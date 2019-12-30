Real Vision Looks Back At 2019 Lessons

The election will be a big factor at play in the markets in 2020, as well as the trade war, big tech and VC in Silicon Valley, extreme monetary policy.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2019, Real Vision took a look back to recap some of the most important themes that emerged during interviews with the world’s smartest financial minds this year.

The first was the importance of process in investing. To be successful investing or trading, the experts all agreed that discipline is crucial. With a defined process, investors won’t fall into the trap of just chasing results.

Next, Real Vision reviewed the factors that will have the biggest impact on the market in 2020. China, the US election, the trade war, problems with big tech and VC in Silicon Valley, and of course, the continuation of extreme monetary policy and the increasing noise of incoming recession top the list.

According to Real Vision founder Raoul Pal, getting the recession call right is not only the way to avoid financial disaster, but it also presents the potential opportunity to profit. He says investors should look to the bond market for the most reliable indicators.

“Don't trust the equity market, trust the bond market. The bond market's the thing that tells the story, and it's been screaming that the global economy is slowing down fast, and the US is part of it,” he said. “It's been an equity world out there. To shift your mindset and to understand the opportunities across asset classes gives you the real edge that it takes to make money in a really complicated situation like a recession.”

