Top Energy Pick For 2020: ConocoPhillips

As a result, the company is highly resilient to oil price declines and highly levered to oil price recoveries (like the one we are experiencing now).

It all starts with the company's upgraded portfolio which has arguably the lowest cost of supply in the business (<$35/bbl WTI).

This energy company has figured out how to thrive and generate tons of free cash flow in the age of energy abundance.

For a number of reasons, my top energy sector pick for 2020 is ConocoPhillips (COP):

The company's pragmatic management team acknowledged the age of energy abundance years ago and quickly sold off high-cost production like Canadian oil sands and domestic dry gas assets.

As a result, COP's high-graded portfolio has arguably the lowest break-even cost of supply in the business (<$35/bbl WTI).

The production profile is ~70% liquids and is more highly levered to more expensive Brent crude than domestic WTI.

COP is a proven free-cash-flow ("FCF") generating machine. COP generated $5.5 billion of FCF and $6.2 billion of net income in FY2018. Over the first nine months of this year, it has generated $4 billion in FCF.

As a result, the balance sheet is once again A-rated investment grade, and at the end of Q3, the company had a massive $8.4 billion cash hoard ($7.48/share).

At the end of Q3, the company had a net-debt-to-capital ratio of just 15%, well below its peers.

With a P/E = 8.8 and 2.6% yield, the stock is a value and compares very favorably with the average S&P 500 stock (P/E = 24 and 1.8% yield).

The bottom line here is that COP can both maintain its dividend and current production levels even if WTI were to fall to $40/bbl. I know of no other American oil company that can make that claim. As a result, COP's returns-driven value proposition, low capital intensity portfolio, and excellent FCF yield (~6%) offers investors a uniquely positioned high-quality business model.

The 10-Year Plan: Returning Capital To Shareholders

The company revealed its strategic 10-year plan during its recent annual investors meeting. The plan is to leverage its low cost of supply by maintaining disciplined spending throughout the commodity price cycle. This effectively takes the "boom and bust" risk out of the equation. As a result, the company expects to generate $50 billion of FCF over the coming decade assuming $50/bbl WTI:

Source: Annual Investors Meeting Presentation

While many companies have grand predictions of what they will accomplish in the future, COP's expectation that it will generate $50 billion in FCF over the coming decade (see graphic above) appears to be realistic. I say that because that's an average of only $5 billion annually and - as noted earlier - COP generated $5.5 billion in 2018 and is on track to generate another $5 billion in FCF this year. Meantime, its current $8.4 billion cash hoard means investors can expect further debt reduction and lower interest expense. So there is a pretty clear line of sight into COP actually achieving its goals - much like it did with its last strategic plan.

While I would prefer the majority of FCF be returned to shareholders in the form of dividend, the 60/40 allocation in favor of share buybacks may lead to greater share price appreciation in the future if the stock - as I believe - is significantly undervalued today.

Risks

While I do expect COP to significantly outperform the broad energy sector, that may not be saying much. Energy remains an unloved and undervalued sector and may remain that way for years to come. In addition, a precipitate fall in oil prices could whack all energy stocks - including ConocoPhillips. However, as pointed out earlier, COP's very low cost of supply means it will be much more resilient in oil price downturns as compared with its peer group.

On the upside, note that COP will be exploiting multiple relatively low-risk assets: the Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian, and Alaska for example. So with a low-cost and liquids dominated production profile that is expected to grow at a 3% CAGR, oil price recovery cycles could generate significantly more than $5 billion in FCF on an annual basis. That would translate into even more share buybacks and dividends - which, of course, would continue to push up the value of each outstanding share.

In addition, COP revealed part of its 10-year strategic plan is to sell a 25% interest in its operated Alaskan assets (~35,000 boe/d). I've read estimates that these assets could bring in as much as $3 billion in cash. Since COP already has an A-rated balance sheet and $8.4 billion in cash, an extra $3 billion cash infusion likely bodes well for additional debt reduction (leading to higher profitability) and higher shareholder returns.

Additional Upside Potential for 2020

Possible upside catalysts in 2020 might include favorable resolution of the ongoing PDVSA saga (which could end up with COP owning a portion of Citgo's refining assets, which it would likely sell) or higher contingency payments for Cenovus' (CVE) oil sands production due to stronger Western Canadian Select ("WCS") prices. Contingency payments to COP kick in when WCS trades at roughly C$50/bbl. Current WCS futures have WCS trading at a $22/bbl discount to WTI, or about $40/bbl. That equates to ~C$53/bbl. This means COP is not only in a great position to reap additional oil sands production contingency payments, but Cenovus' stock has also been moving higher as of late.

This is important because COP still owns ~16% of Cenovus' outstanding shares (208 million shares). So while CVE's current $10/share price is still down some 20% from when the big oil sands deal was announced back in the spring of 2017 (see The Big Conoco/Cenovus Oil Sands Deal: Six Months Later), it is certainly better than the $6.63 low the stock put in last December. If COP could negotiate a ~$12/share price for its shares, I suspect it would sell its shares in Cenovus and reap ~$2.5 billion in proceeds ($2.25/share). Meantime, if it is on the receiving end of significant contingency payments, the company will likely be in no big hurry to sell its equity stake in Cenovus.

Summary & Conclusion

Management's decision years ago to sell the majority of its relatively high-cost oil sands production, as well as most of its L-48 domestic dry-gas assets, was a stroke of genius. Being an early seller, COP was able to get excellent prices for these assets - much more than they could get today considering all the other energy companies trying to sell low-margin production. As a result, and combined with the high quality assets it kept, COP's production profile is now arguably the lowest cost in the business.

Management also understands that it must be disciplined with capital spending across the commodity price cycle in order to be successful in the new age of energy abundance.

However, despite proving it can generate tons of free cash flow, the stock remains significantly undervalued in my opinion - likely being lumped in with all the other "energy stocks" that can't come close to generating the kind of returns and FCF generation that COP can. As a result, COP is an opportunity for investors and should significantly outperform the broad energy sector in 2020.

I expect COP to earn ~$3.75/share this year and ~$4/share next year. I maintain my BUY rating and increase my price target by $2 to $72 based on the strong price of Brent (currently ~$68/bbl). If Brent were to stay around the current level through January, I would likely raise my PT another $2. That's because for every $1/bbl increase in Brent, COP generates an additional $150-160 million in cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.