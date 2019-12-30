Coca-Cola Will Not Surprise Investors With Its Upcoming Dividend Hike

Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to announce a dividend hike in February. The beverage giant has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years and hence it belongs to the group of dividend kings. As a result, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and growing dividend. These investors have been disappointed by the lackluster dividend hikes of recent years, as Coca-Cola has raised its quarterly dividend by only $0.01-$0.02 per share in each of the last four years. Nevertheless, as the restructuring efforts of the company have begun to bear fruit, the big question is whether the upcoming dividend hike will surprise investors positively.

The challenge

Coca-Cola sells its products in more than 200 countries and has the Nr 1 position in market share in 32 of its top 40 markets. It also has the Nr 1 position in four of its five segments, namely sparkling soft drinks, juice, hydration and tea & coffee, while it is the second in rank in energy drinks.

Despite the strength of its brands, Coca-Cola has underperformed the market in the last five years, as it has gained 31% whereas the S&P has rallied 57%. In addition, as mentioned above, it has raised its dividend at a lackluster pace in each of the last four years. This can be explained by the absence of revenue growth and earnings growth in recent years. More precisely, the company has failed to grow its revenues and its earnings per share for seven consecutive years.

The poor performance has been driven primarily by the increasing health consciousness of consumers, which has led the U.S. consumption of soda per capita to fall to a 30-year low level. As the flagship segment still generates about half of the total sales of Coca-Cola, it is easy to understand why the company has failed to grow in the last seven years. Moreover, as Coca-Cola has expanded in nearly every country in the world, it has become somewhat challenging to return to growth mode, particularly given the heating competition in the beverage business.

The turnaround

Coca-Cola changed its CEO about two and a half years ago. This change will probably prove a game changer for the beverage giant. The new management has implemented a major restructuring program in recent years.

First of all, it has refranchised the previously company-owned bottlers and thus it has made its business model much less capital-intensive, with its management now able to focus better on the core business of the company. This is clearly reflected in the organic revenue growth, which has returned to the 4%-6% area in the last 8 quarters. In addition, the company has been running a cost-reduction project in order to enhance its efficiency. Thanks to the refranchising of the bottling business and the cost-reduction project, the operating margin has expanded from 23.2% in 2015 to 28.1%.

Growth

Despite its already dominant position in most of its major markets, Coca-Cola still has ample room for future growth. The non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink business grew at a 4.2% average annual rate between 2014 and 2017 and can be reasonably expected to keep growing at a similar pace for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, while Coca-Cola has a dominant position in cold beverages, it still has ample room to grow in hot beverages. In cold beverages, the company has a 21% market share in developed markets and an 11% market share in emerging markets.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, in hot beverages, Coca-Cola has just a 1% market share in developed markets and a 0.3% market share in emerging markets. It is thus evident that the company has ample room to grow in hot beverages if it executes a solid growth plan.

Another growth driver for Coca-Cola is the expansion of Coke Zero Sugar. This product is currently growing at a double-digit rate in the most important regions, namely North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Finally, Coca-Cola is also trying to grow in multiple ways by leveraging its acquisition of Costa Coffee. Not only does the company offer ready-to-drink coffee to its customers, but it also offers packaged coffee powder for home and self-serve coffee in machines. The company currently has more than 9,400 machines and intends to increase them at a fast clip next year.

Thanks to all these growth drivers, analysts expect Coca-Cola to grow its earnings per share at a 7.3% average annual rate over the next five years. It thus seems that the refranchising and restructuring efforts of the new management have finally begun to bear fruit.

Dividend

As mentioned above, Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years but it has raised its quarterly dividend per share by only $0.01-$0.02 in each of the last four years. Those dividend hikes have corresponded to 3%-6% annual dividend growth. As the payout ratio currently stands at 87%, there seems to be minimal room for the upcoming dividend hike.

However, thanks to all the aforementioned growth drivers, Coca-Cola is likely to grow its earnings per share at an approximate 7% average annual rate over the next five years. Even better, thanks to the refranchising of its bottling business and its cost-reduction initiatives, Coca-Cola expects to improve its free cash flow conversion from 73% in 2018 to 90%-95% in the upcoming years. If Coca-Cola achieves this goal, it will greatly enhance the cash flows that will be available for shareholder distributions and hence it will be able to accelerate its dividend growth.

Nevertheless, while Coca-Cola has promising growth prospects ahead, it is not likely to accelerate its dividend growth promptly. The current payout ratio is high and it will take some time to the company to deliver its growth promises. Therefore, the company is likely to raise its quarterly dividend per share by $0.02 in February for a 5.0% dividend hike.

Final thoughts

After seven years without revenue or earnings growth, Coca-Cola seems poised to return to growth mode from next year thanks to the restructuring program it has implemented and the growth potential of Coke Zero Sugar as well as the coffee business. However, as the current payout ratio is high, the upcoming dividend hike is likely to be lackluster once again. Nevertheless, investors should focus on the fact that Coca-Cola seems poised to accelerate its dividend growth after next year thanks to its promising growth prospects.

