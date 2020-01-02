The Asset Allocator: Filtering Portfolio Ideas (Podcast)
A portfolio should be tailored to the investor’s individual needs. That’s why people hire advisors, for a more objective view of their finances.
A portfolio should have sufficient resilience to cope with Federal Reserve policy shifts, positive macro developments like a U.S.-China trade deal or any shocks that may take markets down.
A portfolio is best built on the basis of broad asset classes.
What all this means is that any specific investment idea you hear should merely tilt the portfolio in a certain direction rather than fundamentally transform it.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
A portfolio should be tailored to the investor’s individual needs. That’s why people hire advisors, for a more objective view of their finances.
This podcast (5:08) argues that advisors should build customized, resilient portfolios on the basis of broad asset classes, adding new items when they serve the client’s investment policy, restore balance, and tilt the portfolio in a manner suited to client preferences.