MSC Industrial: A Safe 4% Yield And Strong Growth For The Dividend Portfolio

Earlier this month, I put my money where my mouth is, and initiated a position in my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio.

MSC Industrial is a quiet and boring earnings grower that should be on the radar of any long-term dividend growth investor.

Another Yawn Swan

Drab. Dull. Boring. If I was describing your Tinder date, bummer. But in a market full of stocks, the "yawn SWAN's" are often my favorite. MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) is an unassuming businesses that presents attractive investment potential while managing to fly under the radar. I hear you muttering, "Ok, spill it... what do they have to offer me?". For starters, they've raised the dividend consistently for the last 16 years with a 10 year CAGR of 12.65%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

MSM also has a strong stock buyback policy. They have repurchased more than 13% of outstanding shares over the last 5 years. Their most recent dividend increase in July was a stout 19% and they just announced a juicy $5.00/share special dividend for their February 2020 payout. Not too shabby. Did I mention the current dividend yield hovers around 4%? Given the shareholder friendly tenets that MSC Industrial fosters, it's no surprise to learn that management currently owns around 20% of total outstanding shares. This capital allocation chart further illustrates MSM's commitment to shareholders' interests:

Source: MSM FY19 Q4 Earnings Report

Who They Are, What They Do

Photo Credit: MSC Industrial Direct - Facebook Page

MSC Industrial Direct has been in business for over 75 years and is a leading distributor of industrial metal working tools and MRO (maintenance, repair, operations) products. They currently stock approximately 1.7 million products. Nothing glamorous, but a quietly successful and reliably growing business nonetheless. With 12 strategically placed fulfillment centers (8 in the US, 3 in Canada, 1 in the UK), they are able to reach their clients quickly and efficiently. In addition to distribution, they offer client services such as inventory management and supply chain solutions.

Back Story

I find it fun and informative to research the history of businesses before analyzing future potential. Rewind. The year was 1941, and Sid Jacobson began selling cutting tools out of his trunk in New York's "Little Italy". Reminds me of my grandpa selling buttons door to door in New York's garment district... but I digress. Two decades later, the "Big Book" catalog was published. Some other noteworthy milestones:

1969 - Pioneered distribution efficiency with computerized inventory management and order processing.

1988 - Started offering UPS 1-2 day delivery

1991 - Introduced industry's first same day shipping guarantee

1995 - Went public on the NYSE

1999 - Opened fourth fulfillment center

2000 - Digitized catalog on the internet

2006 - Acquired J&L Industrial. The merger allowed them to integrate new distribution centers.

2011 - Acquired Rutland Tool and American Tool Supply. Achieved $2B in annual sales.

2013 - Expanded distribution into Canada

2019 - Expanded distribution into Mexico

The timeline demonstrates MSM's habit of constant improvement and adaptation to technological trends, ensuring they remain an innovative industry leader.

Skin In The Game

On December 3rd, I opened a position in MSC Industrial. At the time, it was trading for $71.56 and yielding 4.19%

Ticker Name Qty Price Amount Div. Yield Ann. Income MSM MSC Industrial 15 $71.56 $1,073.35 4.19% $45.00

MSM now comprises 0.35% of my Blue Chip DRiP portfolio. In total, this investment cost $1,073.35 and added approximately $45 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio. My overall estimated forward annual dividend income is now $15,527.37 annually.

Fair Value Assessment of MSM = 17% Undervalued

While researching MSM, I came across a broad range of fair value estimates fluctuating from ~$80 to $109 by fellow SA contributor Dividend Sensei. Coincidentally, my estimate of intrinsic value comes out roughly in the middle at $95.93. To arrive at this number, I factored yield valuation, PE valuation, and a Dividend Discount Model factoring a 6.5% growth rate (I feel this is conservative considering their 20 year CAGR is 9.1%) and averaged them together. At the current price of $78.98, I feel MSM is roughly 17% undervalued compared to historical norms. My cheatsheet below illustrates a nice margin of safety:

Blue Chip DRiP - MSM Cheatsheet: 12/29/19 Current Price $78.98 Estimated Fair Price $95.23 My Target "Buy" Price $76-$80 15%-20% < Fair Price 52-Week Low $64.59 52-Week High $86.87 % Below 52-Week High 9.08% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 15.19 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 18.4 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 51% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 3.8% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.48% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 16 Years Prefer > 10 Years 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 13.29% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 21.45% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 12.65% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.18 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 4.3B Prefer > 2B

The payout ratio is healthy, lingering around 51%.

The current yield of ~4% is above the 5 year average of 2.48%

The current PE ratio of 15.19 is below the 5 year average of 18.4

Long-term Debt/Equity is a scant 0.18 and their interest coverage ratio is 25x. They have no problem paying their liabilities. In fact, in 2018-2019 they've paid down 8% of their debt. This is indicative of a sound company with ample free cash flow. Speaking of cash flow, MSM hasn't had a year of negative FCF since 2000. Currently, FCF sits around $277M. This further demonstrates that annual dividend payments of roughly $163M are well covered.

So far, this assessment has been all roses. Why, then, is MSM lagging so far behind their peers and the stock market as a whole?

Source: Simply Wall Street

Risks & Considerations

MSM's core business is inherently cyclical, relying heavily on the U.S. economy. They are specifically sensitive to domestic manufacturing, which has been facing a downturn since 2015. Tariffs and trade conflict have not helped the matter. Revenue has been growing steadily for the last couple of decades, as evidenced in the chart below. Recently, strategic acquisitions have fueled much of the growth. Between 2012-2015, MSM saw some operating margin deterioration which has remained fairly weak since. The cost of goods has been increasing and so has operational expenses. The latter is potentially attributable to acquisition integration. This is of utmost concern as the lower margins are mitigating much of their revenue growth.

Source: MSM FY19 Q4 Earnings Report

Management has acknowledged these issues and is committed to reducing operating expenses and reorganizing their sales structure. Additionally, MSM is using their scale as leverage to negotiate aggressively with suppliers to increase margins, which should start to show in FY 2020-2021.

Although MSC Industrial has some advantages of scale, their moat is fairly weak. It's a highly fragmented industry, with the 50 largest distributors comprising only 30% of the market share. This means the barrier to entry for new rivals is somewhat delicate. Granted, MSM has a strong niche with metalworking tools, in which they currently hold a 10% market share. Approximately 30% of the items in their catalog are exclusive, including the four most sought after metalworking tool brands. This expertise and scale helps keep their slice of the pie secure.

Client retention is also a prime concern in such a cutthroat industry. MSM now provides various inventory management and supply chain services to help streamline business and keep clients happy. They've been successfully implementing VMI (vendor management inventory) contracts with some of their larger clients. With this technology, they can study clients' needs, automate parts selection, and process orders through one system. As this catches on, it should not only help keep clients loyal, but have a positive effect on efficiency and operating margins.

Conclusion

All in all, MSC Industrial Distribution is a strong business with a bright future. Management is in tune with the wants and needs of their shareholders. Sure, a downturn in the U.S. economy may slow their short-term growth. But MSM has proven they can weather a storm, as is proven by 16 years of consistent dividend increases. I think recession fears are priced in, since the price has dropped 30% from the $105 high in 2017.

As we usher in a new decade with the markets continuing to shatter all-time highs, it's hard to find quality companies that are undervalued. Discipline and diversification remain paramount. As a dividend growth investor with a long runway, I'm happy to invest in an undervalued business that will reward me with a safe, generous, and growing yield.

What do you think of MSC Industrial? What are you buying in 2020? I look forward to the comments!

Thanks for clicking the orange "Follow" button by my name, and click here to read my past articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is definitely not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!