Nissan's American-Exclusive Product Has A Unique Selling Point

The Titan is Nissan’s most American product - built in the USA and for an American audience. Let’s hope Nissan can turn Titan sales around and keep the product in production.

The Titan also is down to a single engine offering, which is a most lovely naturally aspirated V8 - but it has one of the worst fuel economies in the business.

Nissan’s full-size pickup truck holds a U.S. market share below 1.5% and was down 33% in the first nine months of 2019.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), including its alliance with Mitsubishi and Renault, is a very close third behind Volkswagen and Toyota (TM) in the race for being the largest automaker in the world based on units sold in 2019: Volkswagen edges past Toyota as World's Largest Automaker race goes into final round. It's very much a global company, with sales relatively well balanced between all the major geographies around the world.

Almost all of Nissan’s products in its portfolio are designed to be sold in significant quantities on at least two of the major continents in the world. Ideally, every product is designed to be sold around the world, except for minor variances in engine technology and other small adjustments.

The most significant exception to this rule is the Titan full-size pickup truck, which is almost exclusively sold in North America, and the U.S. in particular. It’s designed and engineered in the U.S. to be sold mostly in these 50 states. Japan and Europe don’t get involved when it comes to developing this truck. There are no cowboys in Europe or Japan.

The U.S. full-size pickup truck market - divided into heavy-duty and light-duty, but with only GM reporting separate numbers for those - is a very small affair in terms of the number of players involved. In fact, they conveniently fit into one relatively short table:

Fullsize trucks, USA 2019 1-9 2018 1-9 change y/y 2019 share 2018 share Chevrolet Silverado HD 95249 108410 -12% 5% 6% Chevrolet Silverado LD 314067 315993 -1% 17% 18% GMC Sierra HD 41643 43839 -5% 2% 2% GMC Sierra LD 121958 108403 13% 7% 6% Ford F-Series 662574 679018 -2% 37% 39% RAM Pickup 461115 375583 23% 26% 21% Toyota Tundra 86062 87782 -2% 5% 5% Nissan Titan 25412 37839 -33% 1% 2% TOTAL 1808080 1756867 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the segment as a whole grew a respectable 3% in 2019, but it’s still a little “too much information” for the point I'm trying to make at this stage of the article. Seeing as we are dealing with stocks, let’s distill the table above to the parent company level:

Fullsize by co, USA 2019 1-9 2018 1-9 change y/y 2019 share 2018 share GM 572917 576645 -1% 32% 33% Ford 662574 679018 -2% 37% 39% FCA 461115 375583 23% 26% 21% Toyota 86062 87782 -2% 5% 5% Nissan 25412 37839 -33% 1% 2% TOTAL 1808080 1756867 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, it becomes even clearer here that Nissan is so far behind in terms of full-size U.S. pickup truck market share. It's barely above 1% for the first nine months of 2019 - and it’s the worst performer, by far, at minus 33%.

Ouch. If you are not even hitting 1.5% market share, and you’re falling by a third, you have to try to change your position the game. That’s what Nissan did with the 2020 Titan, which is not only built in the U.S. only, but also sold almost exclusively in the U.S.

So how do you change the game for such a product? For starters, pickup trucks are notorious for being offered in the longest list of build configurations: Cabs, beds, engines, axles, etc.

If there's a word to describe what Nissan did with the reworked 2020 Titan, it’s simplification. Nissan cut down radically on the variants of the Titan that are produced. Here's how they did it:

Engines: Forget about choosing between 4, 6 and 8 cylinder gasoline and diesel engines in varying outputs. The 2020 Titan comes only one way - a naturally aspirated 5.6 liter V8 with 400 horsepower.

Body styles: You have a choice of two - large cab and shorter bed, shorter cab and longer bed. No more single-cab available, or any other pairing for that matter.

Driver assistance features: Usually, they increase in availability with trim grades and options: Pay more, get more. In the 2020 Nissan Titan, they are all standard on every single truck. You get 100% from the base truck all the way up.

Is it any different driving the 2020 Nissan Titan, compared to the other best-selling, full-size pickup trucks? Frankly, the differences are very small. We are down to the nuances now, but here are what I noted in driving a few of the 2020 Titan variants:

The steering wheel is smaller and thinner. It feels more like a car than a truck. Some people may or may not like it, but I liked it more than not. The interior has more in common with many of Nissan’s regular cars and crossovers than other full-size pickup trucks have in common with their smaller counterparts. The 2020 Nissan Titan comes pretty close to the class-leading RAM 1500 in terms of interior design, and is much ahead of the competition from General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Toyota (TM). I would rate Ford as the No. 3 in the group, with Toyota and GM distinctly at the bottom. That naturally aspirated V8 gasoline engine has no weak spots other than fuel economy. It's smooth, powerful and sounds great. About that fuel economy, it’s second-worst in class (ahead of only Toyota). The 2020 EPA numbers are not out as of this writing, but they may not improve materially from the 15/21 MPG rating on the 2019 model. The major change for the 2020 that would impact fuel economy is going from the old 7-speed transmission to a 9-speed. Perhaps that will add 1 MPG to the rating. I could not get the 2020 Titan to reach even 14 MPG in the city, and 21 MPG on the highway was already a major stretch. It's clearly the Nissan Titan’s weakest spot. Ford, GM and RAM have more fuel-efficient options. In terms of one design element that stood out in my test of the “King Cab” version - which has the smaller back seat - it’s the hinges of the rear doors. They are dual hinged, and therefore swing almost completely out of the way. The mechanism is one of engineering beauty, and it’s simply a must-see.

Most of what I liked about driving the 2020 Nissan Titan were subjective points, such as the elegant car-like interior and the exterior design. There is, however, a very much objective advantage that sets the Titan apart from all of its competitors, and is - or at least ought to be - a major purchase consideration. I'm talking about the warranty.

Unlike the competition, the Nissan Titan comes with a five-year 100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. This is - or again, at least ought to be - a huge deal for any vehicle buyer. If you drive no more than 20,000 miles per year on average, you don’t have to worry about anything for five full years.

If I were in the market for a full-size pickup truck, and if I had a Nissan dealer conveniently located near my home, this superior warranty would weigh very heavily in favor of the Titan.

Will all of these changes for the 2020 model year - which Nissan said cost $230 million to implement - improve Nissan’s U.S. full-size pickup truck market share? We will start to find out in the first quarter of 2020 and for sure by the second quarter.

This is the Nissan vehicle that’s made in the US almost exclusively for consumption in the US. It holds a dramatically unique position inside Nissan’s global activities. Let’s hope it becomes a profitable product that Nissan continues to keep producing and refining.

