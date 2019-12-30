Tesla: Q4 Expectations Surge

One of the best-performing stocks in the past couple of weeks has been electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, shares have surged into year's end, making several new highs along the way. With 2019 just about over, investors will be looking to see what Q4's preliminary results look like. With the stock rallying so much, expectations will likely be high.

As I detailed a couple of weeks ago, some of the estimates we had out of the US and Europe were not painting a strong early picture for Q4. Even with a sales rush in the Netherlands ahead of a major tax change as well as the ending of the US Federal EV tax credit for Tesla, delivery estimates showed the company about 5,000 units behind Q3 for the first two months for these two important sales areas.

Now I mentioned that the first wild card in all of this was China. While some bulls had been hoping for a few thousand units in December from the new factory, it seems just a token amount will actually be delivered this month. But since my previous article, a CleanTechnica article showed that Tesla sales in November in China were estimated to be quite strong. Perhaps this was the last batch of Fremont produced standard range versions, which are no longer available to order on Tesla's Model 3 page for that country.

I did also mention that despite weak estimates for October/November, things in the Netherlands had picked up quite a bit in December. We knew there would be a mad rush before year's end with EV incentives declining a bit in 2020 and furthermore in future years. Q4 registrations from the Netherlands have continued to soar, producing a Model 3 quarterly record for that country's numbers when combined with Spain and Norway as seen below.

The last few days of the quarter will be interesting. A few more days of 800 or more units in the Netherlands alone would likely put the total to where it makes up all of the estimated sequential losses from the first two months of Q4 between the US and Europe. Eventually, and probably after Tesla actually reports its numbers, we'll see if the UK, Germany, and the other countries in Europe that we don't get daily data for saw increases or decreases for the month of December as compared to September.

Here's the question every investor needs to ask - how should I think about Q4 expectations overall? Obviously, if Tesla shares are at say $350, you probably would not be thinking of deliveries being as strong as compared to where shares are currently trading. Everyone you talk to might come up with a different way to set an expectations bar - like say $350 means 100,000 deliveries and for every $10 higher than shares are, you add a thousand units. At Friday's close just above $430, this example would imply over 108,000 units, but again, every investor will have their own expectation.

So when looking at the situation overall, I usually like to look at bull/bear cases. As I mentioned in my previous article, if the US and other European sales did not materialize, I could see deliveries in the 102k-104k area, which would be a miss of Tesla's yearly guidance. I think that's a good bear case, but if the US tax credit provides a tailwind and the rest of Europe doesn't fall off because all units did go to the Netherlands, a bull case is probably north of 110k.

If we split the middle of those two cases, my best guess leads to roughly 3% sequential growth for the S/X and 12% for the Model 3. In total, I come up with 107,300 units when rounded to the nearest hundred. Remember, Tesla's preliminary estimate for deliveries is likely to be rounded off to a 50 or a 100 figure, whereas in the quarterly earnings report we'll get a final number down to every last car. It's likely that total production for the quarter will be higher because Shanghai could easily have a few thousand units in transit that will be delivered in Q1 2020.

With Tesla shares having surged into year's end, delivery expectations for Q4 are going to be high. Tax incentive wind downs in the US and the Netherlands will help deliveries this month, while Shanghai is starting to spool up Model 3 production for the Chinese market. What do you see Tesla reporting for the quarter? I look forward to your comments below.

