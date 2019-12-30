A 3-Fund Portfolio With U.S. And Eurozone ETFs

A momentum strategy switching between SPY, EZU, and TLT had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15.75% for the period from 1/2003 to 11/2019.

The eurozone stocks outperformed handily the US stocks during the 2003-2007 bull market. The reverse was true during the current bull market that started in March 2009.

Introduction

The simplest and the most widely used ETF portfolio with US instruments contains only two ETFs: the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and the iShares 20+Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). This portfolio has performed quite well over the last 17 years. Here we consider adding a second stock-based ETF, namely the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU). EZU was created in July 2000, before TLT, which was created two years later, in July 2002. Currently, EZU holds net assets in excess of 6 billion, and its 3-month trading average daily volume is over 4 million. Consequently, its addition improves the overall diversity of the portfolio.

To get a good appreciation of the synergy obtained by combining these three large ETFs, we shall consider three portfolios:

[SPY, TLT] - mostly US stocks and US treasury bonds, [EZU, TLT] - eurozone stocks and US treasury bonds, and [EZU, SPY, TLT] - eurozone and US stocks, plus US treasury bonds.

Based on the availability of price data for the ETFs, we decided to study the performance of the portfolios starting from January 2003. Following is a table with the performance of the ETFs over this period.

Table 1: Buy-and-hold ETFs performance statistics ETF Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio SPY $10,000 $49,603 9.93% 13.40% -36.81% -50.80% 0.68 1.01 EZU $10,000 $29,576 6.62% 20.66% -45.85% -61.98% 0.36 0.52 TLT $10,000 $29,040 6.50% 13.00% -21.80% -21.80% 0.45 0.76 Safe Withdrawal Rate 10.03% 10.82% 8.54% Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 7.51% 4.48% 4.37%

Note: The data in table 1 was taken from the Portfolio Visualizer.

Figure 1: Equity curves for assets SPY, EZU, TLT as buy-and-hold portfolios

In figure 1, we see that there were three market regime periods: two bull markets and a bear market from December 2007 to March 2009. During each period, there was a consistent winner; EZU from 2003 to 11/2007, TLT from 12/2007 to 3/2009, and SPY from 3/2009 on.

From table 1, we see that, overall, SPY produced the highest total return, while EZU and TLT finished in a tie. All three ETFs would have sustained a withdrawal rate well above the 4% usually required for retirement accounts.

Portfolio Visualizer Model

Although the portfolios are suitable for any investor, we shall analyze them under the assumption that they are managed as retirement portfolios, i.e., that no additional money is invested. We will not make any withdrawals; instead, we will report the safe withdrawal rates computed with the portfolio visualizer application at Portfolio Visualizer.

For all the examples shown below, we shall use a single model that can be accessed at this link.

This portfolio is managed with a dual momentum strategy. Details about the implementation of the dual momentum strategy can be found at the portfolio visualizer site under the FAQ tab, "Methodology" heading.

Here are a few choices that were made for all the portfolios:

Single performance period: 3 months Absolute Momentum Asset: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Inv (VBMFX) Out-of-Market Asset: TLT

At the end of each month, if the return of VBMFX is greater than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the asset with the highest 3-month return. Otherwise, if the return of VBMFX is lower than the 3-month return of the 1-month T-bill, the portfolio is invested 100% in the out-of-market asset, TLT.

In general, it is recommended that one should use a short-term treasury bond as out-of-market asset. We found by experimentation that any duration treasury bonds perform well for our portfolios. The results for TLT or the 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) are almost identical. With IEF, one gets slightly lower total gain and lower volatility, with almost equal Sharpe ratios.

Eurozone momentum model [EZU, TLT]

In table 2, we show the market timing results for the [EZU, TLT] portfolio from 2003 to 2019. Timing model trades are executed using the end of month close price each month based on the end of month signals. The time period was constrained by the available data for TLT [Aug. 2002 - Nov. 2019].

Table 2: Performance statistics for the timing portfolio [EZU, TLT] Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio EZU/TLT $10,000 $71,473 12.33% 14.81% -8.88% -21.16% 0.78 1.35 EZU $10,000 $29,576 6.62% 20.66% -45.85% -61.98% 0.36 0.52

Safe Withdrawal Rate 15.86%, 10.82%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 9.60%, 4.48%

Figure 2: Equity curves for [EZU/TLT] timing portfolio and EZU buy-and-hold

In figure 2, we see that the momentum strategy underperformed from 2003 to 2008 but performed well during the bear market. From 2009 to 2019, the momentum strategy's returns were quite volatile, but the equity curve increased at a healthy positive slope, doubling the returns of the buy-and-hold strategy.

US momentum model [SPY, TLT]

In table 3, we show the market timing results for the [SPY, TLT] portfolio from 2003 to 2019. Table 3: Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio SPY/TLT $10,000 $73,732 12.54% 12.57% -3.18% -17.14% 0.91 1.64 SPY $10,000 $49,603 9.93% 13.40% -36.81% -50.80% 0.68 1.01

Safe Withdrawal Rate 13.55%, 10.03%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 9.77%, 7.51%

Figure 3: Equity curves for [SPY/TLT] timing portfolio and SPY buy-and-hold

In figure 3, we see that the timing model with a momentum strategy performed uniformly well with the exception of 2015 and 2016 when it went sideways. Although the momentum strategy increased the returns over the buy-and-hold on SPY, the increase was not as spectacular as the increase for the EZU/TLT portfolio. The final equity of the SPY/TLT portfolio is only slightly higher than that of the EZU/TLT. This result goes against our expectation of getting much higher returns with SPY than with EZU since the US stock market outperformed the eurozone by a wide margin.

Combined momentum model [EZU, SPY, TLT]

In table 4, we show the market timing results for the [EZU, SPY, TLT] portfolio from 2003 to 2019.

Table 4: Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolios Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio EZU/SPY/TLT $10,000 $118,679 15.75% 14.25% -0.87% -17.14% 1.01 1.87 SPY $10,000 $49,603 9.93% 13.40% -36.81% -50.80% 0.68 1.01

Safe Withdrawal Rate 17.18%, 10.03%

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate 12.42%, 7.51%

Figure 4: Equity curves for [EZU/SPY/TLT] timing portfolio and SPY buy-and-hold

As we hoped for, the combined EZU/SPY/TLT substantially outperformed the portfolios with a single ETF, US, or eurozone. EZU/SPY/TLT achieved 15.75% CAGR versus 12.54% for SPY/TLT and 12.33% for EZU/TLT.

Momentum versus Asset Switching Strategy

As was mentioned in the introduction, from 2003 to 2019, there were three market regime periods: two bull markets and a bear market. If an investor was able to correctly identify the starting and ending dates of the bear market, that investor could manage the account by simply switching the asset in which the portfolio was invested at those two dates. For easy reference, let's call it "The Asset Switching Strategy".

Here are the periods and the asset in which it was 100% invested in a buy-and-hold mode.

1/2003-11/2007: 100% EZU 12/2007-3/2009: 100% TLT 4/2009-11/2019: 100% SPY

The asset switching strategy was simulated using, separately for each period, the "Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation" application at Portfolio Visualizer web site. The results were manually assembled in an Excel spreadsheet.

Table 5: Performance statistics for the momentum and asset switching strategies

Strategy Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Max Drawdown Momentum $10,000 $118,679 15.75% -17.14% Asset switch $10,000 $200,112 19.39% -18.05%

Figure 5: Equity curves for [EZU/SPY/TLT] momentum timing and [EZU/SPY/TLT] asset switching.

Both table 5 and figure 5 illustrate the solid outperformance of the asset switching strategy. The asset switching strategy achieved a CAGR of 19.39% compared to 15.75% for the momentum strategy. Additionally, it did so with much less management efforts. While the momentum strategy made 65 asset allocation trades over the 17-year period, the asset switching required only 2 asset reallocations, one at the end of November 2007, the second at the end of March 2009.

Conclusions

The momentum strategy worked well for both 2-fund portfolios, EZU/TLT and SPY/TLT. It provided excellent protection during the great recession bear market by switching all the funds into treasury bonds. The same applied to the combined EZU/SPY/TLT portfolio.

The combined 3-fund portfolio, EZU/SPY/TLT, produced substantially higher returns than the 2-fund portfolios. It had only 5 corrections, defined as drawdowns between 10% and 20%.

The important question for investors is whether the outperformance of momentum will continue into the future. The history shows that there are periods of one to two years when the momentum factor does not work and it produces more losses than a buy-and-hold strategy. One such period was in 2015-2016. The EZU/SPY/TLT portfolio showed good resilience with a maximum drawdown of -11.83% in 2016. It had larger drawdowns of -17% in 2009 and 2011.

Looking at calendar year returns, EZU/SPY/TLT momentum strategy had only 2 out of 17 years with negative returns, 2010 ( -0.87%) and 2016 (-0.84%). The lowest 3-year rolling return was 7.66%.

Regarding the asset switching strategy, we believe that, if applied successfully, it has the potential to achieve some of the best possible outcomes. Here, the big question is, can an investor identify with reasonable accuracy the onset of a bear market, as well as the onset of a new bull market. This is a tough charge, but it is certainly worth pursuing. Just imagine the process of watching the markets for 17 years from 2003 to 2019 and taking action only twice, once around December 2007, and the second time in March 2009. For all other times, the best decision was to stay the course.

The asset switching strategy required also making twice a decision of investing either in US equities, SPY, or in eurozone, EZU. Those decisions should have been made in March 2003 and in March 2009. We should remember that in January 2003, one should have been invested in treasury bonds, although starting with October 2002, it was questionable if the bear market that started sometime in 2000 is still alive. In March 2003, it was all too obvious that a new bull market started.

As a last statement, we conclude that both the momentum and asset switching strategies are robust and have good chances to continue their good performance in the future. The momentum strategy requires frequent changes in allocation but the decision is taken by an algorithm. The asset switching strategy requires great patience from the part of the investor because it may take more than a decade of taking no action whatsoever. The best decision was to invest in SPY in March 2009 and to simply hold it ignoring some deep corrections in 9/2011, 9/2015, and 12/2018.

