Chubb (CB) has good fundamentals, an attractive valuation and good prospects of dividend growth in the next few years, making it a good play within the insurance sector for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Chubb is one of the world's largest insurance companies, being focused in the property & casualty (P&C) segment. Its parent company, Chubb Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of about $70 billion. The company was formed from the acquisition by ACE Limited of Chubb in 2016, which adopted the Chubb name globally.

It operates globally, providing insurance across several lines, such as commercial, personal and property insurance, personal accident and life insurance. Chubb's distribution of its insurance products is mainly through insurance brokers or agents, plus direct-to-consumer platform partnerships.

Its business diversification is quite good, given that its total premiums are spread across several insurance lines with the largest one being small and middle market commercial lines accounting for 26% of its net premiums written, followed by personal lines with a weight of 21%, while other lines have weights below 20%.

Source: Chubb

By geography, its business is more concentrated taking into account that Chubb's net written premiums in the U.S. account for about 63% of its total premiums, while other geographies have much smaller weight.

Source: Chubb

Growth

Chubb's growth strategy is focused on growing its underwriting and investment income, while preserving underwriting margins over the long term. This is an important factor because insurance in the U.S. is a mature industry and growth comes mainly from market share gains. Therefore, an easy way to grow premiums is to have a less demanding underwriting criteria and offer lower prices to gain more volumes.

However, in the long term, this strategy most likely will lead to a higher loss ratio and to a higher combined ratio. As can be seen in the next graph, Chubb has a very good underwriting history, measured by its combined ratio below 100% over the past decade.

Source: Chubb

This means that Chubb has been able to grow its business without jeopardizing profitability, showing that underwriting discipline is part of its business culture.

In international markets, due to its smaller size in several markets and structural growth of the insurance industry in emerging markets, namely in Asia, this gives the company better growth prospects than in the U.S. over the long term.

In addition to top-line growth, Chubb's strategy is also to invest in digital capabilities to remain competitive in the insurance industry, enhancing its distribution and underwriting capabilities and aiming to improve the customer experience and achieve lower costs over the long haul.

Regarding its investment income, Chubb has been able to grow its investment assets due to strong cash flow generation and earnings retention, which has led to higher investment income even though fixed income yields have remained at low levels globally in recent years.

Source: Chubb

Going forward, Chubb wants to maintain a conservative asset allocation with a high weight on fixed income investments with relatively low credit risk (average investment quality of AA) and does not intend to take more risk to chase a higher yield.

Therefore, investment income should continue to gradually increase due to the company's strong cash flow that is invested in yielding assets, rather than by changing significantly its investment allocation.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Chubb has a very good track record given that the company has delivered on its financial goals and outperformed its competitors across most metrics. Indeed, over the past decade, Chubb's return on equity (ROE), a key profitability measure within the insurance industry, was about 11% and its book value growth during this period was 116%, beating competitors such as Travelers (TRV), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) or Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY) on both metrics.

This clearly shows that Chubb has very good fundamentals within the P&C insurance industry, which bodes well for future profitability and growth. This superior performance is in large part justified by Chubb's good underwriting track record measured by its combined ratio that has been consistently below 100%, even when considering unusually high catastrophe losses in more recent years.

This means that Chubb's written premiums have been more than enough to cover expenses and claims, leading to positive underwriting results over the past decade. This leads to sustainable profits over the long term that are unrelated to capital market volatility (a feature of investment income), creating a competitive advantage for the company over the long haul.

In 2018, Chubb maintained a positive operating momentum with net premiums written increasing by 4.6% to $30.6 billion and its combined ratio declined (which is positive to earnings) to 90.6%, compared to 94.7% in the previous year. Investment income was also up, benefiting from higher interest rates in the U.S., to $3.3 billion (+5.8% year-on-year).

Despite higher premiums, Chubb was able to maintain expenses relatively stable in the year, leading to net income of about $4 billion (+4.6% yoy) and its ROE was 7.8%. This profitability level is below the company's historical average due to higher catastrophe losses than usual, which has impacted negatively its bottom-line in 2018.

During the first nine months of 2019, Chubb continued on a moderate growth path, with revenues in the period amounting to $24.3 billion (+4.5% year-on-year). The combined ratio improved to 89.9% and the investment income was also up during this period, even though U.S. rates have declined in the past few months.

The company's net income was $3.3 billion, representing a decline of 9% from the first nine months of 2018, due to higher growth expense than revenue growth in the period. Its ROE was 8.3%, which continues to be below the average of its peers and its historical levels (about 11%).

Going forward, Chubb's diversified business profile and broad distribution position it better than most peers to take advantage of higher insurance premiums to increase its top-line, while international markets give it relatively good growth prospects in the long term.

Due to a mature business and a solid balance sheet, Chubb does not need to retain much earnings and can distribute a significant part of its annual earnings to shareholders.

Indeed, this has happened for a very long time, given that Chubb has a very good dividend history with a 25-year track record of annual dividend increases.

Its dividend related to 2019 earnings is expected to be $2.98 per share, representing an increase of 2.8% from the previous year. At its current share price, Chubb offers a dividend yield of less than 2%. Its dividend payout ratio should be around 30%, in-line with the company's target, a very conservative level and that leaves plenty of room for further dividend growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, it also repurchases its own shares, increasing the total capital return to shareholders. In 2018, Chubb distributed over $1.3 billion in dividends and performed share buybacks of $1 billion, thus its total payout was $2.3 billion. This represented some 58% of its reported earnings, still a relatively conservative level of payout.

Conclusion

Chubb has a very interesting business profile due to its strong underwriting results and exposure to international high-growth markets, giving it a unique profile among large U.S. P&C insurance companies.

Despite its strong fundamentals, Chubb currently trades at 1.28x book value, at a discount to its closest peers (that trade on average at about 1.5x book value). This may be somewhat justified by its recent decline in ROE, but according to analysts' estimates, its ROE is expected to recover in the next couple of years to more than 9% and the discount should narrow.

Therefore, Chubb seems to offer a good combination of dividend growth and some upside potential, making it attractive to income investors with a medium-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.