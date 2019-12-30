The Public Service Enterprise Group Is Priced Out Of The Buy Range

The Public Service Enterprise Group has proven to be a reliable utility investment, and looks set to continue being so.

The Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) is an illustration of how no investment should be bought at any price, no matter how reliable it is. At this time, I would not recommend the Public Service Enterprise Group as a prospective investment, and will outline below why that is so.

In terms of reliability, the Public Service Enterprise Group has much to recommend it. The Newark, New Jersey-based utility group diversifies its operations into two segments: PSE&G, the regulated utility business that delivers and transmits electricity and gas; and Power, the regional competitive generation segment.

The regulated utility business is the larger of the two segments, as per the 2018 figures reported in the most recent investor presentation:

Segment Assets ($) Net Income ($) PSE&G 31 billion 1.067 billion Power 13 billion 365 million

Figures derived from the December 2019 PSEG Investor Update.

That the regulated segment is the dominant one should be reassuring to investors, as this ensures the sort of stability that one usually associates with utility investments. The relatively consistent revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years testify to the stability of the Public Service Enterprise Group.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 11.26 billion 1.52 billion 2015 9.98 billion 1.68 billion 2016 8.83 billion 887 million 2017 9.02 billion 1.57 billion 2018 9.88 billion 1.44 billion

Figures from PSEG investor relations and from Seeking Alpha.

The quarterly results show a continuation of this steady trend.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 2.84 billion 700 million Q2 1.99 billion 153 million Q3 2.38 billion 403 million Total 7.21 billion 1.26 billion

Figures from PSEG investor relations.

The reasons for utilities being stable investments are two-fold. Utilities are government regulated entities which are geographically specific. Government regulation provides high barriers to entry for potential competitors, and building power plants is expensive, as is switching power providers. In the New Jersey area, the Public Service Enterprise Group is a beneficiary of these trends, and has been since its establishment in 1903. Indeed, its profitability has been reliable enough for the utility to set aside cash to reward shareholders with common dividends since 1907. While the dividend payments have been consecutively raised for seven years, the record of consistently paying dividends for 112 years is particularly noteworthy.

The Public Service Enterprise Group has consistently rewarded shareholders with common dividend payments since 1907. Image taken from the Daily Energy Insider.

Past performance, of course, is no guarantee of future performance, but the Public Service Enterprise Group is likely to continue its steady performance going forward. Its entrenched position in New Jersey seems secure - it is unlikely to fall foul of the sort of disaster that befell the Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation (PCG) over the past two years. The payout ratio of 64.40% is tolerable, but the dividend is certainly sustainable.

The long-term debt of $14.72 billion may seem daunting against a net worth of $14.93 billion, cash and short-term investments of $138 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.35 billion, but utilities are capital-intensive businesses - it costs a lot of money to maintain the infrastructure needed to keep people's power on. That the Public Service Enterprise Group can cover its obligations is not in dispute - though this does, of course, put a cap on its growth potential, hence EPS growth over the next five years being estimated at 3.70%.

This marks the critical aspect about investing in the Public Service Enterprise Group - valuation matters. In order to ensure that the total return on your investment is maximized, it is essential that a stock with 3.70% EPS growth projected over the next five years be trading at a discount. As the utility is currently trading at a share price of $58.63 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 - lower than its five-year average P/E of 21.06 - and a dividend yield of 3.21% - lower than its five-year average yield of 3.49% - it is unclear if the Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at fair value.

To determine fair value, I use the following step-by-step method adapted from the great David Van Knapp - adapted, not copied wholesale. First, I divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.36 (20.46 / 15 = 1.36). Then I divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $43.11 (58.63 / 1.36 = 43.11).

Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (20.46 / 21.06 = 0.97). I then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $60.44 (58.63 / 0.97 = 60.44). Then, I divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.09 (3.49 / 3.21 = 1.09), and divided the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $53.79 (58.63 / 1.09 = 53.79).

Finally, I get an average from these three estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $52.45 (43.11 + 60.44 + 53.79 / 3 = 52.45). The stock is thus overvalued by 12% at this time.

In summary, if you hold the Public Service Enterprise Group in your portfolio, by all means continue to do so. The sustainable nature of the business, and the likelihood that the business will continue to reward shareholders going forward, means that the investment will be a reliable one going forward. If you are a prospective investor, however, the present valuation ensures you will get a lower return on your investment, and so it is best to keep an eye on this one for a pullback before starting a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.