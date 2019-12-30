My 'Fallen Angels' Favorites For 2020: Kraft Heinz, No. 2 Of 3
About: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
by: Joseph L. Shaefer
Summary
Kraft Heinz will not be showing up on anyone's momentum screen anytime soon.
That is just fine with me. I invest across all sectors and asset classes.
Value is where your find it, as are companies on the rebound.
I think Kraft Heinz is at that nexus.
Fallen Angel #2: Kraft Heinz (KHC)
In a world of investing filled with amazing new battery technologies, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, nano-computing, etc. am I really going to suggest potential stock profits in