iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF: 2020 Marks The Start Of A Big Commodity Rally

"Gold is money. Everything else is credit." – J.P. Morgan

As we approach year-end and think about where to invest for the new year, some of the strongest trends I see happening are the dollar continues to weaken, the yield curve continues to steepen, and there is reinflation. This leads to a situation where riskier assets should outperform such as emerging markets, commodities, and small-caps. One area many investors lack exposure to is commodities. When anyone says the word “commodity”, most people automatically think gold or oil, but there is a whole variety of investable commodities that can add value to your portfolio. A broad-basket commodity ETF is one of the best ways to invest in the sector and add diversification to your portfolio.

Commodities have a positive correlation to the rate of inflation, unlike stocks and bonds. Commodity prices help determine the inflation rate, while interest rates and stock prices get discounted due to future cash flows being worth less with greater inflation. Inflation in the US has been slowly increasing and looks poised to continue. Commodity prices have not risen like the inflation rate this year due to the slowing demand from China, but inflation in China has picked up in the second half of 2019.

As the world’s economy remained stable this year, commodity prices are also starting to move upward. From looking at the chart of commodity prices, copper, aluminum, and agricultural prices are starting to turn positive. As trade tensions ease with China, it will help commodity prices even more. China has been oversupplying the world market with aluminum this year, but even that has relaxed recently.

“If we see a recovery take place in 2020 and the reflation trade plays out, energy stocks could look really attractive from a growth, valuation and dividend income standpoint, “according to the Lead-Lag Report. One of the easiest ways to invest in commodities is through a broad-based ETF.

Ticker Name Yield Expense Ratio YTD return COMT iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF 9.73% 0.48 9.18 DBC Invesco DB Commodity Tracking ETF 1.23% 0.85 11.18 FTGC First Trust Global Commodity Trust ETF 0.59% 0.38 5.15 GCC WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Tracking ETF 0.00% 0.75 5.58 GSG iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF 0.00% 0.75 15.05

The iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that does not seek to mimic the performance of a specified index. It is good choice for investors looking to get exposure to commodities. Unlike the other funds, COMT offers an attractive yield. The yield comes from owning individual stocks in the commodity sector as opposed to just futures contracts on the commodities. So, this fund can participate in the best of both worlds. It owns commodities through futures and swaps, which are a direct correlation to commodity prices, but also benefits from a rising stock market and areas of the commodity sector unrelated to prices. For instance, it owns shares of Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE), which many would not view as a commodity stock, but as a machinery company. Due to its machinery being bought by agricultural companies, it has a less direct relationship to agricultural prices.

Like most commodities funds, COMT does not always have a strong correlation to the general stock market. As you can see, it varies over time between strongly positive and negative correlation. This is the diversification many portfolios need. With the S&P 500 Index up almost 30% this year, investors should look to cash in some of their gains and consider adding to the underperforming sectors such as commodities.

