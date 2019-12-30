Southern Copper For Total Return And Diversification

With copper remaining an important part of the world economy, and with positive business fundamentals, SCCO may be of interest both for total returns and diversification.

SCCO has solidly outperformed the SPY and most mining stocks in general going back to 1996.

Introduction

I'm not a fan of the share prices or business acumen of most mining companies, but it's not just data that can be profitably mined and successfully bought on the open market. This article presents my views that Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a well-run company that has succeeded unusually well in a tough business. That it happens to earn 80% of its revenues from the red metal is important, but while I'm constructive on copper, and discuss its fundamentals and technicals briefly below, the reason I went long SCCO over the past month, mostly in the $38 range, relate more to the basic business fundamentals assuming current pricing for the metal.

SCCO is 89% owned by Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF). However, SCCO has been and remains a Delaware corporation, and I believe that its dividends are qualifying dividends for Federal income tax purposes. Note, because of the paucity of information on SCCO - though it trades with adequate liquidity - most of the information I am presenting on it comes from its investor-focused web site, specific parts of which I link to later.

Reasons for SCCO's limited coverage on the Street include:

basic materials are not sexy

small float

non-promotional management

no US operations.

This set-up interests me, because my goal as a retiree is to own best-of-breed operators in all parts of the global economy that I think will be relevant at least until 2100.

It appears as though copper fits the bill

The Copper Age never really ended

The "Copper Age" began many thousands of years ago, either being followed by (or being part of) the Bronze Age. The Copper-Bronze Ages supposedly ended very long ago, being followed by the Iron Age, but as with iron, the world keeps using more and more of the metal. From Copper.org:

Fact 2 of 12 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that every American born in 2008 will use 1,309 pounds of copper during their lifetime for necessities, lifestyles and health.

The World Copper Factbook 2019 shows that copper production has risen from what now look like negligible levels in 1900 to well over 20 million tons annually (p. 10). It also notes that reserves have kept pace with production/demand growth (p. 8).

So, I am going to assume that a well-run business has plenty of decades ahead to generate returns for shareholders.

However, it is never clear that today's copper price, either in nominal USD terms or adjusted for inflation, is adequate to clear the market in future decades.

A potential opportunity for SCCO and its industry

Per its Q3 conference call transcript, (on the company's web site but not Seeking Alpha) SCCO estimates world production of 24 million tons per year. SCCO states that it is the #5 copper producer globally but has the second largest reserves (see below for more discussion of this).

Codelco, owned by the Republic of Chile and the world's largest copper producer, projects in its December presentation a 1.7% CAGR for refined copper through 2040 (slide 9). Just through 2028, Codelco says (slide 8) that:

Projects need to fill a 4 Mt demand gap, but there are few ‘probable’ ones

Even developing all ‘probable’ projects, would not be sufficient to close the gap

Despite the pipeline of ‘possible’ projects, incentives should improve to encourage companies to develop them.

Most of the growth is projected to come from Asia outside of China, Africa and South America. Usage is widespread across numerous economic sectors.

So: copper mining might be a better-than-average business in the next decade or two.

Copper pricing looks to move at least a little higher

Globex prices show copper rising very mildly from a current $2.82/lb to $2.92/lb in about 5 years. That's unexciting - less than 1% appreciation per year - but it's a lot better than the 16% decline in a similar period expected for WTI crude oil. With SCCO predicting lower cost of production as new mines and new efficiencies come onstream, then its margins may well rise just as higher production volumes appear: a promising story for shareholders.

There may be upside to the price structure.

Here is the long term price chart for copper, per FINVIZ:

It's just a pattern recognition matter, but I like the upside potential from this chart, especially with the Fed and most other major central banks printing money again.

Moving on to the company itself...

SCCO as a very strong performer

SCCO's stock price has done very well. Here is a chart showing beating some well-known miners as well as the S&P 500 (SPY).

Beginning with 1996 (where the YChart begins), SCCO has far outperformed Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Rio Tinto (RIO) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and the Note, some spin-offs and mergers affect one or more of these names.

In addition, SCCO has paid significant dividends. The dividend payout, currently $0.40 quarterly, varies with projected capital spending needs, debt load and, of course, profits.

SCCO's debt carries credit ratings in the low investment grade range, such as BBB+ from S&P.

SCCO's corporate structure and basic operations

SCCO was incorporated in Delaware in 1952 and soon after began mining operations in Peru. Itsweb site map and corporate history review are important to review, especially given the limited coverage SCCO has on Wall Street. The ownership structure is summarized on slide 63 of the 2018 annual report.

The company's history is summarized beginning on slide 75. Ownership by Grupo Mexico began in 1999 when it acquired the company's largest shareholder, Asarco. In 2005, SCCO expanded mining operations from Peru to include Mexico. At that time, Grupo Mexico increased its ownership from 54% to 75%. Share buybacks and perhaps other transactions have led it to now own about 89% of SCCO.

I do not know precisely how much Grupo Mexico directs the strategy and/or day-to-day operations of SCCO as opposed to management, but SCCO is considered a controlled corporation.

Today, SCCO operates in Peru and Mexico. It explores in those and other countries including Ecuador and Argentina. It has significant plans for growth, and with the recent approval of the Tia Maria project in Peru, my understanding is that it is well-positioned to undertake its ambitious growth plans.

Please see the various linked web pages and documents found in this article for much more information about SCCO and the industry than is presented here. Also, note that with about 20% of revenue coming from molybenum, silver, zinc and other substances, SCCO is not 100% dependent on copper.

SCCO - growing mine output and large copper reserves

As a controlled company with a small float, SCCO does not spend a lot of time on keeping the general investing public updated, so I will present some information from SCCO's May 2019 presentation. This begins by making a pitch that copper " has the best fundamentals in the basic materials space." I cannot opine on that view, but if the company's lawyers allow it to put this in writing, there likely is some logic behind it.

One set of points I like a lot are these:

SCCO says it has the second largest reserves in the industry despite being only the 5th largest producer, but its mine life is the longest and its cash cost net of by-products is the lowest of all large producers.

It has successfully doubled copper production this decade, to about 1 million tons/year, and plans to increase production by at least 50% to1.5 MM tons by 2026,. Apparently, based on its various comments, SCCO has an upside production goal of 1.8 MM tons either in 2026 or by later in the 2020s.

The company's success to date persuades me its plans are likely to be achieved.

Gross margins are expected to increase as production ramps. From the conference call:

On cash cost, well, for this year, as I said, we are expecting a cash cost of $0.82. We're expecting a further reduction in our current cash cost, and $0.82 for the year. For 2020, about the same level. 2021 should be decreasing to $0.80; 2022, $0.84. And then in 2023, when we have significant ore grade improvement in our Buenavista as well as Toquepala operations, we're expecting a reduction close to $0.70, and that should remain there up to 2024.

If SCCO increases production by about 60% into about 2026 at those low operating costs, then gross profits may increase by perhaps 70% using futures-implied copper prices for 2026-7. SCCO is trading around 22X TTM GAAP EPS, which is a market multiple, but significant organic growth appears to lie ahead.

I think this is an attractive opportunity as part of a diversified portfolio, for two major reasons that are discussed in the following two sections.

Reasonable margin of safety for good total returns

My analysis is that SCCO is a good asset play due to its low operating costs and very long-lived mines. I also expect that there will be ongoing good greenfield opportunities, but even without them, here's how I think about this company. I take the published consensus EPS of $3.14 for 2022 and assume further growth in output and margins to estimate EPS of at least $3.60 in or around 2026. Then I assume that output holds steady and that prices and profits increase by a mere 2% per year.

This analysis means that after a presumably profitable wait of several years, SCCO will be a 12X P/E stock which can grow slowly thereafter, but indefinitely. Translating to bond terminology, this would be 8.25% "yield" per year, which I would expect to grow slowly thereafter. Assuming that just a little of SCCO's resources are upgraded to reserves (and eventually to mine output) just the company's known assets can last 40 years from 2026, and perhaps longer depending how good the resources that are not currently classified as reserves turn out to be.

I take these as base case results and think they are reasonable, given upside opportunities given the supply-demand imbalance projected for copper over the next 10 and 20 years.

Understanding that equity valuations are high, SCCO looks fundamentally to be a good investment on a buy-and-hold basis.

Also, and crucially for me, I think about:

The case to diversify into SCCO despite the risks

The longer I invest and think about such players as insurance companies, pension fund managers and universities, the more I like diversification. I am primarily a growth stock investor - usually tech and biotech - but I like to also have reasonable exposure to different sorts of stocks, such as Buffett-style ones that just keep doing the same thing over and over. SCCO fits that bill.

When the Fed is stimulating the economy as it is now, I like metals, at least while they are in gear and appear to be reasonably valued or undervalued relative to other financial assets. One major problem with owning plain vanilla metal funds on the financial markets is the storage fee.

On the other hand, the usual problem with most mining stocks I look at is that they are not attractively valued for their credit quality and balance sheet, mine life, predictable ongoing profit stream, etc.

I see SCCO as one of an elite group of miners that is a good company that happens to be in the mining business.

Using SCCO as a portfolio diversifier may provide a certain protection against unexpectedly high inflation. There is also the possibility that the parent, Grupo Mexico, may buy in the rest of the company it does not own, generating a quick profit to shareholders.

Thus, in context of today's richly-valued stock and bond markets, I like owning some SCCO to enhance my portfolio's resiliency to inflation, with the goal of achieving reasonable returns over many years - though almost certainly with a good deal of volatility from this particular stock. But, while the stock should be volatile, it may decrease the volatility of an already diversified stock-bond portfolio. SCCO may zig while most of the other assets zag, and the net result can improve total returns while diminishing volatility.

Risks

SCCO operates in foreign countries, but not the US. It is a price-taker, which is another risk. While commodity prices have frequently been said to be bargains over the past few years, the very long term trend in the US and global economies is for knowledge industries to grow stronger. That trend could continue and even accelerate and poses another risk to SCCO.

Please see the company's regulatory filings on Seeking Alpha for a much fuller list of risks, including many risks specific to running this particular business.

One perhaps small technical risk factor is the rapid recent move up in SCCO's share price. No one can predict commodity prices, and SCCO tends to trade closely with fluctuations in the price of copper, which is in a mild short term uptrend. While copper is not extended on the charts in my opinion, it is possible that SCCO shares could use a bit of a rest before potentially moving higher.

Summary and additional commentary

In summary, I find SCCO to have been among the few best-of-breed mining stocks with enough of a track record to interest me. I am also comfortable that copper fundamentals are good enough to allow investment in the space.

With the Fed adding liquidity to the global economy again, I'm interested in gaining exposure to growth at a reasonable price and to hedging against rising inflation. I believe that SCCO fits that bill as a reasonable way to diversify a portfolio. If the US and China indeed sign a trade deal in January, the global economy may heal more rapidly than many think. If so, copper prices could rise, and in that case, I would expect SCCO to trade higher. If for whatever reason the global economy turns down, and copper prices slump again, I would expect SCCO to trade down but continue paying an appropriate dividend. I would also expect it to have substantial staying power, given its low and - it projects - dropping operating costs and relatively strong finances.

Risks are substantial in any stock, and that probably goes double for a miner. If interested in SCCO, please do your own homework and be certain that the rewards are in your mind commensurate with your view of the risks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday morning. S&P 500 = 3240, SCCO $42.57.

