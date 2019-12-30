C.H. Robinson: 3PL Firm Consolidating Its Position Despite Fierce Competition

Introduction

In the 3PL (third-party logistics) industry, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is a force to be reckoned with and benefits from immense scale and name recognition. While the firm generally has an advantage when it comes to operational efficiency thanks in part to its size, competition has been heating up in recent years with new entrants to the field, while technological change seems to present as many challenges as opportunities. What sets CHRW apart from the competition is its variable-cost model, technological prowess, and data analytics capabilities, as well as its sheer size and the immense breadth of its client portfolio. The firm leverages this differentiation to grow sales at an impressive rate, while constantly investing in the business to solidify its leading market position.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

The downside to the top-line focus is that the bottom-line can suffer as profitability often takes a back seat to competitive positioning. On that front, however, management has dutifully rewarded shareholders for their patience with a long-term commitment to a robust capital return program, augmenting per share earnings growth, while simultaneously increasing shareholder income and total return. Management must strike a balance between growing the business to maintain its status as the industry leader and keeping its existing shareholders happy. The last year has seen the domestic brokerage trucking market contract and perfectly illustrates the underlying volatility of the economically sensitive sector. In this article, I'll show how successfully (if at all) the firm has navigated both the vicissitudes of a constantly evolving logistics marketplace and a volatile supply-demand dynamic, and whether its focused strategy of increasing market share has truly benefited shareholders. Finally, I'll break down the company's historic profitability, competitive position, share fundamentals, and prospects for growth, and then assess whether the stock is a buy at current prices.

A Successful Business Model

CHRW has a long history of peer-beating operating margins. One way that is accomplished is its relatively low-overhead business model. Due to the fact that it does not actually own any transportation equipment, the firm has low operating expenses. In fact, over 70% of such expenses are tied to performance-based variable compensation. Also, variable compensation expenses generally move in line with net revenue growth and that helps to keep margins relatively stable.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

CHRW should be a beneficiary of increased 3PL industry consolidation, as the firm also looks to increase its market share. Despite this, there has been intensifying competition in recent years. Apart from any organic growth associated with growing shipment demands, market share expansion will likely be the main driver of growth going forward. Based on market data from Armstrong & Associates, CHRW's market share of the domestic freight brokerage sector grew from 13% in 2004 to 20% in 2017. The market also remains very fragmented, but CHRW's advantages in "efficient truckload capacity and informational capacity" have become more pronounced as smaller competitors struggle to match it. The company has built an "industry-leading network of asset-based truckload carriers" and can compete on capacity, efficiency, and price, all at the same time.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

Despite its position within the industry, market truckload capacities will be hard-pressed for significant expansion in the immediate future, as there remains a fairly constrained driver pool (which affects all companies in the sector). Even so, international air and ocean forwarding businesses should continue to supplement overall growth for the firm. In this segment, there is stiff competition (such as from Expeditors International). In response to this, CHRW doubled the size of that segment's operations with the acquisition of Phoenix International. Recently, it further expanded the segment through purchases of APC Logistics in 2016 and Milgram in 2017.

(Image source: BusinessWire)

While initial barriers to entry in the logistics industry are not exactly insurmountable for new entrants, it would still be very difficult for smaller firms to try and duplicate CHRW's advantages of scale and technical expertise. For the surface transport segment alone, the company boasts a customer base of 40,000 shippers. This means the firm can generally access greater carrier capacity at lower-than-average rates. CHRW then passes a portion of these savings to customers, helping to ensure its role as a low-cost operator, which further aids in the solidification of existing corporate relationships. The scale of its surface operations are reflected in net revenues, as it accounts for fully 64% of the company's total. Additionally, "shippers also enjoy the added benefit of converting fixed transportation costs (such as large traffic management departments) into variable costs when outsourcing logistics functions." Overall, the firm utilizes 60,000 asset-based carriers across all transportation modes, giving it an unmatched truck-load capacity.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

CHRW's ability to offer multi-mode shipping solutions as part of an integrated logistical framework presents its customers with supply-chain solutions that are both cheaper and less complicated than a-la-carte shipping options. At the same time, improving service levels from rail in recent years and a laser-like focus on operational efficiency have served the company and its clients well. Outlining its value proposition to customers, Matthew Young of Morningstar writes:

"From the perspective of carriers (including truckload and LTL), C.H. Robinson is a highly attractive source of freight opportunities, given its ability to aggregate fragmented demand across a broad customer base of shippers. In this way, truckers can minimize empty miles and supplement sales efforts."

If CHRW's multi-modal capabilities are an important selling point, then its proprietary IT services are the icing on the proverbial cake - a real differentiator vs. its smaller competitors. With increasingly widespread adoption of electronic logging devices (ELDs) among small truckers, it's clear that such technical expertise will become more and more essential over time. Thanks to its Navisphere digital supply chain management, over ¾ of primary customer interactions are automated, which helps to cut down on personnel costs. Navisphere is CHRW's software as a service ("SAAS") platform, which augments client visibility into their own supply chains. Additionally, over 200k organizations are currently connected to the firm's digital platform, showing its wide reach.

CHRW is in a prime position at the forefront of technological evolution in the industry, which has only accelerated in recent years. That said, competition in that regard has increased, and improving efficiencies have simultaneously led to somewhat of a pricing war. Fortunately, the entire suite of products and services across the firm's entire supply chain management platform is very valuable to customers for streamlining the shipping process, so the risk of complete commoditization of the business or total price elasticity is highly unlikely. In other words, the company is more than just the low-cost operator, thanks to the infrastructure it's built around the business and the collective expertise it brings to the table.

Competitive Position

The firm's operational efficiency is a decided advantage in an industry where costs can quickly balloon and affect margins, based on things like volatile fuel expenses, personnel costs, and demand disruptions. Again, Matthew Young sums it up nicely:

"A history of positive cash flow from operations, industry-leading profitability (including gross and operating margins), and impressive returns on invested capital (25% over the past 5 years) is evidence of above-average execution in a shifting and competitive marketplace. We note the firm pays a quarterly dividend, which has increased annually over the past decade, and has a long history of share repurchases."

Though CHRW has typically grown its business organically over most of its history, it has begun to grow increasingly through acquisitions in recent years as it has gotten larger. In 2015, the company bought less-than-truckload specialist Freightquote which expanded its business of small and midsize shippers and boosted its LTL business by 30%. In February 2019, the company's board selected then COO Bob Biesterfield to succeed long-time CEO John Wiehoff for the top spot, following his retirement. Biesterfield has been with the company roughly 20 years (since 1999).

(Source: author)

With the largest truckload network in North America, CHRW has wide sweeping relationships, but more than that, it has real vertical penetration within its markets, as it delivers an average of over 3 services per Fortune 500 customer, which also means its customer relationships tend to be more sticky than its peers. CHRW is also the largest less-than-truckload ("LTL") 3PL firm in the U.S. and, further, has direct programs on all Class 1 railroads (partnerships with all of the nation's largest/most trafficked railroads). Breaking it down further: CHRW makes the Fortune 500 Companies list at #185, partly due to its huge customer base of over 124K and 76K active carriers and suppliers as of 2018.

Breaking it Down

Looking at the overall corporate structure, you can see that there are three main segments: surface transport, global forwarding, and, finally, "all other and corporate." The largest segment is North American surface transportation (NAST), which brought in $12.3 billion in revenue in 2018, with $1.9 billion in net revenue, and $822 million in operating income. Global forwarding is a smaller segment but still retains a dominant position, generating $2.5 billion in 2018 revenues, $544 million in net revenues, and $92 million in operating income. The global forwarding division has also seen $900 million in acquisitions in 2012, showing the firm's commitment to maintaining a leading position in the space.

The remaining segment is an amalgam of different business lines and services: for one thing, CHRW is the largest provider of produce in North America through its Robinson Fresh division, with a network of over 1,600 producers and over 106 million cases of fresh produce sold/shipped annually, bringing in $116 million in net revenues for fiscal year 2018. Also, its managed services division represents over $4 billion in freight under management, with shipments across 184 countries, generating $79 million in net revenues in over the same period. Finally, its "other surface transport" division has a presence in 14 European countries, and generated $60 million in 2018.

3PL Market Dominance

CHRW has a particularly dominant position in its North American freight brokerage business. In fact, the firm generates more in net revenues on the continent than its next three largest competitors combined: $1.789 billion vs. $1.712 billion (including Total Quality Logistics or TQL with $683 million, Coyote Logistics of parent UPS with $515 million, and XPO Logistics (XPO) with $514 million). Further underscoring and reinforcing the segment's profitability, the company boasts a very diversified customer base, with no more than 20% of gross revenues coming from any one economic sector (food and beverage are #1 at 20%). In fact, the top 500 customers only account for 48% of net revenues. The overall customer base has grown from 110K in 2015 to 124K in 2018, and going back further, from 32K in 2008 (such growth partly reflective of a large acquisition/merger in 2014-15). Not only is there broad customer diversity but most of those same top 500 clients have been doing business with CHRW for 10+ years. In fact, fully 89% of existing customer relationships are over 10 years in length, 6% are 5-10 years and only 5% are less than 5 years. Additionally, annual retention rates have remained in a tight range between 99.2% and 100% between 2014 and 2018 (reaching 100% at the end of the period), averaging 99.6% annually over that span.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

CHRW dominates the larger U.S. truckload carrier segment, as it possesses 12/13 (or 92%) of carriers of 4K+ trucks, 135/181 (75%) of medium-large sized carriers of 400-3,999 trucks, and 32% of small-medium carriers with fleets between 6-50 and 18% of small carriers of 1-5 trucks. Year over year change in cost and price for the North American truckload capacity has oscillated between -15% (2019 YTD) and +20% (2018), so business can be quite volatile as supply and demand appear to move like a loose ratchet with inevitable dislocations, rather than in lock-step. However, the company has a real edge in data collection and analysis thanks to its technological resources and is better equipped to react quickly, greatly helping margins.

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

Fundamental Growth

Between FY 2013 and FY 2018, net revenues grew from $1.836 billion to $2.705 billion, an overall increase of $869 million or a CAGR of 8.1%. Meanwhile, EPS grew from $2.65 to $4.73 over the same period, which is a CAGR of 12.3%. Breaking it down further, from 2010-2018, truckload volume grew at a 4% CAGR, LTL growth averaged 13% per year, ocean transport grew 10% annually from 2013-2018, and air transport grew 15% over the same period (2013-18). While margins were relatively volatile from 2010-2018, the average transport net revenue margin was a very respectable 16.8% (despite the high volatility/standard deviation).

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

As of 2Q19, TTM growth was strong: net revenues grew 5.9% (from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion), operating income grew 10.1% (from $410 million to $452 million), net income grew 9.8% (from $301.5 million to $331 million), and diluted EPS grew 11.7% ($2.14 - $2.39 per share). The company's growth targets are ambitious but achievable if past is even remotely prologued. Management projects NAST to average 5-10% growth going forward, global forwarding to average roughly 10% growth, Robinson Fresh to grow 4-8%, and the remaining segments to collectively grow about 10% annually. Additionally, the firm is targeting EPS growth of 10%+ and seeks to generate operating income that is equal to or greater than net revenue growth.

Across the 3PL industry, overall net revenues grew 11.8% in 2018 to $86.2 billion, and overall gross revenue increased 15.8% to $213.5 billion. 2018's stellar growth make 2019 a very difficult fiscal year against which to compare, given the shipping boom. So, investors in the stock and those considering adding to their portfolio should take 2019's slight decline with a grain of salt. The stock fell from $90.52 to $77.08 on Oct. 30 of this year, thanks to fairly disappointing third quarter results. Even still, the company has an ROE of 40% in the TTM period and continues to grow its dividend, which is well covered by earnings.

(Above two charts created by the author)

Shareholder Stewardship

Speaking of the dividend, CHRW was recently added to the Dividend Aristocrats Index in 2017, for its 20th consecutive year of raising dividends (it has now done so for 22 straight years). Dividends have grown at an average annual rate of 17.9%, far outpacing inflation. Overall, since 1998, the company has returned a cumulative $6.2 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Overall, the capital return program has a CAGR of 22.3% since the beginning of the period (1998). With a current yield of 2.66%, CHRW pays an adequate, if not spectacular dividend. But the growth of that income is impressive, not to mention the fundamentals supporting it (sufficient earnings and manageable average payout ratios).

(Image source: CHRW investor presentation)

Conclusion

According to TechNavio, the global logistics market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% from 2020-2024. CHRW is poised to reap the benefits as its overall market share in each of the segments in which it competes, continues to grow. The company currently boasts over $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually. It has a flexible, adaptable supply chain due to its scale, technology, and broad suite of services. As a leading third-party logistics "fulfillment" company, CHRW has turned impressive top-line growth into equally as impressive bottom-line results, stemming in large part to an effective focus on efficiency, technological adoption, and expense management.

(Source: author)

Solid margins across various business lines have likewise accrued to shareholder benefit over the years, both in the form of a high ROE, and a stable and consistent capital return program to enhance per share dividend and earnings growth. With a current P/E of 16.03 (vs. S&P 500 average of 20.77), earnings yield of 4.9%, and a dividend yield of 2.66%, I think CHRW's dominant position in a growing industry is a relative bargain, assuming even the base case for industry growth going forward. If you want to add a strong dividend-payer with a long history of growing sales, expanding its customer base, and rewarding shareholders with prudent capital management and return programs, then in the long-run, I believe CHRW fits the bill. While it's not a screaming buy at current prices, I do think it would be reasonable to expect 8-10% investor returns over the next 10 years or so (which may be a bit pessimistic, but I'm also factoring in a likely recession within that timeframe).

(Source: author)

*All financial data was drawn from Seeking Alpha's CHRW page and regulatory filings on the company's own investor website. All charts included in the article were created by the author utilizing such data.

*Attached documents below include a word document with additional charts which were not included in the article, the company's income statement, balance sheet, cash flow, and share metrics (all charts are also attached in separate tabs to their related excel spread sheets):

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.