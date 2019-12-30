DuPont: Pouring The Cocktail

The company still trades at "conglomerate" price, with the market underestimating the positive benefits of divestments and new organization model.

In 2019 the strategy came to an end. In April DuPont spun off Dow, and later in June, the existing company split into two parties: DuPont and Corteva.

DuPont is stepping out of a long term strategy started in 2015 that had as objective to merge, and later divest the main businesses of the company.

Investment Thesis

2019 has been significant for DuPont investors: first, the split of DuPont into three different companies, and later the divestment of the nutrition and bioscience business to IFF. I think that while in the short term DuPont could suffer high entropy, in the long run, the company and investors will benefit from its more focused position. The company is, in fact, still trading at its "conglomerate" price with the market not appreciating the value of the last divesting activities. These facts generate, according to my analysis, a buying opportunity.

Inventing a better future

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is one of the most important and oldest chemical companies in the world. During 2019 the structure of the company changed considerably. DuPont closed 2018 as one company to be split in 2019 into three different companies. First, in April, DuPont spun off Dow (NYSE: DOW) to create a company focused on the materials science business. Later, in June, the existing company split into two parties: a specialty product-focused company called DuPont (NYSE: DD), and an agricultural business-focused company called Corteva (NYSE: CTVA).

DowDuPont spin-offs effect on share-price - Source: StockCharts

I usually cover divestitures, and I generally focus on the high value that separating non-core activities from the central business could bring to shareholders in terms of long-run value and dividends.

In this case, the spin-offs of DOW and Corteva were part of a strategy launched in 2015. The plan was focused first on the combination of the three different businesses into a big company conglomerate, and then to the spin-off of the entities to create three focused companies, each company benefiting from a privileged position in its market segment.

A long term strategy

I've always been a "fan" of the DowDuPont "merge/divest strategy." Even if it has been a long term strategy exposed to execution risk, I think it represented a good deal for a chemical company with operations in different sectors. The integration of different companies within a big conglomerate has narrowed the business focus of the companies united, generating more focused business units able to compete at the highest level with worldwide competitors. However, when a "conglomerate" company is listed, usually it trades at a discount, with the market not correctly evaluating its worth. That's the reason why such companies tend to divest non-core activities to let investors focus only on companies' specialties, releasing business units that are not useful to build up the investment sentiment.

For many companies, this is just the beginning of a new strategy (look at Pfizer, by example). DowDuPont, instead, has artificially created a conglomerate company to exploit business advantages of this structure, and to divest later the companies once raised and nurtured. The formation of a conglomerate company has assured the protection of DuPont business units from takeovers and wrong capital allocations while granting controlled in-house growth.

DuPont "Specialty" company

Investors interested in DuPont will now need to focus only on its new "specialty" business. After the split, the business of DuPont consists of four macro-areas:

Electronics & Imaging

Nutrition and Bioscience

Transportation & Industrial

Safety and Construction

On December 15, 2019, DuPont announced the divestment of the Nutrition and Bioscience business to International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) for $26.2 billion. Thus, we need to delete that area from the list above. However, DuPont will still own this business that will join a combined company with IFF. DuPont will control with 55.4% of shares, while IFF will hold the rest.

High Entropy and High Volatility

My investment thesis is based on the long term so, while I think DuPont will suffer from high entropy in the short term, the strategy will tend to stabilize the price to a higher level. Such recent corporate restructuring activities manifested high volatility peaks of the stock price compared to volatility peaks of 2015 when the strategy took off, and heights of 2018 when strategy execution has been announced together with the names of the three independent companies.

To measure volatility, I used ATR (Average True Range) and set a level of "high volatility" over 2.0 (please note the ATR is sensitive to price. However, in that case where prices traded around $74 per share, I think it is a fair indicator). Below I charted volatility peaks for 2015, 2018, and 2019. (Please note that all charts are adjusted for splits, dividends, and distributions)

DuPont 2015 Volatility - Source: StockCharts

DuPont 2018 Volatility - Source: StockCharts

DuPont 2019 Volatility - Source: StockCharts

ATR confirmed that, in the last four years, high peaks of volatility matched key events of DuPont strategy. As this strategy is coming to an end, I expect fewer volatility breakout peaks. Thus, it means that investors have metabolized mergers and divestments and are ready to evaluate the companies as silos. DuPont is exiting the "conglomerate" phase.

Breaking down the Specialty Company

In quarter 3 2019, DuPont presented decreasing sales for -5% and a decrease in operating EBITDA of -4%. Mainly, the data reported are: (Data from DuPont 3Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call)

Electronics & Imaging Net Sales decreased from $940 million to $934 million while EBITDA decreased from $322 million to $320 million.

Transportation & Industrial Net Sales decreased from $1.35 billion to $1.21 billion, while EBITDA decreased from $383 million to $306 million.

Safety & Construction Net Sales decreased from $1.36 billion to $1.33 billion while EBITDA increased from $350 million to $352 million.

P.N. Net Sales decreased in all three businesses. EBITDA increased just for the Safety & Construction area.

The new company strategy is focused on creating investor value throughout R&D spend, innovation, and better capital allocation while maintaining good revenue flow from patented products that holds a premium position in the market. While R&D spend and innovation should be considered long term targets, capital allocation and business efficiencies could be reached in a shorter time. The first steps have been executed this year with splits and divestments.

Furthermore, for incumbent companies in the chemical industry, it is imperative to adapt to new market segmentation and be ready to ride new market-growth waves. It means that the chemical value proposition needs to be re-designed to meet market requirements such as capital allocation or cost-saving. Innovation, on the other hand, is still a key point to focus for CEOs that want to build future profitability. As the industry is evolving in such a way, I think DuPont is designing the right path to build up future revenues and impress investors with its transformed business.

Future Value

To assess the valuation of DuPont I used EBITDA/Share value. The EBITDA/Share value plots the EBITDA per share of the company showing earnings before all other aspects that affect this value (Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), compared to stock price. I think this is an excellent operating metric to evaluate DuPont's business in this evolving phase without the flows that a metric using total EV (Enterprise Value) would have generated (e.g., EV/EBITDA).

Historical data (15 years) showed that DuPont traded around its standard P/EBITDA ratio of 6.49.

DuPont Price/EBITDA - Source: FAST Graph

For that reason, I would not expect the stock price to dissociate from this value in the future strongly. To assess the future value, I used the same estimations in the previous chart using a 5-year historical Normal PE.

DuPont Price/EBITDA Forecast - Source: FAST Graph

In such a case, I am confident with the growth plotted in the graph expecting a total annual Rate of Return (ROR) of 9.08% and a stock price of $73.32 by the end of 2021. As EBITDA also grows, dividends are expected to grow, confirming that DuPont is the right choice for investors interested not only in share price but in dividends too. Furthermore, I believe that this analysis is in line with DuPont's future expectations and challenges.

Risks that could threaten the Positive Outlook

While I believe DuPont management correctly executed the strategy, some risks could undermine future positive expectations and downsize management efforts. I think these risks belong mainly to international exposure of the DuPont business and macroeconomic trends. DuPont supplies many industries (automotive, electronics, etc.) that are exposed to market cycles; it means that a possible global demand downtrend could interfere with DuPont revenues. Furthermore, DuPont business is very exposed to economic trends of foreign countries since the majority of sales are outside the U.S., especially in China, where future frictions on the U.S./China deal could have an unpredictable impact.

Moreover, the recent transformation of the company to a "specialty company" (with the target on innovation) needs to be supported by real data and new products able to generate revenues in the future. If DuPont misses this point in the short-term future, it will be harder to assess an analysis based on strong expectations.

Finally, DuPont has open litigation on PFAS contamination. While the company has declared it has a "minor" role in PFAS problems, the issue presents a high legal risk that could result in an obligation to fund settlements and environmental cleanup expenses.

Conclusion

I think many retail investors just avoided DuPont because of its numerous company transformations. These events made the company particularly hostile to be part of a long-term based portfolio. However, I think we just came to an end and that the cocktail is now perfectly mixed, ready to be poured in glasses. Management showed an excellent ability to transform and adapt the business, and this helped the stock to trade around its standard P/EBITDA ratio. I believe that DuPont still trades at its "conglomerate" price with the market underestimating the value after divestitures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles contain statements and projections based on assumptions on capital markets, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.