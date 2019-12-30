Snap: Competition Mounts

While the fundamentals of Snap(SNAP) Inc have improved drastically since it hit all time lows early this year, the company still remains overvalued after its massive increase in valuation. Substantial competition is arriving from short form video apps and the company still remains solidly in the red, so we continue to believe that this company is a sell.

Short Video threat

The competition for user time has never been more intense, both in the US and internationally. On one hand, you have incumbents like Facebook and Tencent buying up smaller companies to grow, or just copying Snapchat's features, and on the other hand you have challengers like Tiktok growing rapidly on its own.

While the short form video threat has been brought up many times, investors have mostly dismissed it, believing it is a fad or that it is "cringe" for most teenagers. However, after doing some digging, we have found that there is actually a lot of overlap between Tiktok and Snapchat, making Tiktok a serious competitor to Snapchat. For example, Tiktok's userbase skews really young, with most of its users being 13-24, meaning many of its users overlap with Snapchat users, at least in terms of age.

Source: Tiktok deck

Tiktok also has incredibly high engagement metrics, with the average users spending over 46min on the app every day and opening the app 8 times. Considering each teenager only has a limited amount of time to spend on social media, spending time on Tiktok will likely reduce time spent on Snapchat.

Source: Tiktok deck

In the long run, Tiktok and other short form video apps are a threat to Snapchat because of their advanced AR capabilities. Snapchat believes it has a lead in AR due to its camera first nature, yet many short video platforms are also camera focused(As you can see from above, 34% of Tiktok's DAUs shoot daily) and have advanced AR capabilities. Below are some of the effects available on Likee, a short form video platform.

Source: Youtube

So are short video platforms a fad? While its hard to say for sure, Tiktok downloads have remained stable from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 at around 180mil downloads per quarter, so this trend certainly seems to have staying power.

Source: Sensortower

Short video apps are not the only competition. If you look at the chart above you'll notice that FaceApp, which allows users to edit photos of faces, is also making a comeback. It is very likely that this app is just a fad, considering it has gone viral before, but considering it's used for photo editing, it could definitely reduce time spent on Snapchat. And of course, Facebook's own apps continue to sit atop the download charts.

The problem for Snap is twofold - Firstly, users may start spending time on other apps, reducing Snap's ad inventory. Secondly, Snapchat used to be one of the few ways to reach teens, but if more channels of advertising emerge that could serve this purpose, it would take away some of Snap's ad budget.

Q3: Not enough

The effects of fierce competition can clearly be seen in Snap's slow user growth. Even after all the improvements they have made, DAUs are growing quite slowly, with YOY growth of only 13%(In comparison, Facebook, which is far larger, is growing at around 8.5%).

Source: Q3 2019 presentation

To give Snap some credit, even though their user growth has been abysmal for such a small company, they have been able to monetize their current users very well, growing ARPU 33% YOY. The ARPU growth is the primary reason why revenue growth accelerated to around 50%.

As for profitability, strong operating leverage continues to improve profitability substantially. Despite the strong revenue growth, expenses are barely growing less than 10%, allowing losses to shrink from around -320mil to -230mil. Our forecasts show that if Snap can keep up strong revenue growth, it could reach over $13bil in revenue and $3-4bil in yearly operating profit within the next 10 years just by growing its ARPU to Facebook levels.

However, there is a dark side to this operating leverage. Some people may argue that Snapchat is monetizing far too quickly - A while back it introduced unskippable ads that really annoyed a lot of its core users. Snap also laid off 120 engineers in an effort to save costs, which could hinder growth in the future. As shown by the strong user and ARPU growth, there are no apparent consequences yet, but this could change in the future.

In the long run, Snap plans to continue their push into AR through the continued improvement of their Spectacles product.

Looking out over the long term, the next 7 to 10 years, we will work towards realizing our vision of computing overlaid on the world through wearable augmented reality. We took an important step forward towards an augmented reality future this quarter with the release of Spectacles 3, our new camera glasses. Spectacles 3 have 2 cameras that allow users to capture depth in their Snaps and relive their experiences from their perspective in 3D. Depth is an important building block for our augmented reality technology because it allows our camera to better understand the world and overlay experiences on top of it. Source: Q3 2019 call

While the product certainly has potential, at its current stage it is far too expensive and has too little utility to be a viable mainstream option. It would take a lot of R&D and time before Spectacles becomes affordable enough to go mainstream.

Valuation

The main problem with Snap is its incredibly high valuation. The company currently trades at a $22bil valuation, which is incredible for a company with barely above 200mil DAUs. Sure, it has strong revenue growth, but this growth is mainly coming from ARPU growth(basically equivalent to price increases) and not user growth, so we're not sure how sustainable this is.

As we mentioned earlier, it is possible for Snap to make $3-4bil per year within 10 years if things go well, which is why we don't think it is a short, but there are just far too many issues with Snap to make it a long - Competition, Execution issues(The company did a redesign a while back that lost it millions of users), and the sheer valuation of the company.

Takeaway

Overall, Snap has certainly impressed us with its turnaround, but we still think the current valuation is too high for a company with so many risks. The company, which was once one of the few ways to reach teens, has become only one player in a sea of new social apps. Even with strong revenue growth and operating leverage, we're not biting.

