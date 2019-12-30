Royal Gold: A Massive Breakout

It's been an exceptional year for several of the royalty and streaming names in the gold sector (GDX), with quite a few significantly beating the returns of their benchmark. Franco Nevada Gold (FNV) is up 45% year-to-date, beating its benchmark, the Gold Miners Index, by over 1000 basis points, and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has also beaten the index, up 59%. Meanwhile, Royal Gold's (RGLD) uptrend was briefly derailed after some challenges last quarter, but this selling pressure has done nothing to dent the much more attractive technical picture. Besides, analysts seem to believe the Mount Milligan worries are overdone, given that earnings estimates continue to be pulled higher despite the news. Based on the massive growth in annual EPS expected for FY-2020 and a multi-year breakout, I believe Royal Gold to be a staple for precious metals portfolios. I would view any 10% dips from the highs as buying opportunities.

It's been nearly two years since my last article on Royal Gold, and more than three years since I wrote my first article on the stock in 2016: "Royal Gold: A Staple For A Precious Metals Portfolio." Since the first article, the stock has proven the argument of why streamers are best of breed in the sector, as the stock has amassed a 116% return (with dividends) compared to the index's 25% return. Admittedly, I sold out the stock for a 50% gain in August 2016 as the gold miners were getting overbought, but the stock has been a massive winner for investors that stuck with it. However, for investors new to the name and only long since 2019, I would argue that stock is sporting its best technical look in years. Before digging into the technicals, though, let's take a look at the most recent quarter and what makes the company so unique.

While Royal Gold has had a busy year, acquiring a new silver stream on the Khomecua Copper Project in Q1, the year has not been without challenges. Centerra Gold's (OTCPK:CAGDF) Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia had a tough quarter, with an impairment taken by Centerra Gold after long-term recoveries may be affected, with cost escalations at the mine likely to continue. This is one of Royal Gold's flagship producing assets in its streaming portfolio, and it's not surprising that the market wasn't elated with the uncertainty here. Elsewhere, another of Royal Gold's flagship gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] contributors, the Andocollo Mine owned by Teck Resources (TECK), saw a suspension in Q3, with a Workers Union Strike beginning on October 14th. Fortunately, the strike ended on December 6th, and this was only a minor setback for the company.

Given the recent challenges, Royal Gold's share price has been decoupled a little from its peer group, with the stock plunging more than 20% from its August highs. However, the company reported a solid quarter with $119.0 million in revenues, a record high, which translates to 19% year-over-year growth. While some anxiety around Mount Milligan remains, we should get a better clarification on this next year with Centerra Gold commissioning new studies to assess the long-term effects. As noted in the company's fiscal Q1 2020 conference call, the company is optimistic that it will not be a big deal for Royal Gold. This is because higher-grade ore may be brought forward, which may mitigate the NPV impact from the latter years of the mine life.

From an operational standpoint, Royal Gold saw a volume of 80,700 gold-equivalent ounces for fiscal Q1 2020, a 2% decrease year-over-year. It's important to note that this decrease was due to one-time items, with an absence of revenue from Alamos Gold's (AGI) Mulatos Mine due to the royalty cap being reached, as well as lower Andocollo sales due to shipment timing. Therefore, while it was a tougher quarter than usual on the surface for Royal Gold, most of the issues were one-time items that are likely behind the company. Fortunately, analysts seem to feel the same way, as they've been quick to continue pulling earnings estimates higher for the stock. Let's take a closer look below:

If we take a look at annual earnings per share [EPS], the below earnings trend is gorgeous. As we can see, annual EPS was stuck in a range of $0.94 - $1.70~ from FY-2013 to FY-2019 but is expected to finally break away from this range in a massive way in FY-2020. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $2.62, and this represents more than 80% growth year-over-year in earnings if Royal Gold can hit these numbers. This is outstanding growth for any company but made even more impressive given that we see an earnings breakout. If we look forward to FY-2021 and FY-2022 estimates, the growth is expected to continue at a steady pace. FY-2021 estimates are forecasting double-digit growth on top of the 82% growth expected this fiscal year, and FY-2022 estimates are currently pegged at $3.13. My minimum metrics for investing in companies are 12% annual EPS growth coupled with sales growth, and therefore Royal Gold's expected annual EPS growth of 82% for this fiscal year certainly meets this criterion.

The key to assessing the quality of earnings growth is checking whether revenue growth rates are also confirming this. The least attractive earnings growth comes from non-recurring items, cost-cutting, or tax benefits, as this type of growth is simply not sustainable long-term and is likely to taper off quickly. The best earnings growth comes from a surge higher in revenue growth rates, and this is exactly what we have here with Royal Gold. As the below chart shows, the company's quarterly revenues were also bouncing around in a range between $97.0~ million and $116~ million for nearly two years but finally broke out of this range in fiscal Q1 2020. The company's revenue growth of $118.8 million marked a new record high, and fiscal Q2 2020 estimates are expected to push further above this revenue breakout. This is a very positive sign as it suggests that the earnings growth is coming on the back of sales growth, the highest quality earnings growth possible.

If we dig in closer to revenue growth rates, we see a very similar look. Revenue growth was stuck in the negative territory for much of FY-2019, but came in at 19% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 2020, and is expected to accelerate to 33% growth year-over-year next quarter. This acceleration represents a 1400 basis point improvement on a sequential basis, and this strength is expected to continue through FY-2020. While fiscal Q2 2020 revenue growth of 33% may mark the high for the year, this is not an issue as the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is likely to continue to trend up. As we can see, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is currently at 9.5% (white line) and will finish Q4 2020 at 24.3% based on estimates. Therefore, while revenue growth rates may peak next quarter, the trend in the two-quarter average should continue to push higher through year-end.

The fact that both annual EPS and quarterly revenues have posted multi-year breakouts from ranges for Royal Gold is a very bullish development. There are few situations as bullish as accelerating revenue growth rates with record highs in annual EPS, and Royal Gold is one of the only gold stocks with this designation currently. As long as Mount Milligan issues are contained and are not materially worse than expected, I believe these estimates are attainable and on the slightly conservative side.

While the technical picture has been weaker as of late for Royal Gold, it's important to put this weakness in context. Daily and hourly charts have caused many investors to lose their positions or miss opportunities due to missing the forest for the trees, and I believe this is the case with Royal Gold. While a downtrend on the daily chart and a 20% decline from the highs may be cause for concern for some, the real story is the 6-year breakout Royal Gold is on the verge of confirming as we head into 2020. As the below quarterly chart shows, Royal Gold broke out of a multi-year cup and handle base in Q3, and is expected to put up a second quarterly close above this level next week. Two quarterly closes above a breakout level can be considered as a confirmed breakout, and I would not be surprised to see a new high for the stock at some point in 2020.

If we move down to the daily chart, which is a little messier, we can also see some positive signs here. While Royal Gold saw two distribution days near its August highs, we've seen five accumulation days since its lows in November, with two accumulation days just above the $110.00 level. Based on persistent buying pressure in this area, I believe that any pullbacks near the 200-day moving average (yellow line), and $110.60 support have a high probability of finding immediate support. Therefore, any 10% dips should provide buying opportunities.

While many traders are busy chasing multi-week breakouts in other gold names, I believe Royal Gold is providing one of the best opportunities in the sector with a 6-year breakout that's being overshadowed by anxiety about Mount Milligan issues. If Royal Gold were a one asset streamer, this would be material. However, the company is well diversified with over 30 producing assets, and the Mount Milligan issues are likely providing an opportunity here. Besides, earnings estimates continue to be pulled higher, and this suggests that analysts are thinking similarly, given that they tend to err on the side of caution in these cases.

Based on a multi-year breakout in earnings, sales, and price, I view Royal Gold as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity in the gold sector. There is no reason to lose sleep over a 20% correction when the bigger picture is showing a 6-year breakout, and annual EPS estimates being revised higher only adds to the bullish picture here. Given the recent pullback, I have started a new position in the stock just below $114.00. While nothing goes up in a straight line and it could be a bumpy ride, I would not be surprised to see new highs for Royal Gold before Q4 2020.

