NexPoint Real Estate Finance Begins IPO Process

NREF aims to fill a gap in lending but its financials are unclear.

The firm provides financing services for various commercial real estate property types in the U.S.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance intends to raise $115 million in expansion capital from U.S. public markets in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) has filed to raise $115 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm operates as a commercial real estate finance provider in the United States.

NREF seeks public investment as it pursues a gap in funding opportunities in commercial real estate lending.

Dallas, Texas-based NexPoint was founded to provide a variety of real estate loans to owners of multifamily, single family, self storage, hospitality and office properties in the top 50 MSAs.

Management is headed by President and Director James Dondero, who has been a member of the Board of NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) since May 2015 and was previously co-founder and president of the firm Highland Capital Management, which was an early company in the credit asset class industry in the U.S.Notably, Highland filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2019 due to a 'potential judgement being sought against Highland relating to a financial crisis-era fund previously managed by Highland.

NexPoint will be managed by its sponsor, NexBank, which is an alternative credit manager that has completed approximately $9 billion in real estate financing transactions since 2012.Upon completion of the IPO and formation of the company, its initial portfolio will contain nearly $790 million of senior pooled mortgage loans backed by single family residential properties and $1.7 billion of multifamily CMBS B -Pieces.

Under the management agreement, NREF will pay to the Manager 'an annual management fee of 1.5% of Equity, paid monthly in cash, or, at the election of our Manager, shares of our common stock.'

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by CBRE Research, commercial real estate lending remained strong in Q1 2019 due to stable Federal Reserve policies on rate.

Since then, the Fed has reduced interest rates, providing a strong floor underneath lending activity in commercial real estate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are CMBS conduit lenders retained the largest percentage of the market, with a 31% market share, an increase from 24% in the same period in 2018.Alternative lenders, such as NexPoint's place in the market, closed 14% of loans during Q1 2019, sharply lower than 20% in Q1 2018.However, the report indicated that alternative lenders 'should play a significant role in commercial real estate finance this year, particularly in the bridge and construction lending sectors.'The report's 'Lending Momentum Index' is shown below and presents a more volatile series of oscillations since 2016:

Major competitive vendors include:

The firm will compete with numerous institutional investment types, including the following:

Other REITs

Special finance companies

Public and private funds

Commercial and investment banks

Hedge funds

Mortgage bankers

Commercial finance firms

Insurance companies

Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ 25,845,575 2018 $ 35,217,149 Operating Income (Margin) Period Margin Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ 9,884,408 38.2% 2018 $ 13,990,339 39.7% Net Income Period Net Income Nine Months To Sept. 30, 2019 $ 22,278,860 2018 $ 30,420,814

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, NexPoint had $4.9 million in cash and $2.4 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

NexPoint intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our OP in exchange for limited partnership interests in the OP and our OP intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to our subsidiary partnerships for limited partnership interests in the subsidiary partnerships. Pursuant to the terms of the OP’s limited partnership agreement, the OP will contribute the net proceeds in an amount equal to 32.5% to its first subsidiary partnership, 32.5% to its second subsidiary partnership and 35.0% to its third subsidiary partnership...The remainder of the net proceeds will be used to acquire investments that fit within our investment strategy.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The firm previously filed for a $10 million IPO in 2017.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Raymond James.

Commentary

NexPoint is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund further loans for its growing portfolio.

The company’s financials do not provide direct comparable results to prior periods, so are limited in what they show.

However, a cursory comparison on an annualized run rate basis indicates the firm has produced a slight contraction in total revenue through the first nine months of 2019, although the figures may not be precise.

The market opportunity for alternative finance firms and REITs like NexPoint appears to be in flux, with some increasing opportunities in the bridge loan and construction loan sectors.

Management believes that there is a growing market for alternative lenders in the wake of constrained activity from conventional bank sources since the implementation of increased banking regulations after the financial crisis of 2008 - 2009.

Management has not disclosed its expected first-year distribution policy and capitalization elements.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

