Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 29, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers retained its place amongst the largest movers this week and continued its upward momentum. Without any new deal news in the popular press, the stock continued its recovery by an additional $0.85 to close at $31.03 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. This leaves the simple spread at 28.91%. This caps an impressive performance since the start of December when the stock dipped below $27. Our intention was to trade the volatility of this spread rather than hold until deal completion. In light of this, we will be looking to unload a small part of our position if this performance continues, especially if no news has been forthcoming. However, in light of the recent strong positive performance, we would expect some kind of announcement or deal update soon.

Mellanox (MLNX)

Mellanox, also performed well this week and like most stocks did so on little to no new news. Mellanox has been affected by the U.S. - China trade dispute but has recovered strongly since the negotiations began to produce some solid foundations. The stock advanced by $1.84 to $117.86. This gives a simple spread of 6.06%. The regulatory review in China, conducted by the SAMR is expected to conclude in February. It is very rare, if at all, that these reviews are concluded early. Although we have positive feelings about this deal and the wider trade deal, we have decided to trim our position to reduce exposure to any further twists in the trade negotiations. Should these negotiations continue in a positive manner, we expect we could re-enter the position without too much disruption to profitability.

Kemet (KEM)

Kemet was the third largest gainer this week. On December 26, the firm filed a PREM14A - PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENTS RELATING TO MERGER OR ACQUISITION. This indicates the date for the special meeting for the shareholders vote on the acquisition will be announced soon. The stock rose by 1.52% to close at $26.80 against an offer price of $27.20 from Yageo. Excluding the quarterly dividends of $0.05, this gives a simple spread of 1.49%. Although the original expected closing date was given as the end of 2020, it appears this deal will close significantly early thus providing an attractive return. The last time the stock was at this level we said we had missed to boat. Unfortunately, during the recent decline we were unable to take advantage. We suspect however, since the recent filing that would have been the last chance to make a decent return on this deal. We currently have no position and at these levels do not plan to initiate an investment in the near future.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

Bitauto Holdings trended downward throughout the week. Despite there being no new deal news announced during the week, the stock continuously fell to close on Friday at $14.75 against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). A fall of 1.27% for the week. This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at 8.47%. We still believe movements of this magnitude indicate some news or an announcement will be forthcoming. We maintain our position as we await news from Tencent Holdings as to their intentions.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market had a slow start to the week but accelerated on Thursday to set fresh all-time highs. The domestic political and economic scene has been typically quiet over the festive period and markets have taken advantage of the positive sentiment to drift higher. Another shortened trading week ensues before we start afresh in the new year with the first order of business being the resumption of the U.S. - China trade negotiations. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 0.62% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a steadily improving week declining only on Friday. However, by the end of the period the MNA ETF was still up 0.42%. This makes last week's decline appear like a minor blip during an impressive three-month positive run to finish the year. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 12 advances and 8 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads continues with a full complement of constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.28% and the dispersion of returns was 0.97%. This is significantly below the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the continued improvement of RRGB, supported by MLNX, KEM & Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 6.73% and continues to decline. This is the lowest level for over two months. This is due to the broad narrowing of most merger arbitrage spreads but in particular the recovery in the RRGB & Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) spreads over that period. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. New deals continue to be announced such as Care.com (NYSE:CRCM), AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS), & Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) so it appears the index will maintain a full complement of spreads until well into the new year. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) however continues to be dominated by PACB & RRGB but to a lesser degree. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and is now back above 52%.

A quiet week really, so we just want to give some pointers to traders this week about the forthcoming New Year and what that might bring to all you merger arbitrageurs. Firstly, there is plenty of deals to keep us busy for the time being. More tender offers than usual which look like they have an even higher probability of closing than regular cash deals. Interest rates are low. This means cheap finance, but also narrows the average spreads as investors look for alternative returns and places to park their investments. Some previous deals, which may have previously been considered high risk, have been helped by not only the broader domestic economy but also bi-lateral trade negotiations. This is not an extensive or exhaustive list but should give plenty of food for thought as we all review our portfolios going into the New Year.

Thanks ever so much for reading and following, have a great New Year's Eve and we'll see you again in 2020!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, BITA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.