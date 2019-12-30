As S&P Guns For Top-10 Year, Beware The Infinite Regress

This post is something of a brain teaser, but it makes a number of important points, both about investor psychology and fundamentals.

At times like this, it's important not to get carried away, but it's equally important not to be talked out of believing your own eyes by spurious arguments.

US equities are poised to log one of the best years in modern history.

Over the past six decades, years during which multiples have expanded significantly have been followed by years of "slight multiple compression, on average," BofA's Savita Subramanian wrote, in the bank's year-ahead equity outlook back in November.

Subramanian - who has the bank's house S&P call and who is a frequent guest on financial television - has a 3,300 target for the US benchmark in 2020.

That's not too far from where we are right now, which speaks to the 3% rally that's unfolded in the weeks since the bank rolled out their forecast.

But that's not the point. The point, rather, is that Subramanian's projection for next year included a $177 2020 EPS estimate which, she noted, "implies returns solely from EPS growth."

That's a roundabout way of suggesting that 2019's dynamic, in which outsized gains across global equities were driven almost entirely by investors paying more for a dollar of earnings, won't repeat in 2020.

Regular readers will recognize that contention from my own musings over the past two months. That generally informs my cautious view on equities following what looks set to be a top-10 year for the S&P. Here's some eye candy:

What sticks out there is that blockbuster gains in one year do not necessarily preclude similarly large gains the next.

Different versions of that visual have circulated on FinTwit ("financial Twitter") over the past several days and there are no shortage of folks who leap at the opportunity to provide "context," where that almost invariably means explaining away a given year's rally by reference to what was going on at the time or what went on during the previous year. That's a worthwhile exercise, but only to a point. After all, there's no such thing as a "pure," "contextless" gain or loss on an equity benchmark. I could, for example, "explain" 2008's massive plunge by casually waving it off as follows: "Yeah, but that was when the financial universe was imploding."

There's a sense in which dismissing something by reference to the circumstances that prevailed at the time is the worst kind of question-begging.

To be sure, it is often useful to compare returns over periods other than calendar years. For example, I've repeatedly referenced the S&P's performance "since the tax cuts" and also "since September 2018" (i.e., since Jerome Powell uttered the phrase "long way from neutral").

But we should be careful that our analysis is, in fact, useful. I've seen far too many takes on 2019 that attempt to downplay one of the best years for US equities in history by referencing the fact that it unfolded immediately following the worst December for the S&P since the Great Depression. That's a worthwhile consideration, but mostly because it reminds us that last December helped inform the monetary policy pivot that actually does have some explanatory power when it comes to this year's rally.

In short, we want to be careful that we're not saying things that are manifestly silly. While I'm fond of measuring asset returns from September of 2018 due to the gravity of Powell's communications misstep that October, I wouldn't suggest, as some big names in finance have, that 2019's gains can be dismissed because calendar years are arbitrary. For one thing, the calendar dictates the behavior of key investor cohorts, but at a more fundamental level, this argument is like owning a liquor store and refusing to sell to a 21-year-old because in your view, the 365-day calendar year is an arbitrary construct, and based on your personal 877-day "year," the would-be customer is not yet of age.

That's a bit of a tangent, but it's important. Remember, what's good for the goose is good for the gander, which in this case means that if 2020 turns into a 20% bloodbath for risk assets, I could simply explain it away by pointing to 2019 and saying something like: "Well, we were due for a correction and if you measure from December of 2018, we're still up."

The point: This is something of an infinite regress, and to illustrate further, while simultaneously bringing in the P/E expansion bit mentioned here at the outset, I ask readers to consider this passage from a Bloomberg article published over the weekend:

Equities are a mirror image from last year’s fourth quarter. One explanation for that meltdown is that it represented investors sussing out a poor year for corporate earnings and adjusting prices accordingly. What about now, when the S&P 500 has jumped 9% since the start of October, gaining in 11 of the last 12 weeks? If you believe share prices are prescient, it bodes well for 2020’s tidings. An October study by the research firm CXO Advisory Group LLC looked at the relationship between earnings and market moves and found that stocks usually anticipate corporate results, not the other way around. [...] Strategists at Ned Davis Research also studied the stock-profit connection and came up with similar -- if not identical -- conclusions. Their data found equity prices often move inversely to earnings in real time.

The gist of the Ned Davis study (and I discussed this last week in another piece) is that when corporate profits rise 20% or more in a given year, US equities rise just 2.4%, while in years when bottom line growth clocks in at less than 5%, the S&P jumps more than 12% on average.

In 2018, profit growth was among the best on record, and yet stocks suffered their worst performance since the crisis, for example. Fast forward to 2019, and stocks are up an astounding 29% even as profit growth has all but flatlined.

The implication from the linked Bloomberg article is that just as stocks' lackluster performance in 2018 was accompanied by blockbuster earnings growth but presaged a dramatic drop-off in corporate profits over the coming quarters, 2019's blockbuster performance for the S&P has been accompanied by lackluster profit growth and may presage a rebound in EPS in 2020.

The keen among you can probably see where this is going.

This, too, is something of an infinite regress, as Bloomberg's Sarah Ponczek accidentally admits (and I should note that in my judgement, Ponczek is a gifted writer and likely has a very bright future in financial journalism, so this is by no means an attempt to disparage). To wit:

A similar prescience was on display in 2017, too. The S&P 500 jumped 6% in the fourth quarter, topping off a 20% gain, in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s corporate tax overhaul. In the three months that followed, forecast profit growth for 2018 surged nearly seven percentage points, and by the end of 2018, S&P 500 companies had seen three separate quarters in which earnings rose more than 20%.

Again, this is an infinite regress. It's got a "Where does it stop? Nobody knows!" feel to it.

One thing we do know, though, is that you cannot use the Ned Davis study to justify an extremely bullish take on equities for 2020 if you accept the study's premise. If you do, you're trying to have your cake and eat it too.

Here's what Ned Davis tweeted on December 20:

Although over the long-term it is true that stock prices are positively correlated to earnings growth, over the short-term stock prices tend to be inversely correlated to earnings growth.

Ok, so that means that if EPS growth rebounds next year as purportedly anticipated by this year's ebullient performance for stocks, equities likely won't rise by more than 8% in 2020. That's because, according to the study, years during which profit growth clocks in at between 5% and 20%, stocks rise, on average, just 7.2%. If, by some miracle, corporate profits in the US were to jump 20% or more in 2020 (and to be clear, that is not going to happen), history shows the S&P would likely rise less than 2.5% on the assumption that things couldn't possible get much better on the earnings front in 2021.

Whatever validity Ned Davis's results have (and I have no reason to believe the results aren't valid), it's clearly not the case that you should hope for lackluster earnings growth on the premise that, at least in the near-term, that raises the odds your equity portfolio will log huge gains in "real time." Similarly, it would be manifestly ridiculous to adopt a strategy that involves selling everything when earnings growth looks like it might rise into the double-digits. Full disclosure: I have not read the Ned Davis study in its entirety, and one assumes they make an attempt to say when it is that the "short-term" morphs into the "long-term" - i.e., when it is that the perverse logic described above gives way to the common sense assessment that stock prices follow earnings growth for long-term investors.

But the overarching point in all of the above is that tricking yourself into believing things that don't make much sense (e.g., years aren't years, sluggish earnings growth is better than brisk earnings growth) is a one-way ticket to being too smart for your own good. And that's the best-case scenario. The worst-case scenario is that you drive yourself crazy.

The facts going into 2020 (as they relate to the discussion above) are:

Nothing about big gains in one year necessarily precludes an encore in the following year Multiple expansion accounted for virtually all of 2019's gains for global equities (see visual below). History suggests a repeat of that isn't likely, so we will need to see some evidence of profit growth in the new year if stocks are to rise from current levels.

Oh, and one more thing, just for fun: 2019's 30% SPX gain notwithstanding, he's no Janet Yellen, and we're not in Kansas anymore...

