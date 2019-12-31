Stocks Going Into 2020

The final quarter of 2019 was the polar opposite of the same period in 2018. Rising interest rates in the US in late 2018 led to a significant correction that took the stock market appreciably lower between late September and the end of the year. Stocks hit the lowest level since early 2017 in Q4 2018, before finding what turned out to be a significant bottom during the final weeks of the year.

The VIX index that trades on the CBOE measures the implied volatility of stocks in the S&P 500 index. Historical volatility is a statistical measure of price variance. Implied volatility reflects the market's expectations for future price variance.

Like many markets, stocks often take the stairs higher and an elevator shaft to the downside during corrections. Since call and put options are price insurance, market participants tend to flock to the options market during periods of fear and uncertainty when stock prices are moving to the downside. Therefore, the VIX index and VIX related products tend to move lower during rallies in the stock market and spike higher when selling takes equity prices lower.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) moves higher and lower with the VIX on a short-term basis.

2019 was an incredible year

After reaching a low in late 2018, the stock market took off on the upside like a rocket ship in 2019. The market continued to make highs through the final month of the year.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the ascent of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract. After hitting a low of 2316.75, the futures contract closed at 2508.75 on December 31, 2018. As of December 30, the contract was trading at 3231.00, an increase of 28.8% in 2019. The E-Mini traded to a high of 3254 on December 27 and was close to the high.

Over the past weeks, all of the leading indices in the stock market rose to record highs as the memories of the correction in late 2018 faded into the market's rearview mirror.

Optimism is high going into the new year

Rising interest rates and the escalating trade war between the US and China weighed on stocks over the final three months of 2018. One year later, the Fed moved three times to reduce the Fed Funds rate by a total of 75 basis points. At the same time, the central bank ended its program of balance sheet normalization that had pushed rates higher further out along the yield curve. The correction in the stock market in late 2018 was a sign for the Fed that it had gone too far in tightening credit in 2018. Meanwhile, a return to accommodative monetary policy was highly supportive of the stock market, which competed with fixed-income instruments for capital flows. Lower rates in 2019 were a money magnet for the stock market.

At the same time, after a year of ups and downs in the ongoing saga of the trade war between the US and China, the "phase one" trade deal in December set the stage for higher stocks and a return of optimism for investors and traders. The December 12 election in the UK that will pave the way for Brexit by the end of January removed another uncertainty from markets.

As the stock market heads into a new decade at record high levels, optimism remains at a peak. Economic growth and the lowest level of unemployment since the 1960s in the US continue to push capital into the stock market. The progress on trade should stabilize China's economy over the coming months. Moreover, fantastic gains in portfolios in 2019 go a long way when it comes to investor sentiment.

Rates are not rising until at least the end of 2020

After reducing short-term interest rates by 25 basis points three times since July 31, the US Federal Reserve has said they are not likely to make changes to monetary policy in 2020. Even though the economy is growing at a moderate pace, wages are rising, and unemployment is at a half-century low, politics in the US will trump any impulse by the central bank to increase rates and slow the economy.

The central bank is an apolitical body. During an election year, the Fed will make sure it makes no changes to monetary policy that could influence what could be the most contentious election in US history. President Trump will face a challenger from the opposition party with the stain of impeachment on his Presidency. A trial in the Senate in January will decide if Congress removes the sitting President from office. In a sign that an acquittal is on the horizon, not one Republican in the House of Representatives voted to impeach the President. Removal requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Therefore, the body will likely vote against removal, and the 2020 election will proceed. The Democrats have moved toward the political left, with more supporting policy initiatives like higher taxes, increased regulation, and the "Green New Deal." With many of those policies in the Democrats' platform, any challenger to President Trump will make the election a referendum on the sitting President's performance and the future of tax, energy, and other current administration policies.

The contentious nature of the election, and political divisions within the US that will make the contest close, will cause the US central bank to sit on the sidelines until at least after the voting concludes in early November. The bottom line is that the Fed Funds rate at 1.50% to 1.75% is likely to sit at that level throughout most of 2020 unless an unforeseen event forces the central bank's hand on monetary policy. A sudden surge in inflation is unlikely, so any surprises would likely come in the form of another rate reduction.

Lots of volatility going into the election

Investors are sitting on handsome profits in portfolios going into 2020. With the leading stock indices up by around 30% and some of the leading shares posting even greater gains in 2019, the uncertainty of tax policy following the 2020 election could cause bouts of profit-taking throughout the year. We could see stocks move higher and lower with the choice of President Trump's challenge and the political polls.

If a progressive like either Senator Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren received the nomination, their support for increased taxes and a wealth tax could cause periods of panic selling in the stock market. A moderate candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden, or others, could also cause some concerns as the party's platform will include some of the progressive agenda. Meanwhile, if President Trump can overcome his impeachment woes and economic growth and moving the needle on international trade towards the US awards the sitting President with another four years in office, we could see a continuation of new highs in the stock market. Based on the performance of the market since his election in November 2016, stocks like the policies of the current administration.

At the same time, uncertainty and fear that cause periods of selling in stocks could come from other events around the world. Iran remains a clear and present danger in the Middle East, and North Korea has been threatening more missile tests that could destabilize the region. A continuation of anti-government protests in Hong Kong continues to increase the chances of a severe response from Beijing. And, there is always the risk of a surprise that could trigger selling in stocks. Meanwhile, the VIX index is heading into the new decade closer to the lows than the highs when compared to the price range over the past decade.

VIX-related products on dips

In 2019, the range in the VIX has been from 11.03 to 28.53 with the high coming at the very beginning of the year.

Source: Barchart

The ten-year chart of the VIX shows that the range over the past decade has been from 8.56 in 2017 to 53.29 in 2015. At 14.28 on Monday, December 30, the volatility index is a lot closer to the low than the high going into what could be a volatile year in the US stock market.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a short-term trading tool for those looking to position on the long side of volatility in the stock market. A long position tends to be a wager that a correction is on the horizon. The top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY has net assets of $297.35 million, trades an average of over 2.6 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

The most recent significant move to the upside in the VIX came from a low of 11.42 on November 26 to a high of 17.93 on December 3.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, VIXY appreciated from $13.24 to $15.65 per share or 18.2%.

2020 has the potential to be a very volatile year in markets across all asset classes, and stocks are no exception. With share prices in record territory, price momentum on the daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly charts in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract is in overbought territory.

I will be buying the VIX and VIX-related products on dips with tight stops in early 2020. I will be looking for a better than 2:1 reward versus risk on long positions. If the price action triggers a stop, I will look to re-enter at technical inflection points.

Volatility creates opportunities in markets. The VIX is a short-term tool that can enhance performance over the coming weeks and months. Fasten your seatbelts for lots of action in the stock market in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.