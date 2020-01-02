The Asset Allocator: Filtering Portfolio Ideas (Podcast)

Summary

A portfolio should be tailored to the investor’s individual needs. That’s why people hire advisors, for a more objective view of their finances.

A portfolio should have sufficient resilience to cope with Federal Reserve policy shifts, positive macro developments like a U.S.-China trade deal or any shocks that may take markets down.

A portfolio is best built on the basis of broad asset classes.

What all this means is that any specific investment idea you hear should merely tilt the portfolio in a certain direction rather than fundamentally transform it.